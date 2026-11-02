The crest of The Mansa Court

The club keeps no permanent house. Its first season, of two hundred and fifty engagements, opens in January 2027.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, November 2, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- The Mansa Court, a private members club in New York, today opened applications for its twenty-five founding places. The Court's first season opens in January 2027.The Court keeps no permanent house. Its calendar is the social season itself. Its public Almanac lists two hundred and fifty engagements a year, from the US Open, the Metropolitan Opera's opening night and the Belmont Stakes to the Hampton Classic and Frieze New York, with Royal Ascot and the Venice Biennale among those abroad. Fifty of them are hosted by the Court, from a white tie dinner in New York to fly fishing in the Catskills. The Secretary arranges a member's place at the engagements they ask for, and the Court brings its members together wherever an engagement allows.Membership is by application. Every application is read in full, and nothing is asked of an applicant until the Court has met them in person."The season has always been better kept in company. The Court exists so that no one who loves it has to keep it alone," said Jimi Fagbure, the Court's founder.The Court takes its name from Mansa, the title borne by the rulers of the Mali Empire.The Almanac is free to read at themansacourt, where applications are made.About The Mansa CourtThe Mansa Court is a private members club in New York, founded in 2026 and kept by The Mansa Court LLC. Membership is by application, and its first season opens in January 2027.

The Secretary

The Mansa Court

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The Mansa Court, a New York Private Members Club, Opens Applications for Its Twenty-Five Founding Places News Provided By The Mansa Court LLC November 02, 2026, 16:19 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle



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