Pro Garage Door Named Garage Door Company Of The Year In Sioux Falls

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Locally owned Sioux Falls garage door specialist recognized after earning a 5.0-star rating across 500 consumer reviews.

SIOUX FALLS, SD, UNITED STATES, November 2, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Pro Garage Door, a locally owned garage door company based on South Phillips Avenue in Sioux Falls, has been named Garage Door Company of the Year in the Garage Door Services category by the Consumer Ratings Institute. The recognition is based on 500 public consumer reviews and an overall 5.0-star rating. Those reviews come from homeowners and businesses across the Sioux Falls area, earned over 15 years of garage door sales, installation, service and repair.

Pro Garage Door has been around for 15 years, with Sioux Falls as its home market. Its team works on everything from custom and steel residential garage doors to sectional overhead doors, rolling steel doors, strip doors, PVC doors and fire doors, as well as loading dock levelers and partition walls for commercial, industrial and institutional buildings. The company services and repairs every piece of equipment it installs.

In June 2025, Pro Garage Door opened a second location in Rapid City. Each location services a 100-mile radius daily, and between the two locations, the company can service the whole state depending on the project.

Pro Garage Door's quotes include all necessary parts and labor with no hidden costs, and its large parts inventory means most components are already in stock. Through its Continuous Improvement Process, customers give candid feedback in confidential satisfaction surveys, which the company uses to keep its service standards high.

“Sioux Falls families and businesses have trusted us with their garage doors for a long time, and this recognition belongs to them as much as to our team,” said Dustin Ahrendt, Owner of Pro Garage Door.“Our mission is to make sure everybody gets taken care of in a timely manner with a quality product and quality service. Hearing that from hundreds of our neighbors means a great deal to all of us.”

For homeowners and facility managers who want to avoid costly breakdowns, the company runs a Preventive Maintenance Program that is free to join and includes discounted labor rates, priority scheduling and a written checklist after every visit. It also offers Fire Door Drop Testing to help building owners meet NFPA 80 requirements for the annual inspection of rolling and sliding fire doors. Pro Garage Door is a member of the Home Builders Association of the Sioux Empire.

About Pro Garage Door

Pro Garage Door is a locally owned garage door company headquartered in Sioux Falls, South Dakota, with a second location in Rapid City that opened in June 2025. For 15 years it has provided residential and commercial garage door sales, installation, service, repair and preventive maintenance, using only its own trained technicians. Each location services a 100-mile radius daily, and between the two locations the company can service the whole state depending on the project. Learn more at .

About the Consumer Ratings Institute

The Consumer Ratings Institute is a national business recognition registry based in New York, evaluating businesses across all sectors using aggregated public review data. The Institute issues recognitions across multiple categories based on publicly accessible consumer reviews.

Dustin Ahrendt

Pro Garage Door

+1 (605) 368-2555

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Pro Garage Door Named Garage Door Company of the Year in Sioux Falls News Provided By Awardy November 02, 2026, 16:26 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Building & Construction Industry, Business & Economy, Companies, Culture, Society & Lifestyle



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