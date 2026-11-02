Severe Cyclone 'Murasu' To Cross Andhra Coast Tonight, Heavy Rain Alert For Tamil Nadu

MENAFN - IANS) Chennai, Nov 2 (IANS) Cyclone Murasu, formed over the Bay of Bengal, has intensified into a severe cyclonic storm and is projected to make landfall along the southern coast of Andhra Pradesh between midnight and 4 a.m. on Tuesday, according to Chennai Regional Meteorological Centre Director Durai.

Addressing a press conference on the impending storm, Durai stated that while the primary landfall zone remains southern Andhra Pradesh, northern coastal Tamil Nadu will experience severe weather conditions.

Coastal districts, including Chennai and Tiruvallur, are expected to receive heavy to very heavy rainfall as the system approaches land.

"Wind speeds near the core of the cyclone are expected to reach 100 to 120 km/h during landfall. Meanwhile, districts such as Chennai and Tiruvallur are likely to witness strong winds gusting up to 80 km/h," Durai warned.

He added that the rain spell over Chennai will persist till Tuesday morning, with inland districts like Vellore and Nilgiris also slated for heavy showers over the next 24 hours.

Despite the severe classification, officials reassured the public that Cyclone Murasu is not anticipated to cause damage on the scale witnessed during the past landfall of Cyclone Arnab.

However, precautionary measures have been put in place immediately across sensitive zones.

Fishermen operating along the northern Tamil Nadu coast have been strictly advised against venturing into the sea. Strong squally winds reaching speeds up to 80 km/h are projected to prevail over the northern coastal belt starting this evening, creating hazardous marine conditions.

Looking ahead, the Weather Department expects wet spells to taper off into moderate rainfall across Tamil Nadu after November 7, with intermittent showers likely to continue into the second week of November.

Reviewing seasonal performance, Director Durai noted that Tamil Nadu has received healthy precipitation during the ongoing Northeast Monsoon so far. The state has recorded 18 per cent excess rainfall compared to the seasonal normal, providing substantial reserves before the current severe weather system takes complete effect across the region. Local administrations remain on high alert to handle any emergency.