Bengal: Sub-Assistant Engineer Arrested On Multiple Corruption Charges

MENAFN - IANS) Kolkata, Nov 2 (IANS) West Bengal Anti-Corruption Branch (ACB), on Monday, arrested a Sub-Assistant Engineer (under suspension) of Raghunathpur Municipality in Purulia district, in connection with multiple corruption allegations against him.

The arrest was made based on a case registered under various sections of the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988, as amended by the Prevention of Corruption (Amendment) Act, 2018 and relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 2023.

According to an ACB official, the investigation pertains to allegations of corruption, misappropriation of government funds, irregularities in municipal works and suspected irregularities involving government land.

"During the investigation, substantial documentary evidence, including tender records, an enquiry report submitted by the Sub-Divisional Officer and land and property-related records concerning the accused and his family members, has been collected and is under scrutiny," said the official.

The accused had been served notices under Section 35(3) of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita, 2023, on two occasions to appear before the Investigating Officer but failed to appear.

“Further investigation and necessary legal formalities are in progress in accordance with law," the official added.

Last month, a revenue inspector was arrested by the Anti-Corruption Branch while taking a bribe. He is an employee of the Land and Land Reforms Office in Aushgram of East Burdwan district.

He was accused of taking a bribe of Rs 4,000 in the name of issuing an Economically Weaker Section (EWS) certificate. The West Bengal Anti-Corruption Branch conducted the operation and caught him red-handed.

The state administration has informed that the number of such operations will increase in the coming days to keep government services transparent and corruption-free for the common man.

The West Bengal Anti-Corruption Bureau has given a clear message that any attempt to harass the common man or take bribes in the name of providing government services will not be tolerated.

The ACB said such strict steps will increase in the future to maintain transparency.