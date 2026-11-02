Chiranjeevi, Ram Charan Meet Home Minister Amit Shah Seek Stronger Safeguards Against AI Misuse And Deepfakes

MENAFN - IANS) Hyderabad, Nov 2 (IANS) Megastar Chiranjeevi, who recently voiced his concerns on X about degrading and morphed videos targeting artists being made, has now taken the issue forward by meeting Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday.

Chiranjeevi's son and well known actor Ram Charan too was present during the meeting of the Megastar with the Union Home Minister.

Sources close to the actors said that Chiranjeevi had sought the appointment to personally explain the misuse of artificial intelligence and deepfake technologies, highlighting the serious threat they posed to artists' rights, dignity and creative content.

Taking his concerns beyond social media, Chiranjeevi, sources informed, sought stronger safeguards and strict action against such misuse on behalf of the film fraternity.

Stating that Home Minister Amit Shah heard the concerns with understanding, the sources said the Home Minister assured Chiranjeevi that the government would examine the matter urgently and work towards implementing stronger safeguards and strict penalties. He advised the submission of a written representation and entrusted G. Kishan Reddy with coordinating the matter.

Expressing gratitude for the Union Home Minister's response, Chiranjeevi described the assurance as an encouraging step for the film fraternity and expressed hope that it would lead to meaningful protections soon.

Ram Charan, who was with his father Megastar Chiranjeevi when the meeting took place, took to his Instagram page to share details of their meeting.

Ram Charan wrote, "Honoured to meet the Hon'ble Union Home Minister Shri @amitshahofficial Ji along with my father Shri @chiranjeevikonidela garu today. I'm encouraged by his understanding and positive response to our concerns about the growing misuse of AI and deepfake technologies and the serious impact they have on artists and our industry."

Ram Charan further said, "His assurance that the Government will examine the matter urgently and work towards stronger safeguards and strict action against such misuse is truly encouraging. Grateful for his time, understanding and support."