Congress Reviews Strategy For Manipur, Uttarakhand Leadership Predicts Party's 'Sweep' In 2027 Polls

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Nov 2 (IANS) Congress party's general secretary KC Venugopal on Monday said Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and Leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi met with AICC in-charges, state party units' presidents and Congress Legislature Party leaders from Manipur and Uttarakhand in the national capital.

In a post on X, Venugopal said the anger witnessed at Ramlila Maidan the previous day was only a glimpse of the sweeping anti-incumbency sentiment prevailing in these BJP-ruled states.

He alleged that hatred, loot, land-grab and total misgovernance symbolised the BJP's“trouble engine” model in both states. Referring to Manipur, Venugopal said the state continued to burn in the flames of ethnic conflict lit by the ruling regime.

He noted that the people had already rejected the BJP in both Lok Sabha seats in 2024 and were eager to drive the party out completely.

On Uttarakhand, he alleged that even the temples of Devbhoomi had not been spared from the“Chanda Chori” that the BJP had mastered in Ayodhya and elsewhere.

He further claimed that vast mountains were being handed over to corporates despite clear warnings from nature against such destruction.

Venugopal also highlighted the problems faced by the youth and women of Uttarakhand, ranging from leaked examination papers to what he described as a mockery of justice in the Ankita Bhandari case.

He asserted that in 2027, the people would unseat the BJP and ensure a thumping majority for the Congress, which would bring back a people's regime in these states.

The meeting and Venugopal's statement indicate that the Congress is intensifying its organisational and political efforts in Manipur and Uttarakhand with an eye on the next assembly elections.

AICC general secretary K C Venugopal, who was also present, said the discussions with leaders from both Uttarakhand and Manipur focused on intensifying the party's organisational outreach and capitalising on the growing anti-incumbency against the BJP governments in the two states.

He emphasised the need for a coordinated campaign that highlights issues of governance, local aspirations and public discontent.