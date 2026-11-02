Deepti, Sneh Reflect As India Celebrates Women's Maiden ODI WC Triumph Anniversary

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Nov 2 (IANS) Past and present players marked the first anniversary of the Women's ODI World Cup triumph on Monday. Exactly on this day in 2025, Harmanpreet Kaur's side beat South Africa by 52 runs in the final at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai and lifted their maiden ICC Women's ODI World Cup title on home soil.

Deepti Sharma, the Player of the Tournament, marked the anniversary with a video on her Instagram account.“Some moments stay with you for a lifetime and this one will always be special. Reliving it every day makes me feel more grateful and motivates me further to give my extra to put smiles on the faces of millions of fans who support us everyday,” she wrote.

All-rounder Sneh Rana also remembered the epic night in Navi Mumbai by writing on her Instagram account,“2.2025. The emotional rush on this day last year will remain the highest dopamine rush for a long long time.

“One year went by in a whisker, and the memory of lifting the world cup for the first time for our country as a women cricketer, remains as fresh as a daisy. On this day the nostalgia hit me hard, still giving me horripilation. Congratulations to all of us in remembering the best day till date in the Women's Cricket History. Congratulations on completing 1 year of the legendary World Cup Win.”

Former captain Mithali Raj, in a post on X, also remembered the triumphant scenes in Navi Mumbai.“A year ago, a dream nurtured by generations of Indian women cricketers became reality. Watching Harmanpreet and her team lift the Women's ODI World Cup was an incredibly special moment.

“It was a victory built on years of perseverance, sacrifice and belief. Proud of this journey, grateful to have been a part of it, and delighted to see the next generation take Indian women's cricket to new heights. Some moments belong to generations. This was one of them,” she wrote.

The BCCI also shared a series of pictures and posts in which then-captain Harmanpreet, current skipper Smriti Mandhana and head coach Amol Muzumdar reflected on the win.

India's run to the title was shaped by many players. Deepti finished as the leading wicket-taker with 22 scalps and also scored 215 runs. Her 5-39 and half-century in the final sealed her Player of the Tournament award.

Smriti Mandhana made 434 runs, including a century, the most by an Indian woman in a single edition of the ODI World Cup. Jemimah Rodrigues scored 292 runs, with her unbeaten 127 in the semifinal against Australia, being one of the defining moments of the triumphant campaign.

Harmanpreet made 260 runs as captain, including hitting a crucial 89 in that semifinal against Australia. Wicketkeeper-batter Richa Ghosh amassed 235 runs, including hitting 13 sixes, the most by an Indian batter in the tournament. Shafali Verma, coming as a late injury replacement for Pratika Rawal, was named Player of the Match for her knock of 87 off 78 balls, and also took 2-36 with the ball.