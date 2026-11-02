Neonc Is Putting Two Brain Cancer Programs On The Global Stage

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Two Clinical Programs, a 500-Patient Vision, and a November that Could Be a Game-Changer for the Growing Wall Street Story

DENVER, Nov. 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ( 247MarketNews.com

The clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company is advancing potential treatments for some of the most difficult-to-treat brain cancers while building an ambitious clinical development strategy that could reach approximately 500 patients across 30 hospitals in three countries.

Now, NeOnc is preparing to bring its research into the international spotlight and today the company announced that data from both its intranasal NEO100 and oral NEO212 programs will be presented at the 31st Annual Meeting and Education Day of the Society for Neuro-Oncology (SNO), taking place November 12–15 at the Pennsylvania Convention Center in Philadelphia.

The two poster presentations, scheduled for November 13, represent an important opportunity to showcase the progress of both clinical programs before a specialized audience of neuro-oncology researchers and physicians.

For investors, the timing adds another dimension to an already developing story involving innovative drug delivery, preliminary clinical observations, international development ambitions, and potentially significant market interest.

Two Clinical Programs. One Major Neuro-Oncology Meeting.

NeOnc's announcement is particularly interesting because it involves two distinct investigational approaches targeting challenging central nervous system cancers.

Presentation Number 1: NEO100 and Updated Clinical Observations is titled: "Durable Radiographic Remission and Prolonged Survival with Intranasal NEO100 in Recurrent WHO Grade III/IV IDH1-Mutant Astrocytoma: Updated Results from a Phase 1/2a Study and Compassionate Use Experience."

Thomas C. Chen, MD, PhD, of the University of Southern California and NeOnc Technologies Holdings, will present the findings.

The title alone makes this presentation particularly noteworthy. It focuses on updated results involving recurrent WHO Grade III/IV IDH1-mutant astrocytoma, an aggressive category of brain cancer where treatment options remain challenging.

Importantly, the presentation combines information from a Phase 1/2a study and compassionate-use experience.

The emphasis on durable radiographic remission and prolonged survival makes the updated findings worth watching, although the presentation's title should not be interpreted as proof of established treatment efficacy.

For NeOnc, the presentation offers an opportunity to provide additional scientific context around its intranasal treatment approach and the clinical observations generated to date.

Presentation Number 2: NEO212 and TMZ-Resistant Brain Cancer, "Oral NEO212 in TMZ-Resistant Recurrent GBM and Brain Metastases: Phase 1 Safety, PK, and Early Signals of Activity."

Josh Neman, PhD, of the University of Southern California and NeOnc Technologies Holdings, will present the research.

This presentation examines NEO212 in the context of recurrent glioblastoma that is resistant to temozolomide (TMZ), as well as brain metastases.

The focus on Phase 1 safety, pharmacokinetics (PK), and early signals of activity is significant because it provides an opportunity to examine how the investigational oral treatment is being evaluated in difficult-to-treat CNS cancers.

NEO212 has completed Phase 1 dose escalation and is advancing toward Phase 2 development.

The two presentations demonstrate that NeOnc is not relying on a single investigational candidate to drive its development strategy.

Instead, the company is advancing two distinct programs that could offer different approaches to addressing the challenges of brain cancer treatment.

NEO100: A Different Approach to Getting Treatment into the Brain

At the center of NeOnc's development strategy is NEO100, a highly purified form of perillyl alcohol administered intranasally.

The delivery approach is designed to provide a non-invasive route to the brain.

That matters because one of the greatest obstacles in developing treatments for brain cancer is the blood-brain barrier.

The blood-brain barrier serves as the brain's natural protective defense system, but that protection also creates a major obstacle for drug developers. Many potential therapies struggle to reach tumors in sufficient concentrations because of this biological barrier.

NeOnc is investigating a different approach.

Rather than relying exclusively on conventional delivery methods, its NEO100 program investigates intranasal administration as a potential way to deliver treatment toward the brain, where drug delivery remains one of the biggest obstacles to therapeutic progress.

Early Clinical Observations Give the Story a Foundation

The upcoming SNO presentation follows earlier clinical observations that have attracted attention.

The company's appearance on Health Uncensored with Dr. Drew on Fox Business Network also brought the patient experience into the conversation.

One patient described reaching two years on therapy and reported tolerating treatment without reactions.

During the discussion, when Dr. Drew asked about the tumor's status, physician Dr. Wallace responded, "We can't see it, actually, at this moment."

It was a striking moment, illustrating why continued research in this field matters. For families facing aggressive brain cancer, the objective isn't simply another clinical milestone or a better number on a presentation slide.

It is more time together. Another birthday. Another anniversary. Another opportunity to experience everyday life.

The upcoming presentation could provide additional information as the company continues evaluating NEO100.

NEO212: Another Potential Piece of the Brain Cancer Strategy

While NEO100 is attracting attention for its intranasal delivery approach, NEO212 represents another important component of NeOnc's development strategy.

NEO212 is an investigational oral conjugate of temozolomide and NEO100, which is being studied for central nervous system cancers, including recurrent glioblastoma.

The company's upcoming SNO presentation will focus on Phase 1 safety, pharmacokinetics, and early signals of activity in TMZ-resistant recurrent glioblastoma and brain metastases.

NEO212 is being developed under an FDA investigational new drug application.

Its completion of Phase 1 dose escalation and progression toward Phase 2 development represent important steps in the company's broader clinical strategy.

Together, NEO100 and NEO212 give NeOnc two investigational programs to advance, with different administration approaches and areas of clinical investigation.

For investors following the company, the November 13 presentations could provide an important opportunity to learn more about both programs.

A 500-Patient Ambition That Changes the Conversation

The SNO announcement comes against the backdrop of NeOnc's broader clinical ambitions.

During its appearance on Health Uncensored with Dr. Drew on Fox Business Network, the company outlined plans for a pivotal clinical trial targeting approximately 500 patients across 30 hospitals in three countries.

A proposed trial of that scale is not a small undertaking. It represents a planned expansion of NeOnc's clinical ambitions and an opportunity to investigate its treatment approach in a much larger patient population.

The proposal also signals where management wants to take the program and the upcoming SNO presentations provide another opportunity to build scientific visibility as NeOnc works toward its longer-term objectives.

More Than Drug Development: A Broader Technology and International Story

NeOnc's ambitions also extend beyond conventional drug development.

Its research platform combines patented 3D bioprinting technology with artificial intelligence to create patient-derived tumor models and help researchers evaluate potential treatments, which could support a more personalized understanding of tumor biology and treatment response.

The company also highlighted molecular characteristics, including IDH mutations, as part of its precision-medicine strategy.

For the market, the broader takeaway is that NeOnc is building a story around several interconnected capabilities:



Investigational drug development through NEO100 and NEO212.

Innovative intranasal and oral delivery approaches.

Patient-derived tumor modeling.

AI-assisted research.

Precision-medicine development. International clinical and business ambitions.

The company's international ambitions have also been reinforced by developments in Abu Dhabi, including the appointment of Ali Alabedin, Head of Islamic Banking Group at First Abu Dhabi Bank, to the company's board.

These developments add an international dimension to a company whose clinical ambitions are increasingly extending beyond a single market.

Now Comes the Interesting Part for Traders: Potential Short Squeeze

While the clinical story is compelling on its own, NTHI has another ingredient that could make its shares particularly interesting to traders: short interest.

Based on Nasdaq's October 15 market-data snapshot, approximately 877,000 shares were reported short.

At the same time, the stock had recovered from an approximate $2.50 low to eclipse the $3 level, where the potential trading implications become interesting.

The reported short position represents approximately 5.6 days of trading volume using the referenced ten-day average. Five or more days to cover is the sweet spot. If short sellers needed to cover 500,000 shares over a relatively short period, that would represent more than three full days of average trading volume.

That is a meaningful amount of potential buying demand relative to the cited trading activity.

The Technical Levels That Could Make a Difference

Based on the recent trading information cited in the original investment analysis, the $3.30–$3.40 area represents an important initial zone to watch.

Above that, the recent high near $3.55 becomes another potential technical hurdle.

A sustained move through that level, particularly if accompanied by expanding trading volume, could attract momentum traders and potentially increase pressure on short positions.

Wall Street's Price Targets Add Another Layer

Published analyst coverage has also placed considerably higher values on NTHI.

Roth Capital analyst Jonathan Aschoff initiated coverage with a Buy rating and a $20 price target.

The valuation thesis included projected future commercial potential for NEO100 and NEO212, with anticipated launches in 2029 and 2030, respectively, according to the analyst's model.

Cantech Letter's summary of the research cited projected 2033 operating income of $667 million.

These figures represent analyst assumptions and projections rather than established financial results or guaranteed future valuations.

Nevertheless, they illustrate the potential commercial opportunity envisioned in the bullish investment thesis if NeOnc's programs successfully progress through clinical development and ultimately achieve commercialization.

That question could become increasingly relevant as additional milestones arrive.

For a clinical-stage company developing treatments for difficult-to-treat brain cancers, having two investigational programs represented at the same scientific meeting is a meaningful development and it also gives the investment community two distinct areas of research to follow rather than a single clinical catalyst.

The Bigger Picture: Investing in What Matters

There are plenty of companies competing for attention in today's stock market. Some are selling the promise of faster computers, more powerful chips, or the next generation of artificial intelligence.

NeOnc is pursuing something different and is attempting to advance potential therapies for patients facing one of medicine's most challenging diseases while developing technology designed to improve how researchers understand tumors and investigate treatment possibilities.

The company's story now brings together two investigational drug programs, upcoming scientific presentations, a proposed 500-patient international clinical trial, an innovative intranasal delivery strategy, patented research technology, and international relationships.

Add the potential commercial opportunity outlined in analyst research and the trading dynamics associated with previously reported short interest, and NTHI has several developments that investors may want to monitor.

The November 13 SNO presentations could be particularly important because they bring both clinical programs into the scientific spotlight at the same time.

And for patients and families confronting aggressive brain cancers, the ultimate measure of success will be whether promising research can eventually translate into safer and more effective treatment options.

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