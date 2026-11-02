Joyce University Named a Utah Top Workplace for the Fourth Consecutive Year

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Recognition earned through team member feedback reflects a culture that has grown alongside the university

Salt Lake City, UT, Nov. 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Joyce University of Nursing and Health Sciences has been named a 2026 Utah Top Workplace by the Salt Lake Business Journal, marking the fourth consecutive year the university has earned the honor. Joyce is one of only 57 Utah organizations with more than 400 people recognized this year.

Top Workplaces awards are based solely on feedback from an organization's own people, gathered through the Energage Workplace Survey. Results are measured against Energage's benchmark of more than 23 million survey responses from over 70,000 organizations, with no subjective elements in the selection process.

This year's recognition comes during a period of growth for Joyce, including record enrollment, the launch of its BSN90 pathway, and continued expansion into new regions. Through that growth, the university has stayed focused on the people behind the student experience. At Joyce, how team members feel about their work is closely tied to how students experience their path to becoming better-prepared nurses.

“Earning this recognition four years in a row means so much because it comes directly from our team members,” said Ann Johnson, Vice President of People and Culture at Joyce University.“It reflects a culture that keeps getting stronger as Joyce grows, where people can develop, do meaningful work and count on one another. That is what our students feel every day, from their first day at Joyce to the day they become nurses.”

The honor follows Joyce's Gold-level 2026 Aetna® Workplace Well-being Award, earned in September. Joyce representatives celebrated with fellow honorees at the Salt Lake Business Journal's Top Workplaces event in October.

ABOUT JOYCE UNIVERSITY

Founded in 1979, Joyce University of Nursing and Health Sciences' mission is to prepare students to serve as competent professionals, to advance their careers, and to pursue lifelong learning. Located in Draper, Utah, Joyce University is proud to have helped thousands of students across the US graduate and launch lasting healthcare careers. Joyce University currently enrolls students in select states, including Arizona, Colorado, Florida, Idaho, Indiana, Kentucky, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Michigan, Missouri, Nevada, South Carolina, South Dakota, Texas, Utah, and Wisconsin, Joyce University enables aspiring nurses in these regions to access the same high-quality education and opportunities that have defined the institution for decades. Join them as they continue to shape the future of healthcare, one student at a time.

Joyce University is institutionally accredited by the Northwest Commission on Colleges and Universities (NWCCU) and programmatically accredited by the Accreditation Commission for Education in Nursing (ACEN) for the Associate of Science in Nursing degree program and by the Commission on Collegiate Nursing Education (CCNE) for the Bachelor of Science in Nursing and Master of Science in Nursing degree programs.

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Joyce University Named a Utah Top Workplace for the Fourth Consecutive Year

CONTACT: Brittany Cooper Joyce University of Nursing and Health Sciences 5016286737...