Cushman & Wakefield And Greystone Close $109.2 Million Freddie Mac Loan For A Multifamily Property In Hollywood, Florida

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) HOLLYWOOD, Fla., Nov. 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cushman & Wakefield, a global real estate services firm, and Greystone, a leading national commercial real estate finance company, announced the closing of $109,164,000 million in financing for the Bread Building, a multifamily property located in downtown Hollywood, Florida. Cushman & Wakefield arranged, and Greystone provided the Freddie Mac loan for the transaction on behalf of borrowers, BTI Partners and Bridge Investment Group.

Cushman & Wakefield's Equity, Debt & Structured Finance team of Chris Moyer and Chris Lentz arranged the financing in collaboration with Greystone's Richard Kourbage, Gillian McIIroy, and Zach Shabinsky.

BTI Partners and Bridge purchased the vacant Hollywood Bread Building in 2021 and completed construction on the new residential tower in late 2025, reaching full occupancy in September 2026. The 25-story building features 362 residential units, approximately 17,000 square feet of retail space, and 478 parking spaces. The property offers residents a range of amenities, including a swimming pool with poolside cabanas, an expansive sun deck, an outdoor kitchen, a fitness center, and resident gathering spaces.

“The Bread Building represented a compelling lending opportunity in one of South Florida's most dynamic residential markets,” said Moyer, Executive Managing Director at Cushman & Wakefield.“The property's prime location in the heart of downtown Hollywood, proximity to major employment centers, and high-quality residential offerings allowed us to capitalize on the continued demand for luxury multifamily housing in South Florida. We're pleased to have worked alongside BTI Partners, Bridge Investment Group and Greystone to execute this financing.”

“We are pleased with the strong execution achieved through Freddie Mac's financing program of this transaction. Utilizing Freddie Mac's Lease-Up Loan program, we were able to provide the borrower with a cash-out refinance, full term interest only, and 35-year amortization,” said Richard Kourbage of Greystone.“The Bread Building's successful lease-up and strong market fundamentals made it an excellent candidate for this financing, and we appreciated the opportunity to deliver a solution that supports the property's long-term success.”

“Downtown Hollywood continues to evolve into one of South Florida's most vibrant urban destinations, and the Bread Building is an important part of that transformation,” said Jacob Breakstone, Manager, Urban Development at BTI Partners.“The property's successful lease-up reflects the growing demand for high-quality residential living in Hollywood. This refinancing is another significant milestone for the project and reinforces our confidence in downtown Hollywood's continued growth and long-term potential.”

Located at 1770 S. Young Circle, the Bread Building sits adjacent to the 10-acre ArtsPark at Young Circle, offering residents convenient access to downtown Hollywood's restaurants, entertainment, and cultural attractions. Its central location between Miami and Fort Lauderdale connects residents to major employment centers, transportation hubs, and South Florida's beaches.

About Cushman & Wakefield

Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE: CWK) is a leading global commercial real estate services firm for occupiers and investors with approximately 53,000 employees in over 350 offices and nearly 60 countries. In 2025, the firm reported revenue of $10.3 billion across its core service lines of Services, Leasing, Capital markets, and Valuation and other. Built around the belief that Better never settles, the firm receives numerous industry and business accolades for its award-winning culture. For additional information, visit .

About Greystone

Greystone is a private national commercial real estate finance company with an established reputation as a leader in multifamily and healthcare finance, having ranked as a top FHA, Fannie Mae, and Freddie Mac lender in these sectors. Loans are offered through Greystone Servicing Company LLC, Greystone Funding Company LLC and/or other Greystone affiliates. For more information, visit All securities transactions are effected through INTE Securities LLC, member FINRA ( ) / SIPC ( ). To view INTE Securities LLC, go to /brokercheck or INTE Securities LLC - Form CRS.



About Bridge Investment Group

Bridge Investment Group is an affiliate of Apollo (NYSE: APO) and a leading alternative investment manager, diversified across specialized asset classes. Powered by Apollo, Bridge combines its nationwide operating platform with dedicated teams of investment professionals focused on select real estate verticals.

About BTI Partners

BTI Partners is one of Florida's leading real estate and land developers. The company is reshaping cities across Florida by master-planning vibrant mixed-use communities, building luxury residential projects in strategic locations and revitalizing neighborhoods with highly amenitized commercial and residential developments in urban areas. Core values of integrity, passion, excellence, selflessness and purpose are central to the company's ethos. Its successful track record has established BTI Partners as an industry leader in creating urban enclaves that attract and sustain local business and family life. By seamlessly integrating residential, commercial, retail, hospitality, entertainment, education, and recreational uses, BTI Partners designs highly desirable 'live, work, play' communities to meet the needs of today and tomorrow. As a forward-looking company, BTI Partners remains mindful of evolving trends and continually seeks opportunities to develop transformational, inspirational mixed-use projects throughout the Sunbelt states. For more information visit:

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