Global Vascular Patches Market - 2026 Edition: Size, Share, Trends, And Forecast To 2030 US$660 Million Opportunity Fueled By Biomaterials And Asia Pacific Growth

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Prioritize decellularized biomaterials, aortic surgery, Asia Pacific expansion and outpatient channels, alongside antithrombotic, antimicrobial and low-bleeding patches.

Dublin, Nov. 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Global Vascular Patches Market - 2026 Edition" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global Vascular Patches Market Forecast to Reach US$660 Mn by 2030 as Demand for Advanced Biomaterials Increases

The global vascular patches market is valued at US$460 Mn in 2025, compared with an estimated US$351 Mn in 2021 - representing a historical compound annual growth rate of approximately 7.0%. According to the report, the market is projected to reach US$660 Mn by 2030, expanding at a CAGR of 7.5% over 2026-2030.

Market growth is supported by long-term demographic and clinical trends, including an aging global population and increasing rates of atherosclerosis, carotid artery disease, peripheral arterial disease and diabetes-related vascular complications. These factors continue to sustain demand for open vascular reconstruction procedures. The widespread use of patch closure following carotid endarterectomy also provides a stable foundation for vascular patch demand.

Biological vascular patches represent 57% of market revenue in 2025. Bovine pericardial patches are the leading product type and material, accounting for 44% of the market. Decellularized/ECM and allograft materials are forecast to be the fastest-growing category, with an approximate CAGR of 9.0%, as surgeons prioritize handling performance, hemostasis and infection outcomes.

Within the synthetic vascular patches segment, ePTFE is expected to record the strongest growth at 7.9%, supported by demand for low-bleeding constructions. Product development is increasingly focused on advanced and decellularized biomaterials, antithrombotic and antimicrobial surface technologies, and thinner, more compliant patch designs.

Carotid endarterectomy remains the largest application and procedure category, representing 55% of the vascular patches market. Aortic surgery is projected to be the fastest-growing application, advancing at a CAGR of 9.2%. Hospitals account for 62% of market revenue and remain the dominant end user. However, ambulatory surgical centers are expected to grow fastest at 9.6% as selected peripheral vascular and access procedures continue moving into outpatient settings.

North America leads the global vascular patches market with a 40% share, equivalent to US$184 Mn in 2025. The United States is the world's largest national market, reflecting established vascular surgery infrastructure and sustained procedural demand.

Asia Pacific is forecast to be the fastest-growing regional market, with a CAGR of 10.2%. Expansion is being driven by China's investment in vascular surgery capacity and India's projected national growth of 13.5%, the highest rate among the major markets evaluated in the report. Emerging-market healthcare investment is expected to create additional opportunities for vascular patch manufacturers through 2030.

The competitive landscape is moderately concentrated and includes open-vascular specialists LeMaitre Vascular and Artivion; diversified medical technology companies Baxter, BD, Getinge, B. Braun and Terumo; and materials-science company W. L. Gore & Associates. As companies do not separately disclose vascular-patch revenue, competitive positioning is assessed qualitatively. Portfolio consolidation through acquisition is also influencing market development.

Key market challenges include infection, restenosis and thrombosis risks, alongside EU MDR compliance and broader clinical-evidence requirements. Procurement constraints, reimbursement pressure and competition from endovascular alternatives, including carotid stenting, may also affect adoption. Despite these factors, the vascular patches market outlook remains positive, supported by evidence-led biomaterial innovation, expanding surgical capacity in emerging economies and continued migration of appropriate procedures to outpatient care.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Introduction

1.1 Market Overview

1.2 Definition and Scope of the Report

1.3 Vascular Patches Industry Value Chain

1.4 Research Methodology

2. Market Size and Growth

2.1 Global Market Snapshot

2.2 Global Vascular Patches Market Size and Growth

2.3 Global Vascular Patches Market Growth Analysis

2.4 Market Drivers

2.5 Market Trends

2.6 Market Challenges and Restraints

3. Market Segmentation

3.1 Market Segmentation Overview

3.2 By Product Type

3.3 By Material

3.4 By Application

3.5 By Procedure

3.6 By End User

4. Regional and Country Analysis

4.1 North America

4.1.1 United States

4.1.2 Canada

4.1.3 North America - Country Comparison

4.2 Europe

4.2.1 Germany

4.2.2 United Kingdom

4.2.3 France

4.2.4 Italy

4.2.5 Spain

4.3 Asia Pacific

4.3.1 China

4.3.2 Japan

4.3.3 India

4.3.4 South Korea

4.3.5 Australia

4.4 Latin America

4.5 Middle East & Africa

4.6 Global Regional Comparison

5. Product, Material, Clinical and Application Insights

5.1 Vascular Patch Technology Landscape

5.2 Synthetic Vascular Patches

5.3 Biological Vascular Patches

5.4 Advanced Biomaterials and Emerging Technologies

5.5 Vascular Patches in Carotid Endarterectomy

5.6 Vascular Patches in Peripheral Vascular Surgery

5.7 Clinical and Procedural Trends

5.8 Competitive Product Positioning

6. Competitive Landscape

6.1 Competitive Landscape Overview

6.2 Major Companies

7. Company Profiles

7.1 LeMaitre Vascular, Inc.

7.2 Baxter International Inc.

7.3 W. L. Gore & Associates, Inc.

7.4 Getinge AB

7.5 Becton, Dickinson and Company (BD)

7.6 B. Braun SE

7.7 Terumo Corporation

7.8 Artivion, Inc.

8. Strategic Insights and Outlook

8.1 Key Market Opportunities

8.2 Emerging Technology Opportunities

8.3 Strategic Recommendations

8.4 Global Market Outlook

List of Tables [13]

List of Figures [27]

Companies Featured



LeMaitre Vascular, Inc.

Baxter International Inc.

W. L. Gore & Associates, Inc.

Getinge AB

Becton, Dickinson and Company (BD)

B. Braun SE

Terumo Corporation Artivion, Inc.

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