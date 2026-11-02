Z Optics Receives Approval To Expand European Clinical Study Of The Z+ Virtual Aperture IOL To Canada

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Following exceptional feedback from patients and physicians in Europe, the clinical trial of the Virtual Aperture intraocular lens will now open to clinical sites and patients in Canada

RENO, Nev., Nov. 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Z Optics Inc., a medical device company developing the Z+ Virtual Aperture intraocular lens (IOL) for cataract surgery patients, today announced that its ongoing European clinical study has been approved for expansion to Canada. With this approval, clinical sites in Canada can now join the trial, and Canadian patients will for the first time have access to the Virtual Aperture lens within the framework of the study.

The multicenter study is evaluating the safety and performance of the Z+ Virtual Aperture IOL, which is designed to deliver a continuous range of sharp vision from near through intermediate to far, in bright daylight as well as at night. Built on a proven monofocal platform, the lens reshapes light rather than splitting it, redirecting out-of-focus light away from the central retina. This approach is designed to avoid the halos, glare, and other visual disturbances commonly associated with multifocal lens designs.

Since enrollment began at European sites, feedback from both patients and implanting surgeons has been exceptional. Investigators report a“uniquely broad” depth of focus with consistently strong visual outcomes and a smooth surgical experience that mirrors standard monofocal procedures.

“The response from patients and physicians in our European study has exceeded our expectations,” said Luke Clauson, CEO of Z Optics.“Extending the trial to Canada is an important step for the program. It broadens the clinical evidence base for the Virtual Aperture technology and, just as importantly, it means patients and surgeons in Canada can now experience this lens within the study. We look forward to sharing the clinical data as soon as it is available.”

The expansion to Canada builds on the study's momentum in Europe. Z Optics will announce participating Canadian sites as they are activated and expects to report clinical results from the trial once data collection and analysis are complete.

About Z Optics

Z Optics Inc. is a medical device company developing the Z+ Virtual Aperture IOL, a next-generation intraocular lens for cataract surgery built on a monofocal platform. The Virtual Aperture technology provides a total depth of focus with clear vision at near, intermediate, and far distances, night and day, while avoiding the visual disturbances associated with light-splitting lens designs. The technology is protected by globally issued intellectual property.

Learn more at .

The Z+ Virtual Aperture IOL is an investigational device. It is available exclusively within clinical studies and is not approved for sale in any geography.

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