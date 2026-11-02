United States Defense Market Size, Share, Trends, And Forecast 2026-2034 Market To Reach US$480.97 Billion As AI, Unmanned Systems, And Modernization Fuel Growth

Dublin, Nov. 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "United States Defense Market Report by Armed Force, Type, States and Companies Analysis 2026-2034" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

United States Defense Market Forecast to Reach US$ 480.97 Billion by 2034

The United States defense market is projected to grow from US$ 337.63 billion in 2025 to US$ 480.97 billion by 2034, representing a CAGR of 4.01% from 2026 to 2034. According to the report, market expansion will be supported by rising defense budgets, military modernization programs, technological innovation, geopolitical tensions, and demand for advanced capabilities across air, land, sea, space, and cyber operations.

The United States maintains one of the world's largest and most technologically advanced defense ecosystems. Its industrial base includes aerospace systems, naval platforms, ground vehicles, missile defense, cybersecurity, intelligence systems, unmanned systems, and advanced communication technologies. Government agencies, defense contractors, research institutions, and technology companies collaborate extensively to improve military readiness and accelerate capability development.

Investment priorities increasingly center on artificial intelligence, autonomous platforms, hypersonic weapons, satellite-based surveillance, next-generation combat systems, and digital defense. The growing importance of cyber warfare and multi-domain operations is broadening procurement opportunities, while programs to replace aging equipment are sustaining demand across major defense segments.

Key United States Defense Market Growth Drivers

The FY24 National Defense Authorization Act is creating faster acquisition pathways for emergent technologies. It authorizes up to USD 100 million annually per Service for programs capable of becoming operational within 24 months. Special Operations Command has used accelerated procurement for counter-UAS and AI-enabled ISR capabilities. Although adoption differs across the armed forces, these pathways are helping selected technologies move from development to deployment more quickly.

Modernization of Cold War-era platforms is another significant market driver. Many air, naval, and land systems have been operating for three to four decades, increasing sustainment expenses and affecting readiness. Programs involving platforms such as the KC-135 tanker and DDG-51 destroyer highlight the need for continued recapitalization. In February 2025, Northrop Grumman received a USD 1.381 billion award to extend Integrated Battle Command System software, supporting modernization and allied interoperability.

Great-power competition is also reshaping US defense strategy. China's anti-access/area-denial capabilities have increased demand for longer-range, survivable, and networked systems that can operate in contested environments. The Air Force's F-47 Next Generation Air Dominance fighter, awarded to Boeing in March 2025, reflects this shift through enhanced stealth and a combat radius exceeding 1,000 nautical miles.

Market Challenges

High development and procurement costs remain a major constraint. Fighter aircraft, missile defense systems, autonomous platforms, and other advanced technologies require substantial research investment and long development cycles. Cost overruns, budget pressures, infrastructure expenses, and demanding compliance requirements can delay procurement and affect program efficiency. Contractors must therefore balance technological performance with affordability and production capacity.

Supply chain complexity presents an additional challenge. Defense manufacturing depends on extensive supplier and subcontractor networks, making quality control, coordination, and delivery management critical. Global disruptions can affect access to components and delay production schedules. Integrating artificial intelligence, cybersecurity, and autonomous technologies into existing platforms also requires advanced engineering expertise and reliable interoperability across multiple systems.

State-Level Defense Market Outlook

California remains a leading center for aerospace engineering, satellite systems, cybersecurity, advanced electronics, space defense, and unmanned technologies. Its defense sector benefits from established contractors, research institutions, a highly skilled workforce, and close cooperation between government and private industry.

Texas contributes through its military installations, aerospace manufacturing, missile systems, aircraft production, logistics operations, and defense research. Continued investment in infrastructure and modernization reinforces the state's role as a major production and innovation hub.

New York supports the national defense market through cybersecurity, intelligence systems, communications, surveillance technology, software, and data analytics. Universities and research centers strengthen innovation, while defense organizations contribute to homeland security and critical infrastructure protection.

Florida's strategic location, military bases, aerospace industry, and expanding space economy support naval operations, missile testing, aviation training, satellite systems, aircraft maintenance, and unmanned aerial systems. Commercial spaceflight activity and investment in military facilities further enhance the state's defense significance.

Recent United States Defense Industry Developments



In January 2026, Lockheed Martin and the US Department of Defense reached an agreement to more than triple PAC-3 Missile Segment Enhancement unit production over seven years.

In October 2025, the US Army awarded General Dynamics Mission Systems a USD 28.30 million contract for C5ISR/EW Modular Open Suite of Standards Mounted Form Factor prototype systems. In September 2025, the Navy awarded Collaborative Combat Aircraft drone contracts to Anduril, Lockheed Martin, General Atomics, Boeing, and Northrop Grumman.

Market Segmentation

The report analyzes the United States defense market by armed force, covering the Army, Navy, and Air Force. Product and capability categories include fixed-wing Aircraft, rotorcraft, ground vehicles, naval vessels, C4ISR, weapons and ammunition, protection and training equipment, and unmanned systems.

Geographic coverage includes California, Texas, New York, Florida, Illinois, Pennsylvania, Ohio, Georgia, New Jersey, Washington, North Carolina, Massachusetts, Virginia, Michigan, Maryland, Colorado, Tennessee, Indiana, Arizona, Minnesota, Wisconsin, Missouri, Connecticut, South Carolina, Oregon, Louisiana, Alabama, Kentucky, and the Rest of United States.

Competitive Landscape

The United States defense industry features established aerospace and military contractors alongside specialized technology providers. Competition is shaped by engineering expertise, system integration, innovation, production capacity, long-term government contracts, and the ability to meet evolving national security requirements.

Companies analyzed in the report include Lockheed Martin Corporation, The Boeing Company, RTX Corporation, General Dynamics Corporation, Northrop Grumman Corporation, L3Harris Technologies Inc., CACI International Inc., and Textron Inc. Company coverage includes overviews, key personnel, recent developments, SWOT analysis, and revenue analysis.

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