Europe Wearable Medical Devices Market Size, Share, Trends, And Forecast 2026-2034 AI And Remote Patient Monitoring Drive 14.10% CAGR Toward US$42.68 Billion

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Remote patient monitoring, AI-enabled sensors and digital health adoption drive demand, supported by chronic disease needs and preventive care.

Dublin, Nov. 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Europe Wearable Medical Devices Market Analysis and Forecast 2026-2034" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Europe Wearable Medical Devices Market Forecast to Reach US$ 42.68 Billion by 2034

The Europe wearable medical devices market is projected to increase from US$ 13.02 Billion in 2025 to US$ 42.68 Billion by 2034, expanding at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 14.10% during 2026-2034. According to the report, market expansion is being supported by the rising prevalence of chronic diseases, Europe's aging population, broader adoption of remote patient monitoring, and growing demand for connected healthcare solutions.

Technological advances in wearable sensors, artificial intelligence, machine learning, wireless connectivity, flexible electronics, and digital health platforms are improving device accuracy, functionality, and patient comfort. Wearable ECG monitors, continuous glucose monitors, blood pressure monitors, pulse oximeters, cardiac patches, medical smartwatches, and other biosensor-based products are increasingly being integrated into clinical care, home healthcare, and preventive health programs.

Chronic Disease Management and Remote Monitoring Drive Demand

Cardiovascular disease, diabetes, hypertension, respiratory disorders, obesity, and neurological conditions are creating sustained demand for continuous and intermittent monitoring technologies. Wearable medical devices allow healthcare providers to track critical physiological parameters, identify abnormalities, support earlier intervention, and manage patients outside traditional hospital environments.

Cardiovascular disease remains a major public health concern across the European Union. The European Commission's Safe Hearts Plan recommends coordinated action focused on prevention, early detection, treatment, care, and rehabilitation, including the development or revision of national cardiovascular strategies. According to a 2025 report from the Organisation for Economic Co-Operation and Development, cardiovascular disease accounts for 1 in 3 deaths in the EU. Prevalence is projected to rise by 90% between 2025 and 2050, while related deaths could increase by 73%.

Digital healthcare investment is also strengthening the market outlook. Governments, hospitals, telehealth providers, and home healthcare organizations are expanding remote patient monitoring programs to improve access, reduce unnecessary hospital visits, and support personalized treatment. Integration with electronic health records, Internet of Medical Things platforms, smartphones, and cloud-based systems is enabling more effective use of wearable health data.

Product Launches, Regulatory Progress, and European Initiatives



In February 2025, the National Institute for Health and Care Excellence launched the Medicines and Medical Devices (MMD) Access Initiative in the United Kingdom to accelerate access to innovative medical devices and digital health technologies through streamlined evaluation.

In May 2025, WHOOP introduced WHOOP 5.0 and WHOOP MG in Europe, featuring ECG heart screening, blood pressure insights, Healthspan analytics, and an updated health monitoring platform.

During 2024, European regulatory authorities granted 28 CE certifications for new wearable medical devices, supporting wider deployment of remote patient monitoring technologies.

In June 2024, the Horizon Europe-funded ThrombUS+ project launched with €9.5 million in funding to develop a wearable point-of-care device for continuous monitoring and early detection of deep vein thrombosis (DVT). In September 2023, the Netherlands Organisation for Applied Scientific Research launched AIKON Health to develop wearable technologies for continuous monitoring of patients with chronic diseases.

High-Growth Product and Application Segments

Diagnostic devices are expected to remain central to market growth as healthcare providers expand the use of wearable ECG monitors, continuous glucose monitors, blood pressure devices, pulse oximeters, and cardiac patches. These technologies support faster clinical decisions, earlier detection, and more efficient long-term disease management.

Wearable headband medical devices are gaining attention in neurological monitoring, sleep assessment, and mental health management. EEG-enabled products are being used to evaluate brain activity, sleep quality, stress, cognitive performance, epilepsy, insomnia, and other neurological conditions. Research activity in countries including Sweden, France, and Germany is supporting continued innovation in digital neurotechnology.

Wearable shoe sensors represent another developing segment, particularly in elderly care, rehabilitation, and home-based monitoring. Pressure sensors and motion detection systems can assess gait, balance, walking patterns, physical activity, fall risk, and post-operative recovery. Adoption is increasing in physiotherapy and remote care programs in the Netherlands, Italy, Germany, and other European markets.

Online distribution is also improving access to sports and fitness wearables with medical monitoring capabilities. Products combining activity tracking with ECG monitoring, blood oxygen measurement, heart rhythm analysis, and sleep assessment are benefiting from e-commerce growth and rising consumer interest in preventive healthcare.

Country Market Outlook

The United Kingdom is experiencing strong demand due to NHS digital health initiatives, telemedicine adoption, high smartphone penetration, and investment in healthcare technology startups. Continuous glucose monitors, smart insulin pens, wearable ECG devices, and biosensors are increasingly used to support chronic disease management and reduce hospital admissions.

The Netherlands benefits from advanced healthcare infrastructure, government support for eHealth, and collaboration among hospitals, universities, research institutions, and technology companies. Wearable devices are being incorporated into diabetes care, cardiac monitoring, elderly care, and personalized treatment programs.

Greece is expanding its use of remote monitoring and connected medical technologies through healthcare modernization and European Union-supported investment. The ThrombUS+ project highlights the country's growing participation in wearable medical device research and development.

Market Challenges

Data privacy, cybersecurity, and regulatory compliance remain significant barriers. Manufacturers must comply with the European Union's General Data Protection Regulation and Medical Device Regulation while protecting sensitive health information from unauthorized access and data breaches. Clinical testing, safety evaluations, documentation, and approval requirements can increase development costs and delay market entry, particularly for smaller companies.

High device prices and inconsistent reimbursement policies may also restrict adoption. Advanced sensors, artificial intelligence, continuous monitoring capabilities, and wireless connectivity contribute to premium pricing. Reimbursement eligibility varies across European countries, creating uncertainty for patients, healthcare providers, and manufacturers. Budget constraints may further delay large-scale implementation within hospitals and public healthcare systems.

Research Scope and Market Segmentation

The report applies bottom-up and top-down market estimation, device shipment analysis, installed-base assessment, patient-volume analysis, company revenue evaluation, pricing analysis, and data triangulation. Demand was assessed across hospitals, clinics, home healthcare, telehealth providers, and remote patient monitoring programs. The methodology also evaluated replacement cycles, recurring consumables, reimbursement structures, regulatory approvals, and country-level adoption.

Market segmentation covers diagnostic and therapeutic devices; strap/clip/bracelet, headband, shoe sensor, handheld, and other sites; home healthcare, sports and fitness, and remote patient monitoring applications; and online distribution, retail pharmacies, hypermarkets, and other channels.

Countries evaluated include France, Germany, Italy, Spain, the United Kingdom, Belgium, the Netherlands, Russia, Poland, Greece, Norway, Romania, Portugal, and the Rest of Europe. Key companies analyzed include Abbott Laboratories, Activinsights Ltd, Fitbit, Inc., Garmin Ltd., Intelesens Ltd., Koninklinje Philips NV, Nuubo, Omron Corporation, and Polar Electro Oy.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Introduction

2. Research & Methodology

2.1 Data Source

2.1.1 Primary Sources

2.1.2 Secondary Sources

2.2 Research Approach

2.2.1 Top-Down Approach

2.2.2 Bottom-Up Approach

2.3 Forecast Projection Methodology

3. Executive Summary

4. Market Dynamics

4.1 Growth Drivers

4.2 Challenges

5. Europe Wearable Medical Devices Market

5.1 Historical Market Trends

5.2 Market Forecast

6. Market Share Analysis

6.1 By Product

6.2 By Site

6.3 By Application

6.4 By Countries

7. Product - Historical and Current Market Trends & Forecast

7.1 Diagnostic Devices

7.2 Therapeutic Devices

Each product segment includes Market Analysis and Market Size & Forecast.

8. Site - Historical and Current Market Trends & Forecast

8.1 Strap/Clip/Bracelet

8.2 Headband

8.3 Shoe Sensors

8.4 Handheld

8.5 Others

Each site segment includes Market Analysis and Market Size & Forecast.

9. Application - Historical and Current Market Trends & Forecast

9.1 Home Healthcare

9.2 Sports and Fitness

9.3 Remote Patient Monitoring

Each application segment includes Market Analysis and Market Size & Forecast.

10. Distribution Channel - Historical and Current Market Trends & Forecast

10.1 Online Distribution

10.2 Retail Pharmacies

10.3 Hypermarkets

10.4 Others

Each distribution channel includes Market Analysis and Market Size & Forecast.

11. Countries

11.1 France

11.2 Germany

11.3 Italy

11.4 Spain

11.5 United Kingdom

11.6 Belgium

11.7 Netherlands

11.8 Russia

11.9 Poland

11.10 Greece

11.11 Norway

11.12 Romania

11.13 Portugal

11.14 Rest of Europe

Each country includes Market Analysis and Market Size & Forecast.

12. Value Chain Analysis

13. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

13.1 Bargaining Power of Buyers

13.2 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

13.3 Degree of Competition

13.4 Threat of New Entrants

13.5 Threat of Substitutes

14. SWOT Analysis

14.1 Strength

14.2 Weakness

14.3 Opportunity

14.4 Threats

15. Merger and Acquisition

16. Key Players Analysis

16.1 Abbott Laboratories

16.2 Activinsights Ltd

16.3 Fitbit, Inc.

16.4 Garmin Ltd.

16.5 Intelesens Ltd.

16.6 Koninklinje Philips NV

16.7 Nuubo

16.8 Omron Corporation

16.9 Polar Electro Oy

Each key player profile includes Overviews, Key Person, Recent Developments, SWOT Analysis, and Revenue Analysis.

Companies Featured



Abbott Laboratories

Activinsights Ltd

Fitbit, Inc.

Garmin Ltd.

Intelesens Ltd.

Koninklinje Philips NV

Nuubo

Omron Corporation Polar Electro Oy

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