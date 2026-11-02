New Jersey Fourth Graders Invited To Enter Fun Things To Do Instead Of Drugs Bookmark Contest

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Millburn, NJ, Nov. 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- New Jersey fourth graders have an opportunity to turn their ideas for healthy, drug-free fun into artwork shared with students across the state. The Partnership for a Drug-Free New Jersey (PDFNJ) is accepting original artwork for its Fun Things to Do Instead of Drugs Bookmark Contest through December 11. Two winning designs will be featured on bookmarks distributed to classrooms statewide.

The 2026 contest co-winners, Audrey Lautan, a student at St. Matthias School in Somerset, and Suhaib Toor, a student at Wandell School in Saddle River, were selected from 31 finalists representing 11 counties. Their winning designs appeared on bookmarks distributed to classrooms and libraries statewide, reaching 40,000 fourth-grade students.

“We want students to think about the activities they enjoy and turn those ideas into a message for their classmates,” said Angelo M. Valente, Executive Director of PDFNJ.“Whether it's playing a sport, making music or spending time with friends, there are so many ways to have fun while making healthy choices.”

The contest is open to all New Jersey fourth grade students. For rules and submission details, visit drugfreenj.org/4thgraderules.Top of Form

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Best known for its statewide substance use prevention advertising campaign, the Partnership for a Drug-Free New Jersey is a private not-for-profit coalition of professionals from the communications, corporate and government communities whose collective mission is to reduce demand for illicit drugs in New Jersey through media communication. To date, more than $200 million in broadcast time and print space has been donated to the Partnership's New Jersey campaign, making it the largest public service advertising campaign in New Jersey's history. Since its inception, the Partnership has garnered 233 advertising and public relations awards from national, regional and statewide media organizations.

CONTACT: Lisa Batitto Partnership for a Drug-Free New Jersey 973-467-2100...