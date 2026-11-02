Europe Aquatic Veterinary Market Size, Share, And Forecast, 2021 - 2031 Seafood Demand And Sustainable Aquaculture Drive Growth To US$ 557.5 Million By 2031
Dublin, Nov. 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Europe Aquatic Veterinary Market Size and Forecast (2021 - 2031)" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Europe aquatic veterinary market is projected to reach US$ 557.5 million by 2031, rising from US$ 439.0 million in 2024 and recording a CAGR of 3.5% from 2025 to 2031, according to the report.
Market growth is being supported by increasing seafood consumption, expansion of aquaculture production, heightened awareness of aquatic animal health, and continued investment in fish vaccines and advanced diagnostic technologies. The UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and other European countries are strengthening disease prevention and treatment capabilities to improve aquaculture productivity and product quality.
Market Growth Drivers
Europe's aquaculture industry continues to expand as demand rises for fish, crustaceans, mollusks, and other aquatic species. Producers are increasingly adopting veterinary products and services to control bacterial, viral, and parasitic diseases, reduce production losses, and maintain sustainable farming conditions. Vaccines, medications, supplements, molecular diagnostic technologies, and water-based treatments are playing an important role in supporting aquatic animal health.
Regulatory developments are also shaping the Europe aquatic veterinary market. In April 2021, the European Union introduced animal health regulations designed to modernize aquatic animal health management. EU member states are required to develop multi-year plans supporting sustainable aquaculture, reduced antibiotic use, improved farming practices, and stronger preparedness for climate-related health risks and emerging diseases.
Growing seafood production is creating additional demand for veterinary diagnostics, preventive care, nutritional products, and disease management solutions. The Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development projects global fish production will reach 200 million metric tons by 2029, with approximately 90% intended for human consumption. This outlook highlights the need for reliable aquatic veterinary services that protect animal health and support consistent food production.
Market Segmentation Highlights
- Type: The market is divided into diagnostics and treatment. Treatment held the leading share in 2024. Diagnostic Type: Categories include serological testing, molecular diagnosis, DNA sequencing, and other methods. Molecular diagnosis dominated the market in 2024. Treatment Type: Vaccines, medications, and supplements form the primary categories, with medications accounting for the largest share in 2024. Species: The market covers fish, crustaceans, Mollusca, and other aquatic species. Fish represented the predominant segment in 2024. Disease Source: Bacterial, viral, parasitic, and other disease sources are included, with bacterial diseases holding the most significant share in 2024. Route of Administration: Water Medication, Medicated Feed, and other delivery methods are assessed. Water Medication led the market in 2024.
Germany Leads the Regional Market
Germany held the largest share of the Europe aquatic veterinary market in 2024, supported by an established aquaculture sector, rising fish and mussel production, and growing attention to animal health during cultivation. German aquaculture businesses produce species including rainbow trout, common carp, and mussels.
In 2021, approximately 2,200 aquaculture enterprises in Germany produced about 18,300 metric tons of fish. Mussel production increased by 5.8% to approximately 14,300 metric tons during the same year. These production levels are increasing demand for disease diagnostics, medications, vaccines, supplements, and veterinary expertise.
Research partnerships are expected to support further market development. In January 2022, the German Society for Marine Aquaculture and the Fraunhofer Research Institution for Individualized and Cell-Based Medical Engineering launched a collaborative initiative focused on improving aquaculture practices and advancing innovative technologies.
Competitive Landscape
Leading companies operating in the Europe aquatic veterinary market include Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Merck KGaA, Zoetis Inc., Virbac SA, Phibro Animal Health Corp., HIPRA SA, Indian Immunologicals Ltd., Esox Biologics Ltd., Ceva Polchem Pvt Ltd., and Aquatic Diagnostics Ltd. Market participants are pursuing product innovation, geographic expansion, strategic partnerships, and mergers and acquisitions to strengthen their portfolios and address the evolving health requirements of Europe's aquaculture industry.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Introduction
1.1 Report Guidance
1.2 Market Segmentation
2. Executive Summary
2.1 Key Insights
2.2 Market Attractiveness
3. Research Methodology
3.1 Secondary Research
3.2 Primary Research
3.2.1 Hypothesis formulation:
3.2.2 Macroeconomic factor analysis:
3.2.3 Developing base number:
3.2.4 Data Triangulation:
3.2.5 Country-level data:
4. Aquatic Veterinary Market Landscape
4.1 Market Overview
4.2 PEST Analysis
5. Europe Aquatic Veterinary Market - Key Market Dynamics
5.1 Market Drivers
5.2 Market Restraints
5.3 Market Opportunities
5.4 Future Trends
5.5 Impact of Drivers and Restraints:
6. Aquatic Veterinary Market - Europe Market Analysis
6.1 Europe Aquatic Veterinary Market Revenue (US$ Million), 2024 - 2031
6.2 Europe Aquatic Veterinary Market Forecast and Analysis
7. Europe Aquatic Veterinary Market Revenue Analysis - by Type
7.1 Diagnostic
7.1.1 Overview
7.1.2 Diagnostic: Europe Aquatic Veterinary Market - Revenue and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million)
7.2 Treatment
7.2.1 Overview
7.2.2 Treatment: Europe Aquatic Veterinary Market - Revenue and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million)
8. Europe Aquatic Veterinary Market Revenue Analysis - by Diagnostic Type
8.1 Serological
8.1.1 Overview
8.1.2 Serological: Europe Aquatic Veterinary Market - Revenue and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million)
8.2 Molecular Diagnosis
8.2.1 Overview
8.2.2 Molecular Diagnosis: Europe Aquatic Veterinary Market - Revenue and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million)
8.3 DNA Sequencing
8.3.1 Overview
8.3.2 DNA Sequencing: Europe Aquatic Veterinary Market - Revenue and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million)
8.4 Other Diagnostics
8.4.1 Overview
8.4.2 Other Diagnostics: Europe Aquatic Veterinary Market - Revenue and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million)
9. Europe Aquatic Veterinary Market Revenue Analysis - by Treatment Type
9.1 Vaccines
9.1.1 Overview
9.1.2 Vaccines: Europe Aquatic Veterinary Market - Revenue and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million)
9.2 Medications
9.2.1 Overview
9.2.2 Medications: Europe Aquatic Veterinary Market - Revenue and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million)
9.3 Supplements
9.3.1 Overview
9.3.2 Supplements: Europe Aquatic Veterinary Market - Revenue and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million)
10. Europe Aquatic Veterinary Market Revenue Analysis - by Species
10.1 Fish
10.1.1 Overview
10.1.2 Fish: Europe Aquatic Veterinary Market - Revenue and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million)
10.2 Crustaceans
10.2.1 Overview
10.2.2 Crustaceans: Europe Aquatic Veterinary Market - Revenue and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million)
10.3 Mollusca
10.3.1 Overview
10.3.2 Mollusca: Europe Aquatic Veterinary Market - Revenue and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million)
10.4 Others
10.4.1 Overview
10.4.2 Others: Europe Aquatic Veterinary Market - Revenue and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million)
11. Europe Aquatic Veterinary Market Revenue Analysis - by Diseases Source
11.1 Bacterial
11.1.1 Overview
11.1.2 Bacterial: Europe Aquatic Veterinary Market - Revenue and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million)
11.2 Viral
11.2.1 Overview
11.2.2 Viral: Europe Aquatic Veterinary Market - Revenue and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million)
11.3 Parasites
11.3.1 Overview
11.3.2 Parasites: Europe Aquatic Veterinary Market - Revenue and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million)
11.4 Others
11.4.1 Overview
11.4.2 Others: Europe Aquatic Veterinary Market - Revenue and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million)
12. Europe Aquatic Veterinary Market Revenue Analysis - by Route of Administration
12.1 Water Medication
12.1.1 Overview
12.1.2 Water Medication: Europe Aquatic Veterinary Market - Revenue and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million)
12.2 Medicated Feed
12.2.1 Overview
12.2.2 Medicated Feed: Europe Aquatic Veterinary Market - Revenue and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million)
12.3 Other Route of Administrations
12.3.1 Overview
12.3.2 Other Route of Administrations: Europe Aquatic Veterinary Market - Revenue and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million)
13. Europe Aquatic Veterinary Market - Country Analysis
13.1 Europe
13.1.1 Europe Aquatic Veterinary Market Revenue and Forecast and Analysis - by Country
13.1.2.2 United Kingdom: Europe Aquatic Veterinary Market - Revenue and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million)
13.1.2.2.1 United Kingdom: Europe Aquatic Veterinary Market Share - by Type
13.1.2.2.2 United Kingdom: Europe Aquatic Veterinary Market Share - by Diagnostic Type
13.1.2.2.3 United Kingdom: Europe Aquatic Veterinary Market Share - by Treatment Type
13.1.2.2.4 United Kingdom: Europe Aquatic Veterinary Market Share - by Species
13.1.2.2.5 United Kingdom: Europe Aquatic Veterinary Market Share - by Diseases Source
13.1.2.2.6 United Kingdom: Europe Aquatic Veterinary Market Share - by Route Of Administration
13.2.3.3 Germany: Europe Aquatic Veterinary Market - Revenue and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million)
13.2.3.3.1 Germany: Europe Aquatic Veterinary Market Share - by Type
13.2.3.3.2 Germany: Europe Aquatic Veterinary Market Share - by Diagnostic Type
13.2.3.3.3 Germany: Europe Aquatic Veterinary Market Share - by Treatment Type
13.2.3.3.4 Germany: Europe Aquatic Veterinary Market Share - by Species
13.2.3.3.5 Germany: Europe Aquatic Veterinary Market Share - by Diseases Source
13.2.3.3.6 Germany: Europe Aquatic Veterinary Market Share - by Route Of Administration
13.3.4.4 France: Europe Aquatic Veterinary Market - Revenue and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million)
13.3.4.4.1 France: Europe Aquatic Veterinary Market Share - by Type
13.3.4.4.2 France: Europe Aquatic Veterinary Market Share - by Diagnostic Type
13.3.4.4.3 France: Europe Aquatic Veterinary Market Share - by Treatment Type
13.3.4.4.4 France: Europe Aquatic Veterinary Market Share - by Species
13.3.4.4.5 France: Europe Aquatic Veterinary Market Share - by Diseases Source
13.3.4.4.6 France: Europe Aquatic Veterinary Market Share - by Route Of Administration
13.4.5.5 Spain: Europe Aquatic Veterinary Market - Revenue and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million)
13.4.5.5.1 Spain: Europe Aquatic Veterinary Market Share - by Type
13.4.5.5.2 Spain: Europe Aquatic Veterinary Market Share - by Diagnostic Type
13.4.5.5.3 Spain: Europe Aquatic Veterinary Market Share - by Treatment Type
13.4.5.5.4 Spain: Europe Aquatic Veterinary Market Share - by Species
13.4.5.5.5 Spain: Europe Aquatic Veterinary Market Share - by Diseases Source
13.4.5.5.6 Spain: Europe Aquatic Veterinary Market Share - by Route Of Administration
13.5.6.6 Italy: Europe Aquatic Veterinary Market - Revenue and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million)
13.5.6.6.1 Italy: Europe Aquatic Veterinary Market Share - by Type
13.5.6.6.2 Italy: Europe Aquatic Veterinary Market Share - by Diagnostic Type
13.5.6.6.3 Italy: Europe Aquatic Veterinary Market Share - by Treatment Type
13.5.6.6.4 Italy: Europe Aquatic Veterinary Market Share - by Species
13.5.6.6.5 Italy: Europe Aquatic Veterinary Market Share - by Diseases Source
13.5.6.6.6 Italy: Europe Aquatic Veterinary Market Share - by Route Of Administration
13.6.7.7 Rest of Europe: Europe Aquatic Veterinary Market - Revenue and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million)
13.6.7.7.1 Rest of Europe: Europe Aquatic Veterinary Market Share - by Type
13.6.7.7.2 Rest of Europe: Europe Aquatic Veterinary Market Share - by Diagnostic Type
13.6.7.7.3 Rest of Europe: Europe Aquatic Veterinary Market Share - by Treatment Type
13.6.7.7.4 Rest of Europe: Europe Aquatic Veterinary Market Share - by Species
13.6.7.7.5 Rest of Europe: Europe Aquatic Veterinary Market Share - by Diseases Source
13.6.7.7.6 Rest of Europe: Europe Aquatic Veterinary Market Share - by Route Of Administration
14 Competitive Landscape
14.1 Heat Map Analysis by Key Players
14.2 Company Positioning & Concentration
15 Industry Landscape
15.1 Overview
15.2 New Product Development
15.3 Merger and Acquisition
15.4 Other Strategic Developments
16 COMPANY PROFILES
16.1 Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc
16.1.1 Key Facts
16.1.2 Business Description
16.1.3 Products and Services
16.1.4 Financial Overview
16.1.5 SWOT Analysis
16.1.6 Key Developments
16.2 Merck KGaA
16.2.1 Key Facts
16.2.2 Business Description
16.2.3 Products and Services
16.2.4 Financial Overview
16.2.5 SWOT Analysis
16.2.6 Key Developments
16.3 Zoetis Inc
16.3.1 Key Facts
16.3.2 Business Description
16.3.3 Products and Services
16.3.4 Financial Overview
16.3.5 SWOT Analysis
16.3.6 Key Developments
16.4 Virbac SA
16.4.1 Key Facts
16.4.2 Business Description
16.4.3 Products and Services
16.4.4 Financial Overview
16.4.5 SWOT Analysis
16.4.6 Key Developments
16.5 Phibro Animal Health Corp
16.5.1 Key Facts
16.5.2 Business Description
16.5.3 Products and Services
16.5.4 Financial Overview
16.5.5 SWOT Analysis
16.5.6 Key Developments
16.6 HIPRA SA
16.6.1 Key Facts
16.6.2 Business Description
16.6.3 Products and Services
16.6.4 Financial Overview
16.6.5 SWOT Analysis
16.6.6 Key Developments
16.7 Indian Immunologicals Ltd
16.7.1 Key Facts
16.7.2 Business Description
16.7.3 Products and Services
16.7.4 Financial Overview
16.7.5 SWOT Analysis
16.7.6 Key Developments
16.8 Esox Biologics Ltd
16.8.1 Key Facts
16.8.2 Business Description
16.8.3 Products and Services
16.8.4 Financial Overview
16.8.5 SWOT Analysis
16.8.6 Key Developments
16.9 Ceva Polchem Pvt Ltd
16.9.1 Key Facts
16.9.2 Business Description
16.9.3 Products and Services
16.9.4 Financial Overview
16.9.5 SWOT Analysis
16.9.6 Key Developments
16.10 Aquatic Diagnostics Ltd
16.10.1 Key Facts
16.10.2 Business Description
16.10.3 Products and Services
16.10.4 Financial Overview
16.10.5 SWOT Analysis
16.10.6 Key Developments
17. Appendix
17.1 About the Analyst
List of Tables [46]
List of Figures [39]
Companies
The List of Companies - Europe Aquatic Veterinary Market
Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc
Merck KGaA
Zoetis Inc
Virbac SA
Phibro Animal Health Corp
HIPRA SA
Indian Immunologicals Ltd
Esox Biologics Ltd
Ceva Polchem Pvt Ltd
Aquatic Diagnostics Ltd
For more information about this report visit
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment