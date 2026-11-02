Europe Aquatic Veterinary Market Size, Share, And Forecast, 2021 - 2031 Seafood Demand And Sustainable Aquaculture Drive Growth To US$ 557.5 Million By 2031

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Companies target growth through expansion, product innovation, mergers and acquisitions, vaccine R&D and smarter farming, supported by rising seafood demand.

Dublin, Nov. 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Europe Aquatic Veterinary Market Size and Forecast (2021 - 2031)" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Europe aquatic veterinary market is projected to reach US$ 557.5 million by 2031, rising from US$ 439.0 million in 2024 and recording a CAGR of 3.5% from 2025 to 2031, according to the report.

Market growth is being supported by increasing seafood consumption, expansion of aquaculture production, heightened awareness of aquatic animal health, and continued investment in fish vaccines and advanced diagnostic technologies. The UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and other European countries are strengthening disease prevention and treatment capabilities to improve aquaculture productivity and product quality.

Market Growth Drivers

Europe's aquaculture industry continues to expand as demand rises for fish, crustaceans, mollusks, and other aquatic species. Producers are increasingly adopting veterinary products and services to control bacterial, viral, and parasitic diseases, reduce production losses, and maintain sustainable farming conditions. Vaccines, medications, supplements, molecular diagnostic technologies, and water-based treatments are playing an important role in supporting aquatic animal health.

Regulatory developments are also shaping the Europe aquatic veterinary market. In April 2021, the European Union introduced animal health regulations designed to modernize aquatic animal health management. EU member states are required to develop multi-year plans supporting sustainable aquaculture, reduced antibiotic use, improved farming practices, and stronger preparedness for climate-related health risks and emerging diseases.

Growing seafood production is creating additional demand for veterinary diagnostics, preventive care, nutritional products, and disease management solutions. The Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development projects global fish production will reach 200 million metric tons by 2029, with approximately 90% intended for human consumption. This outlook highlights the need for reliable aquatic veterinary services that protect animal health and support consistent food production.

Market Segmentation Highlights



Type: The market is divided into diagnostics and treatment. Treatment held the leading share in 2024.

Diagnostic Type: Categories include serological testing, molecular diagnosis, DNA sequencing, and other methods. Molecular diagnosis dominated the market in 2024.

Treatment Type: Vaccines, medications, and supplements form the primary categories, with medications accounting for the largest share in 2024.

Species: The market covers fish, crustaceans, Mollusca, and other aquatic species. Fish represented the predominant segment in 2024.

Disease Source: Bacterial, viral, parasitic, and other disease sources are included, with bacterial diseases holding the most significant share in 2024. Route of Administration: Water Medication, Medicated Feed, and other delivery methods are assessed. Water Medication led the market in 2024.

Germany Leads the Regional Market

Germany held the largest share of the Europe aquatic veterinary market in 2024, supported by an established aquaculture sector, rising fish and mussel production, and growing attention to animal health during cultivation. German aquaculture businesses produce species including rainbow trout, common carp, and mussels.

In 2021, approximately 2,200 aquaculture enterprises in Germany produced about 18,300 metric tons of fish. Mussel production increased by 5.8% to approximately 14,300 metric tons during the same year. These production levels are increasing demand for disease diagnostics, medications, vaccines, supplements, and veterinary expertise.

Research partnerships are expected to support further market development. In January 2022, the German Society for Marine Aquaculture and the Fraunhofer Research Institution for Individualized and Cell-Based Medical Engineering launched a collaborative initiative focused on improving aquaculture practices and advancing innovative technologies.

Competitive Landscape

Leading companies operating in the Europe aquatic veterinary market include Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Merck KGaA, Zoetis Inc., Virbac SA, Phibro Animal Health Corp., HIPRA SA, Indian Immunologicals Ltd., Esox Biologics Ltd., Ceva Polchem Pvt Ltd., and Aquatic Diagnostics Ltd. Market participants are pursuing product innovation, geographic expansion, strategic partnerships, and mergers and acquisitions to strengthen their portfolios and address the evolving health requirements of Europe's aquaculture industry.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Introduction

1.1 Report Guidance

1.2 Market Segmentation

2. Executive Summary

2.1 Key Insights

2.2 Market Attractiveness

3. Research Methodology

3.1 Secondary Research

3.2 Primary Research

3.2.1 Hypothesis formulation:

3.2.2 Macroeconomic factor analysis:

3.2.3 Developing base number:

3.2.4 Data Triangulation:

3.2.5 Country-level data:

4. Aquatic Veterinary Market Landscape

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 PEST Analysis

5. Europe Aquatic Veterinary Market - Key Market Dynamics

5.1 Market Drivers

5.2 Market Restraints

5.3 Market Opportunities

5.4 Future Trends

5.5 Impact of Drivers and Restraints:

6. Aquatic Veterinary Market - Europe Market Analysis

6.1 Europe Aquatic Veterinary Market Revenue (US$ Million), 2024 - 2031

6.2 Europe Aquatic Veterinary Market Forecast and Analysis

7. Europe Aquatic Veterinary Market Revenue Analysis - by Type

7.1 Diagnostic

7.1.1 Overview

7.1.2 Diagnostic: Europe Aquatic Veterinary Market - Revenue and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million)

7.2 Treatment

7.2.1 Overview

7.2.2 Treatment: Europe Aquatic Veterinary Market - Revenue and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million)

8. Europe Aquatic Veterinary Market Revenue Analysis - by Diagnostic Type

8.1 Serological

8.1.1 Overview

8.1.2 Serological: Europe Aquatic Veterinary Market - Revenue and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million)

8.2 Molecular Diagnosis

8.2.1 Overview

8.2.2 Molecular Diagnosis: Europe Aquatic Veterinary Market - Revenue and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million)

8.3 DNA Sequencing

8.3.1 Overview

8.3.2 DNA Sequencing: Europe Aquatic Veterinary Market - Revenue and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million)

8.4 Other Diagnostics

8.4.1 Overview

8.4.2 Other Diagnostics: Europe Aquatic Veterinary Market - Revenue and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million)

9. Europe Aquatic Veterinary Market Revenue Analysis - by Treatment Type

9.1 Vaccines

9.1.1 Overview

9.1.2 Vaccines: Europe Aquatic Veterinary Market - Revenue and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million)

9.2 Medications

9.2.1 Overview

9.2.2 Medications: Europe Aquatic Veterinary Market - Revenue and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million)

9.3 Supplements

9.3.1 Overview

9.3.2 Supplements: Europe Aquatic Veterinary Market - Revenue and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million)

10. Europe Aquatic Veterinary Market Revenue Analysis - by Species

10.1 Fish

10.1.1 Overview

10.1.2 Fish: Europe Aquatic Veterinary Market - Revenue and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million)

10.2 Crustaceans

10.2.1 Overview

10.2.2 Crustaceans: Europe Aquatic Veterinary Market - Revenue and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million)

10.3 Mollusca

10.3.1 Overview

10.3.2 Mollusca: Europe Aquatic Veterinary Market - Revenue and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million)

10.4 Others

10.4.1 Overview

10.4.2 Others: Europe Aquatic Veterinary Market - Revenue and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million)

11. Europe Aquatic Veterinary Market Revenue Analysis - by Diseases Source

11.1 Bacterial

11.1.1 Overview

11.1.2 Bacterial: Europe Aquatic Veterinary Market - Revenue and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million)

11.2 Viral

11.2.1 Overview

11.2.2 Viral: Europe Aquatic Veterinary Market - Revenue and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million)

11.3 Parasites

11.3.1 Overview

11.3.2 Parasites: Europe Aquatic Veterinary Market - Revenue and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million)

11.4 Others

11.4.1 Overview

11.4.2 Others: Europe Aquatic Veterinary Market - Revenue and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million)

12. Europe Aquatic Veterinary Market Revenue Analysis - by Route of Administration

12.1 Water Medication

12.1.1 Overview

12.1.2 Water Medication: Europe Aquatic Veterinary Market - Revenue and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million)

12.2 Medicated Feed

12.2.1 Overview

12.2.2 Medicated Feed: Europe Aquatic Veterinary Market - Revenue and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million)

12.3 Other Route of Administrations

12.3.1 Overview

12.3.2 Other Route of Administrations: Europe Aquatic Veterinary Market - Revenue and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million)

13. Europe Aquatic Veterinary Market - Country Analysis

13.1 Europe

13.1.1 Europe Aquatic Veterinary Market Revenue and Forecast and Analysis - by Country

13.1.2.2 United Kingdom: Europe Aquatic Veterinary Market - Revenue and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million)

13.1.2.2.1 United Kingdom: Europe Aquatic Veterinary Market Share - by Type

13.1.2.2.2 United Kingdom: Europe Aquatic Veterinary Market Share - by Diagnostic Type

13.1.2.2.3 United Kingdom: Europe Aquatic Veterinary Market Share - by Treatment Type

13.1.2.2.4 United Kingdom: Europe Aquatic Veterinary Market Share - by Species

13.1.2.2.5 United Kingdom: Europe Aquatic Veterinary Market Share - by Diseases Source

13.1.2.2.6 United Kingdom: Europe Aquatic Veterinary Market Share - by Route Of Administration

13.2.3.3 Germany: Europe Aquatic Veterinary Market - Revenue and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million)

13.2.3.3.1 Germany: Europe Aquatic Veterinary Market Share - by Type

13.2.3.3.2 Germany: Europe Aquatic Veterinary Market Share - by Diagnostic Type

13.2.3.3.3 Germany: Europe Aquatic Veterinary Market Share - by Treatment Type

13.2.3.3.4 Germany: Europe Aquatic Veterinary Market Share - by Species

13.2.3.3.5 Germany: Europe Aquatic Veterinary Market Share - by Diseases Source

13.2.3.3.6 Germany: Europe Aquatic Veterinary Market Share - by Route Of Administration

13.3.4.4 France: Europe Aquatic Veterinary Market - Revenue and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million)

13.3.4.4.1 France: Europe Aquatic Veterinary Market Share - by Type

13.3.4.4.2 France: Europe Aquatic Veterinary Market Share - by Diagnostic Type

13.3.4.4.3 France: Europe Aquatic Veterinary Market Share - by Treatment Type

13.3.4.4.4 France: Europe Aquatic Veterinary Market Share - by Species

13.3.4.4.5 France: Europe Aquatic Veterinary Market Share - by Diseases Source

13.3.4.4.6 France: Europe Aquatic Veterinary Market Share - by Route Of Administration

13.4.5.5 Spain: Europe Aquatic Veterinary Market - Revenue and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million)

13.4.5.5.1 Spain: Europe Aquatic Veterinary Market Share - by Type

13.4.5.5.2 Spain: Europe Aquatic Veterinary Market Share - by Diagnostic Type

13.4.5.5.3 Spain: Europe Aquatic Veterinary Market Share - by Treatment Type

13.4.5.5.4 Spain: Europe Aquatic Veterinary Market Share - by Species

13.4.5.5.5 Spain: Europe Aquatic Veterinary Market Share - by Diseases Source

13.4.5.5.6 Spain: Europe Aquatic Veterinary Market Share - by Route Of Administration

13.5.6.6 Italy: Europe Aquatic Veterinary Market - Revenue and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million)

13.5.6.6.1 Italy: Europe Aquatic Veterinary Market Share - by Type

13.5.6.6.2 Italy: Europe Aquatic Veterinary Market Share - by Diagnostic Type

13.5.6.6.3 Italy: Europe Aquatic Veterinary Market Share - by Treatment Type

13.5.6.6.4 Italy: Europe Aquatic Veterinary Market Share - by Species

13.5.6.6.5 Italy: Europe Aquatic Veterinary Market Share - by Diseases Source

13.5.6.6.6 Italy: Europe Aquatic Veterinary Market Share - by Route Of Administration

13.6.7.7 Rest of Europe: Europe Aquatic Veterinary Market - Revenue and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million)

13.6.7.7.1 Rest of Europe: Europe Aquatic Veterinary Market Share - by Type

13.6.7.7.2 Rest of Europe: Europe Aquatic Veterinary Market Share - by Diagnostic Type

13.6.7.7.3 Rest of Europe: Europe Aquatic Veterinary Market Share - by Treatment Type

13.6.7.7.4 Rest of Europe: Europe Aquatic Veterinary Market Share - by Species

13.6.7.7.5 Rest of Europe: Europe Aquatic Veterinary Market Share - by Diseases Source

13.6.7.7.6 Rest of Europe: Europe Aquatic Veterinary Market Share - by Route Of Administration

14 Competitive Landscape

14.1 Heat Map Analysis by Key Players

14.2 Company Positioning & Concentration

15 Industry Landscape

15.1 Overview

15.2 New Product Development

15.3 Merger and Acquisition

15.4 Other Strategic Developments

16 COMPANY PROFILES

16.1 Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc

16.1.1 Key Facts

16.1.2 Business Description

16.1.3 Products and Services

16.1.4 Financial Overview

16.1.5 SWOT Analysis

16.1.6 Key Developments

16.2 Merck KGaA

16.2.1 Key Facts

16.2.2 Business Description

16.2.3 Products and Services

16.2.4 Financial Overview

16.2.5 SWOT Analysis

16.2.6 Key Developments

16.3 Zoetis Inc

16.3.1 Key Facts

16.3.2 Business Description

16.3.3 Products and Services

16.3.4 Financial Overview

16.3.5 SWOT Analysis

16.3.6 Key Developments

16.4 Virbac SA

16.4.1 Key Facts

16.4.2 Business Description

16.4.3 Products and Services

16.4.4 Financial Overview

16.4.5 SWOT Analysis

16.4.6 Key Developments

16.5 Phibro Animal Health Corp

16.5.1 Key Facts

16.5.2 Business Description

16.5.3 Products and Services

16.5.4 Financial Overview

16.5.5 SWOT Analysis

16.5.6 Key Developments

16.6 HIPRA SA

16.6.1 Key Facts

16.6.2 Business Description

16.6.3 Products and Services

16.6.4 Financial Overview

16.6.5 SWOT Analysis

16.6.6 Key Developments

16.7 Indian Immunologicals Ltd

16.7.1 Key Facts

16.7.2 Business Description

16.7.3 Products and Services

16.7.4 Financial Overview

16.7.5 SWOT Analysis

16.7.6 Key Developments

16.8 Esox Biologics Ltd

16.8.1 Key Facts

16.8.2 Business Description

16.8.3 Products and Services

16.8.4 Financial Overview

16.8.5 SWOT Analysis

16.8.6 Key Developments

16.9 Ceva Polchem Pvt Ltd

16.9.1 Key Facts

16.9.2 Business Description

16.9.3 Products and Services

16.9.4 Financial Overview

16.9.5 SWOT Analysis

16.9.6 Key Developments

16.10 Aquatic Diagnostics Ltd

16.10.1 Key Facts

16.10.2 Business Description

16.10.3 Products and Services

16.10.4 Financial Overview

16.10.5 SWOT Analysis

16.10.6 Key Developments

17. Appendix

17.1 About the Analyst

List of Tables [46]

List of Figures [39]

Companies

The List of Companies - Europe Aquatic Veterinary Market

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc

Merck KGaA

Zoetis Inc

Virbac SA

Phibro Animal Health Corp

HIPRA SA

Indian Immunologicals Ltd

Esox Biologics Ltd

Ceva Polchem Pvt Ltd

Aquatic Diagnostics Ltd

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