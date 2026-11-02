Peec AI Doubles Revenue In Six Months To Hit $20M ARR

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) It took the last generation of search software eight years to reach $20M ARR. Peec AI is doing it in two

Berlin, BERLIN, Nov. 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Peec AI, the AI search platform that helps marketing teams understand and improve how their brands are discovered, represented, and recommended, has today announced that it has passed $20M in annual recurring revenue (ARR) less than two years after launch.

The new milestone comes after Peec AI hit $10M ARR in May 2026 - doubling revenue in just six months.

More than 4,000 customers now use Peec AI to analyze and increase their brand visibility and perception on AI. These customers are based in 80+ countries and collectively they run 100M+ LLM chats per month and analyze 80M+ web pages per month.

These customers include some of the world's most valuable brands like Siemens, Hugo Boss, and Sky and global agencies like Mindshare and Seer Interactive.

To put this into perspective, it took the last generation of search engine optimization companies nearly a decade to reach $20M ARR. Semrush, one of the defining companies of the SEO generation, took eight years to reach the same ARR milestone.

This growth reflects the rapid increase in AI search as a priority for brands and marketing teams around the world. According to Google, 2.5BN people now use AI search every month.

Marius Meiners, CEO and co-founder of Peec AI, comments,“AI is changing how people decide which brands to trust and which products to buy. For brands, the challenge isn't just making sure they show up. It's understanding what AI says about them, what shapes those answers, and what they can do to earn the recommendation and, ultimately, the purchase. We're building Peec AI to give marketing teams that understanding and the tools to improve how their brands are represented and recommended. Our growth is a testament to what an ambitious team can achieve in Europe by staying close to our customers and focusing on execution.”

Team growth around the world

The German startup has also announced the growth of its team to more than 100 employees. The company is headquartered in Berlin but is significantly expanding its presence in the US with an office and dedicated GTM hub in New York.

Major new product updates

The ARR milestone comes after Peec AI has made a number of major product announcements.

Brand perception allows brands to understand not just how many times AI recommends them, but how they're described and which sources are shaping the answer.

AI shopping allows brands to see where their products show up across AI platforms, how AI makes decisions about which products to recommend and what steps they need to take to win more customers.

Actions helps brands identify and prioritize opportunities to improve their visibility in AI search, providing actionable recommendations backed by data and evidence across owned content, third-party sources, and technical optimization.

And Peec Agent helps teams analyze their AI search performance, uncover insights, and take action using natural language, with 25+ MCP connectors linking Peec to the tools they already use.

Press Inquiries

Noah Wolff

growth [at] peec.ai

