Unchainedtv Wins Signal Award For Wild Horse Emergency Coverage

UnchainedTV wins Signal Award

UnchainedTV's Emergency Town Hall for Horses

UnchainedTV offered LIVE coverage of NYC Council's vote to ban carriage horses by 2028

UnchainedTV has a new category featuring films about horses.

The world's only free, nonprofit, animal rights streaming TV network is shedding light on America's wild horse crisis.

- Jane Velez-Mitchell, Founder/President, UnchainedTV

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, November 2, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- UnchainedTV's Emergency Town Hall for Horses has won a Bronze Signal Award in the category of Most Innovative Video Podcast - Individual Episodes! This milestone recognition puts UnchainedTV in the same company as other 2026 Signal Award winners, which include Amy Poehler, Khloé Kardashian, Anderson Cooper, and Mel Robbins.

Shedding Light on America's Wild Horse Crisis

This award is a powerful validation of the urgent work needed to bring national attention to the plight of America's wild horses and burros. As highlighted in our award-winning podcast, these iconic symbols of the American West are facing an unprecedented emergency.

Through government roundups conducted by the Bureau of Land Management (BLM), tens of thousands of wild horses have been pushed off public lands-largely to clear the way for commercial livestock grazing-and ended up warehoused in holding facilities or funneled into kill-buyer pipelines leading to slaughterhouses in Mexico and Canada.

In response, UnchainedTV's Jane Velez-Mitchell brought together heroic grassroots rescuers, advocates, and voices from the front lines-including Heart of the Wild Equine Rescue, In Defense of Animals, NYCLASS and Sweet Grass Advocacy for North American Equines, for a live Emergency Town Hall to sound the alarm and unite the public in defense of these magnificent animals.

Watch & Take Action

"We share this honor with every single rescuer, advocate, and viewer who refuses to let our wild horses be forgotten," said UnchainedTV Founder and President Jane Velez-Mitchell. She urged everyone to find our what's happening by watching the Award-Winning Podcast: Emergency Town Hall for Horses on UnchainedTV and to support the rescuers at Heart of the Wild Equine Rescue.

UnchainedTV's New Horse Rescue Category

Given the crucial role horses have played throughout history, and given the struggle to help horses on so many fronts - on public lands, strapped to carriages and exploited for racing, rodeos, experimentation and high-stepping - UnchainedTV has just launched an entire category of films focused solely on this species. It's the least we can do for these iconic and majestic beings.

Historic Vote to End NYC Carriage Horse Trade

One of the videos you can watch in that category is UnchainedTV's LIVE coverage on October 22nd of the historic vote by the New York City Council to ban carriage horses by 2028, a battle that has been going on for many decades. While pro-carriage horse forces have vowed to fight the decision in court, the vote was nevertheless a history-making win for the animal rights movement.

Jane Velez-Mitchell

UnchainedTV

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UnchainedTV Wins Signal Award for Wild Horse Emergency Coverage News Provided By UnchainedTV November 02, 2026, 16:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Agriculture, Farming & Forestry Industry, Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Book Publishing Industry, Business & Economy, Companies, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Environment, International Organizations, Law, Media, Advertising & PR...



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