Coding Dojo Founder Richard Wang Launches Seattle Accelerator 'Idea To Launch' To Ship Software Startups In 30 Days

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Capped at 15 founders per cohort, 'Idea to Launch' empowers professionals to beat automation by transforming raw concepts into revenue-ready products

SEATTLE, WA, UNITED STATES, November 2, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Tech entrepreneur and investor Richard Wang today announces the official launch of Idea to Launch (ITL), an intensive 30-day entrepreneur accelerator designed to help aspiring founders and business professionals bring their ideas from concept to a live, working product in just four weeks. Operating in-person in Seattle, the program breaks away from traditional models by embedding 10 hours of dedicated, 1:1 engineering support per founder directly into the 4-week timeline, ensuring every participant exits with an active, functional product and real user traction. Applications are now open for four cohorts beginning in January 2027.Reflecting data from the Shopify-Gallup study and a Zapier/Harris poll, the accelerator targets a stark reality: while 60% of Americans harbor a business idea, only 9% take the leap to launch. Concurrently, economic forecasts from Goldman Sachs indicate that AI is on track to achieve 50% task automation by 2045, presenting a direct challenge to the traditional labor market over the next 20 years. Drawing from his operational background as a founder who scaled education technology giant Coding Dojo to $50 million in peak annual revenue before its $70 million acquisition in 2023, Wang built the accelerator to act as a definitive career failsafe in the face of this widespread automation."We are entering a new era driven by the builder economy," said Richard Wang, Founder of Idea to Launch. "With widespread AI automation threatening traditional corporate roles, the ultimate career security comes from investing in your own ideas. Previous generations built wealth through real estate, but our generation's unique advantage is the unprecedented accessibility of technology. Because inspiration has a short shelf life, there has never been a more critical moment to bet on your own creativity and execute."Idea to Launch guides aspiring founders through four phases, combining the confidence to begin with the practical support to build and launch:- Phase 1: Founder Coaching - Build the Courage to Start. Address the fears and self-doubt that keep ideas on hold:“I'm not ready,”“What if I fail?” and“Who am I to start a business?” Coaching helps participants take purposeful action amid uncertainty, build confidence through experience, and develop the accountability to keep moving.- Phase 2: Customer Discovery & Product Development - Build Around a Real Need. Drawing on customer discovery principles used in MIT I-Corps and the interviewing approach described in The Mom Test, founders conduct more than 15 customer conversations to test assumptions, understand customer needs, and define a focused minimum viable product with core features.- Phase 3: Build with AI - Turn the Idea into a Working MVP. Founders use AI-assisted development tools such as Lovable, Replit, Bolt, and Cursor to build their products, with dedicated engineering support to address technical obstacles-including databases, hosting, and integrations-within an agreed MVP scope.- Phase 4: Go to Market - Launch and Reach Your First Customers. Founders develop their positioning, establish growth analytics, and test customer acquisition channels using the Bullseye framework. The phase culminates in a public launch and Demo Day presentations, with a practical plan for attracting early customers and learning from their feedback."We are creating a whole new category in the startup ecosystem with Idea to Launch, making us the first to approach rapid deployment this way," Wang added. "We aren't just engineering an outstanding experience for our founders; we are engineering outstanding, predictable outcomes. We provide the technical wraparound services and go-to-market strategies required so that no builder gets stuck, translating their raw human creativity into a live, working product within a strict 30-day window."To maintain high-touch engineering support and individualized coaching, upcoming cohorts are strictly capped at 15-20 founders per cohort. In celebration of the program's launch, tuition for the inaugural cohort is being offered at a promotional rate of $3,500 per founder (regularly $5,000). Applications are reviewed on a rolling basis with a 48-hour response guarantee.The 2027 cohorts will run on the following dates:- January 11 - February 4- February 8 - March 4- March 8 - April 1- April 5 - April 29Interested applicants, local partners, and builders looking to lock in their spot can review program timelines and submit their startup concepts directly at myideatolaunch.About Idea to Launch (ITL)Idea to Launch (ITL) is a Seattle-based, 30-day program that helps aspiring founders, engineers, and business professionals ship real, live products in just four weeks. Founded by EY Entrepreneur of the Year winner and MIT Sloan alumnus Richard Wang-who previously grew Coding Dojo to $50M in peak revenue before its $70 million acquisition in 2023-ITL's intensive curriculum integrates the MIT I-Corps framework with cutting-edge AI development tools and 10 hours of dedicated engineering support to help aspiring founders turn an idea into a business. To learn more or apply for an upcoming cohort, visit .

Samantha Will

Idea to Launch

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Coding Dojo Founder Richard Wang Launches Seattle Accelerator 'Idea to Launch' to Ship Software Startups in 30 Days News Provided By Idea to Launch November 02, 2026, 16:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, Companies, IT Industry, Technology



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