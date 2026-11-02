The Service Companies Returns As A Sponsor Of The Hospitality Show 2026

The Service Companies (TSC) announced its return as an official sponsor of The Hospitality Show, taking place November 2–4 at the Miami Beach Convention Center.

- Brad Penrith

MIAMI BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, November 2, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- The Service Companies (TSC), the leading provider of outsourced cleaning services to the luxury hotel, casino, and timeshare industries, today announced its return as an official sponsor of The Hospitality Show, taking place November 2–4 at the Miami Beach Convention Center.

With decades of specialized experience supporting luxury hotels, full-service resorts, and premier commercial and Tribal gaming properties across North America, TSC returns to support the industry's flagship event. While TSC is not hosting an exhibit booth this year, enterprise leadership is attending on-site through one-on-one executive meetings to consult with operators on property maintenance and workforce stability.

“From high-occupancy resort towers to round-the-clock casino floors, hospitality leaders face relentless operational demands,” said Brad Penrith, Enterprise Account Executive at TSC.“Property executives need dependable partners who understand the nuances of high-stakes service delivery. I look forward to connecting with hotel and gaming leaders this week to share how disciplined outsourcing protects high-value capital assets and elevates guest satisfaction.”

As a trusted partner across the hospitality and gaming sectors, TSC delivers comprehensive department programs including turnkey housekeeping, 24/7 casino environmental services, overnight deep cleaning, commercial kitchen stewarding, and specialty marble and architectural glass care.

Attendees and gaming executives at The Hospitality Show can connect directly with Brad Penrith via the official event mobile app or by visiting theservicecompanies.

About The Service Companies

The Service Companies (TSC) is the premier provider of managed service solutions for the casino, luxury hotels and resorts, hotel, and timeshare industries. Built on structured operating systems, on-site leadership, and a dedicated W-2 workforce, TSC delivers tailored housekeeping, public area cleaning, casino EVS, stewarding, and specialty project services across North America.

Barry Canty

The Service Companies

+1 305-681-8800

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The Service Companies Returns as a Sponsor of The Hospitality Show 2026 News Provided By TWIO Brand November 02, 2026, 16:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Amusement, Gaming & Casino, Companies, Food & Beverage Industry



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