Dymedix Diagnostics Introduces The Gentletouchtm Respiratory Effort Patch, Expanding Its Lullabytm Pediatric Sensor Family

GentleTouch Respiratory Effort Patch

Built with advanced PVDF technology, GentleTouchTM provides clear, reliable thoracic or abdominal effort waveforms without the discomfort of a belt.

- Todd Eiken, VP of Product DevelopmentSHOREVIEW, MN, MN, UNITED STATES, November 2, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Dymedix Diagnostics today announced the release of its newest pediatric respiratory monitoring solution, the GentleTouchTM Respiratory Effort Patch, an innovative belt free sensor designed to improve comfort and signal quality for neonate, infant, and pediatric patients undergoing sleep disorder or neurodiagnostic testing.Engineered with advanced PVDF technology, GentleTouchTM delivers clear, reliable thoracic or abdominal respiratory effort waveforms-without the need for a restrictive elastic belt. This new modality provides clinicians with a highly sensitive, fast responding, and more tolerable alternative for patients who struggle with traditional respiratory effort belts.“As part of our ongoing commitment to advancing pediatric diagnostics, we are excited to introduce GentleTouchTM as the latest addition to our LullabyTM line of pediatric sensors,” said Todd Eiken, VP of Product Development.“Incorporating PVDF technology into the GentleTouchTM respiratory effort patch results in a unique beltless monitoring solution. GentleTouchTM is very light and much more tolerable for sensitive patients. The PVDF technology provides an extremely fast response time, and is exceptionally sensitive to respiratory effort movement.”The launch comes at a time of growing interest in pediatric respiratory monitoring across both sleep and neurodiagnostic communities. Troy Pridgeon, VP of Business Development, noted,“We are very excited to address the increased interest in respiratory monitoring solutions in neonates and infant neurodiagnostic procedures. The GentleTouchTM effort waveform will assist greatly in identifying respiratory movement artifact within EEG and other data.”Key Product Benefits Include:.Fully disposable design for simple, hygienic use.Adhesive backing allows repositioning to optimize respiratory movement capture.Universal, one size fits all formatGentleTouchTM represents a meaningful advancement in pediatric respiratory monitoring, offering clinicians a more flexible, patient friendly solution that enhances workflow and improves data quality.For more information about GentleTouchTM or the Dymedix LullabyTM pediatric sensor portfolio, please contact Dymedix Diagnostics or visit .Dymedix Diagnostics is a leading innovator in sleep and neurodiagnostic sensor technology, providing advanced, patient centric solutions designed to improve clinical accuracy and comfort. The company's proprietary PVDF based sensors and electrodes are used worldwide in sleep laboratories, hospitals, and neurodiagnostic centers.

Todd Eiken

Dymedix Diagnostics, Inc.

+1 763-789-8280

Lullaby Pediatric Sensors from Dymedix Diagnostics

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Dymedix Diagnostics Introduces The GentleTouchTM Respiratory Effort Patch, Expanding Its LullabyTM Pediatric Sensor Family News Provided By Dymedix Diagnostics, Inc. November 02, 2026, 16:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry



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