SALMON:LAB Plans 1,200-Store Rossmann Poland Expansion, Debuts On Ulta Beauty

SALMON:LAB VGENE PDRN AMPOULE.

SALMON:LAB VGENE line.

Korean PDRN skincare brand follows its European growth with a US online launch on Ulta Beauty in November

SEOUL, SOUTH KOREA, November 2, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- SALMON:LAB, a Korean skincare brand developed and supplied by General Brands, Inc., a subsidiary of Corporation Dreamcos, is working to widen its listing at Rossmann Poland from 120 stores to 1,200, and will launch online with Ulta Beauty in the United States in November.The brand entered Rossmann Poland in August 2026 with a 120-store rollout and an opening order of 50,000 units. Rossmann is the largest drugstore chain in Poland, with around 2,100 stores and some 18,800 staff, so a move to 1,200 locations would put the brand in more than half of that network and change its position from a trial listing to a national one.For a Korean brand entering Europe, the drugstore channel is where the decision is actually made. Shelf space is reviewed on sell-through rather than on launch publicity, and an expansion of this size is granted only after the first months have produced consistent repeat purchase. That is the test the brand is now putting to the retailer.The United States follows in November through Ulta Beauty, one of the country's largest beauty retailers. The launch is online rather than in store, which gives the brand national reach from the first day without the inventory commitment that a physical rollout requires, and gives the retailer the sales record it would need before considering shelf space.Both launches carry the same line. SALMON:LAB is built on PDRN derived from salmon together with salmon roe extract, and its VGENE range runs from the PDRN Ampoule, a 30 ml concentrate, through a toner, essence and cream, with a squalane cleansing foam alongside. The products are positioned on elasticity and barrier support, and in Korea the range is certified as a functional cosmetic for wrinkle care and brightening.Taking Europe and the United States in the same quarter is deliberate. Rather than build a market one country at a time, the company is placing the brand with retailers that already hold the customer, in Poland through a drugstore chain and in the United States through a specialist beauty platform, and using the sales record from each to argue for the next listing.Corporation Dreamcos operates a range of beauty brands including SALMON:LAB, RUDIA, LOVELYCC, LADYBIZ and DUFT&DOFT.

Kang Ho-min

Corporation Dreamcos

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SALMON:LAB Plans 1,200-Store Rossmann Poland Expansion, Debuts on Ulta Beauty News Provided By Corporation Dreamcos November 02, 2026, 16:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Beauty & Hair Care, Business & Economy, Consumer Goods, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Retail



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