Catala Consulting Outlines Revenue Team Priorities For Hotels Planning 2027

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, November 2, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- The consultancy recommends extensive automation of routine pricing, forecasting and reporting, with revenue professionals directing strategy, experimentation and commercial performance.Catala Consulting, a hotel revenue management consultancy supporting independent hotels, luxury properties, resorts and hotel groups, is outlining three priorities for owners reviewing their 2027 commercial plans: automating routine execution, connecting revenue insights with sales and marketing, and measuring the commercial value of decisions.Revenue management systems and connected technology can automate pricing updates, forecast production and recurring reporting. Newer AI tools can also support analysis and the interpretation of information. For owners assessing technology budgets and team responsibilities, these capabilities create an opportunity to redirect revenue expertise towards strategy and commercial development.Catala Consulting's view is that revenue professionals should guide how technology is used, challenge its outputs and ensure that decisions remain aligned with the hotel's objectives.“Owners should expect technology to handle the great majority of routine pricing, forecasting and reporting work,” said Thibault Catala, Founder of Catala Consulting.“That creates room for revenue managers to think ahead, experiment and work more closely with sales and marketing. Their responsibility extends across the automated activity: setting direction, reviewing performance and deciding when the approach needs to change.”Three Priorities for the Commercial PlanAutomate routine execution and define senior oversight.For hotels with suitable systems and reliable data, Catala Consulting recommends aiming to automate at least 90% of routine pricing updates, forecast production and recurring reporting activity.This is a recommended operating target, with implementation shaped around each property's technology, data quality and commercial complexity.The time released should allow revenue professionals to devote greater attention to prescriptive revenue management, identifying which actions to take and why, and experimental revenue optimisation (ERO), testing defined hypotheses about pricing, offers, customer segments and distribution. Descriptive analysis explains what has happened; prescriptive and experimental work help teams decide what to do next and learn which actions create value.Revenue managers remain responsible for guiding the entire process. Their role includes setting objectives, validating assumptions, monitoring outputs and investigating exceptions. Unusual demand, changes in booking behaviour or recommendations outside agreed parameters should trigger a defined review.The objective is to give experienced professionals greater capacity to assess whether the hotel is moving in the right commercial direction.Connect revenue insights with sales and marketing decisions.Forecasts should inform where, when and to whom the hotel directs its commercial effort.A forecast demand gap, for example, can prompt a coordinated decision about customer segments, available lead time, offers and distribution channels. Revenue, sales and marketing teams can then work towards the same objective, with clear responsibilities.Senior revenue expertise helps connect these activities and assess the trade-offs between immediate demand generation, customer mix and longer-term positioning.Measure whether commercial activity creates additional value.Consider a hotel promoting a quieter period. More bookings alone do not establish whether the promotion created value.Some guests may have booked without the offer. Acquisition costs may vary by channel, and business accepted early may displace higher-value demand later.Before launching a test, the team should define the commercial question, the evidence required and the criteria for repeating, adjusting or stopping the activity. Where cost or contribution data is incomplete, that limitation should be explicit.Senior Expertise Alongside Practical DeliveryThese priorities place revenue management within the hotel's wider commercial activity and give owners a practical basis for reviewing team responsibilities alongside technology investment.Catala Consulting provides outsourced revenue management for ongoing strategy and execution, independent revenue management and profitability audits, and senior advisory support alongside existing hotel teams.Its approach begins with each property's objectives, people and existing systems, combining commercial guidance with practical delivery.About Catala ConsultingFounded in 2018 by Thibault Catala, Catala Consulting supports hotels across Europe and selected international markets through revenue management, distribution and commercial advisory services.For further information, visit .

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Catala Consulting Outlines Revenue Team Priorities for Hotels Planning 2027 News Provided By The Marketing Vibe November 02, 2026, 16:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Building & Construction Industry, Business & Economy, Companies, Real Estate & Property Management



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