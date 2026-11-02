MENAFN - EIN Presswire) SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, November 2, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Singlefile, a family-owned winery in Western Australia's Great Southern region, has selected Meridian Advisory Partners as its exclusive digital Agency of Record to support digital marketing initiatives.Defined by precision, restraint, and cool-climate elegance, Singlefile's wines express the diversity and sophistication of one of the world's largest and most geographically complex cool-climate wine regions. Excellence is pursued without compromise. Each release represents a thoughtful interpretation of place, season, and time.This partnership brings Meridian's digital marketing expertise into alignment with Singlefile's uncompromising approach to craft. As the winery continues to expand its reach while maintaining its commitment to excellence, Meridian will help tell that story to customers who share those values.“Singlefile is incredibly intentional about every part of the experience they create, from the wine itself to the way they tell the story behind it,” said Melanie Buck Lu, co-founder of Meridian.“Our role is to bring that same level of thoughtfulness and precision to their digital presence and help translate what makes the brand exceptional to a broader audience.”

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Singlefile Selects Meridian Advisory Partners as Exclusive Digital Partner News Provided By Meridian Advisory Partners, LLC November 02, 2026, 16:06 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Media, Advertising & PR



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