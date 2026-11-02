Anker Launches Omni S2 Pro, Advanced Robot Vacuum With Health In Mind

The flagship floor-care system pairs germicidal UV-C light with electrolyzed water and a hot-wash self-cleaning station

- Frank Zhu, General Manager, Anker eufy, WA, UNITED STATES, November 2, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Anker today announced the launch of the Anker eufy Robot Vacuum Omni S2 Pro, the world's first robot vacuum to combine UV-C light and electrolyzed water in a single floor-disinfecting system.Where most robot vacuums remove visible dirt, the S2 Pro targets what settles beneath it, bacteria and mold spores on hard floors, dust mites and pollen allergens embedded deep in carpet fibers. The S2 Pro is designed for households that have already invested in air purification and filtered water, and consider the floor the last unmanaged surface in the home, particularly families with infants, pets, allergy sufferers or loved ones with lowered immunity.Anker eufy Robot Vacuum Omni S2 Pro has earned Asthma & Allergy FriendlyCertification from the Asthma and Allergy Foundation of America (AAFA) and Allergy Standards Limited (ASL), recognizing it supports healthier homes through proven allergen reduction and containment during vacuuming.Dual-Action Disinfection to the Highest Hygiene StandardThe Anker eufy Robot Vacuum Omni S2 Pro disinfects floors through two independent paths: germicidal UV-C light beneath the robot, and electrolyzed water running through its mopping system. The Omni S2 Pro is the first robot vacuum to combine both as it cleans. In laboratory testing, the system achieves a 99.99% disinfection rate against common household pathogens including E. coli and S. aureus, the Influenza virus, and Aspergillus niger, the mold that triggers many indoor allergy responses.The UV-C path works the way hospitals sanitize surfaces and water: ultraviolet light at the 275-nanometer germicidal peak disrupts the DNA of bacteria and mold and virus so they cannot survive or reproduce. It disinfects the floor on contact with every pass, across the full width of the machine. The array uses no mercury, keeps its emissions within the cleaning path, and shuts off immediately if the unit is lifted, so it is safe for use around babies and pets.The second path runs through the water itself. An electrolyzed water system converts tap water in the tank into a hypochlorous acid solution that maintains antibacterial protection for up to five days, so the mop is never mopping with yesterday's water, and carries that protection through the roller, the machine and onto the floor. At 55 degrees Celsius (131°F), the water is warm enough to break down grease rather than smear it.The mopping system itself is HydroJetTM️ 3.0: a 290-millimeter roller, the longest in its class, pressing down at 16 newtons, while dual scrapers flush it eight times per second, so each pass lays down fresh water rather than recycling what it just lifted.Deep Suction that Locks In AllergensFiltration is an industry challenge for many robot vacuums. Dust passes through, allergens go back into the air, and suction drops as the filter clogs. The AeroTurboTM️ 3.0 five-layer multi-cyclone filtration system is built to prevent all three of these issues.It delivers 40,000 Pa of peak suction and 100 AW of airflow, enough to pull embedded dust mites out of carpet, instead of merely skimming the surface. The five layers trap debris from 10,000 microns down to 5-micron mold spores, locking 99.99% of allergens inside the machine, not releasing them into the room. The upgraded PHMB antibacterial filter keeps that performance from decaying, retaining 97% of suction after 365 days of use.The chassis clears a 3.5-centimeter threshold on its own, 7 centimeters on a double threshold, and climbs up to 3.5 centimeters of carpet depth.A Self-Cleaning Station That Stays Germ-FreeThe UniClean Hot Wash-and-Dry Station takes care of the parts of floor care that most people want to avoid: emptying, washing, drying and refilling.It washes the mop at 100 degrees Celsius (212°F), achieving a 99.99% reduction of bacteria in laboratory testing, without chemical residue, then dries the mop at 55 degrees Celsius (131°F) to eliminate the damp environment where mold grows. The dust bag and filter are treated with PHMB antimicrobial protection, so the system stays clean while idle to prevent breeding bacteria between runs.Innovative CleanMind AI TechnologyCleanMind AI handles navigation and recognition. A 3D ToF matrix laser builds a three-dimensional model of the home in the app and identifies more than 360 categories of obstacle, avoiding objects as small as one centimeter in both daylight and darkness. It recognizes rooms and floor types and adapts suction and water flow accordingly, without the homeowner needing to adjust settings by hand.The CornerRover system extends the side brush and mop head into corners a circular robot would normally miss, while dual line lasers at the right side and front-right corner eliminate the turning blind spot, so the robot hugs edges and baseboards without bumping along them.A built-in deodorizing diffuser with two fragrance options as well as zinc ricinoleate to help release the fragrance continuously while adsorbing and neutralizing odor molecules, effectively tackling pet odors.Additional specifications- Suction and airflow: 40,000 Pa peak, 100 AW- UV-C: six LEDs, 275 nm peak wavelength, 120-degree floor coverage- Mop: HydroJetTM️ 3.0, 290 mm roller, 16 N pressure, 55 degrees Celsius hot water- Filtration: AeroTurboTM️ 3.0, five-layer multi-cyclone, down to 0.3 microns- Station: 100 degrees Celsius wash, 55 degrees Celsius dry, PHMB antimicrobial bag and filter- Obstacle detection: 3D ToF matrix laser, 360+ categories, down to 1 cm- Climbing: 3.5 cm threshold, 7 cm double threshold, 3.5 cm carpet- Robot dimensions: 12.8 by 14.1 by 3.9 in (326 by 358 by 98 mm)- Station dimensions: 15.2 by 18.7 by 26.4 in (387 by 476 by 670 mm)- Water tank antibacterial protection: up to 5 daysPricing and Availability- The Anker eufy Robot Vacuum Omni S2 Pro is available for $1,699 MSRP on eufy and Amazon.About Anker InnovationsAnker Innovations, known globally as Anker, is a consumer technology company founded in 2011 and built on a promise of Ultimate Innovation. Its products span charging, home energy, audio and entertainment, smart home, robotics, health, and creative tools, serving more than 200 million customers in overTo learn more, visit anker.

Emeline bonnefoy Mattsson

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Anker Launches Omni S2 Pro, Advanced Robot Vacuum with Health in Mind News Provided By Anker November 02, 2026, 16:07 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Consumer Goods, Technology



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