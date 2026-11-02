Untappd Launches The $10,000 Check In Challenge, Rewarding Holiday Drinkers For Exploring Beer, Wine, Spirits And More

The Untappd Check In Challenge is a 10 week event that rewards drink discovery throughout the holiday season

Ten weekly challenges, 20 chances to win $500, and a new badge to earn every week from November 2, 2026 through January 10, 2027

- Tyler Kairys, Vice President of Marketing, Next GlassCHARLOTTE, NC, UNITED STATES, November 2, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Untappd, the world's largest beverage discovery and ratings platform connecting producers, retailers, and drinks enthusiasts worldwide, today announced the $10,000 Check In Challenge. The 10-week campaign invites drinkers to explore new categories, check in what they're pouring, and earn a limited-edition badge each week. Every badge earned is an entry into that week's drawing for one of two $500 prizes.The challenge runs through the busiest drinking season of the year, from holiday gatherings to New Year's toasts. Each week brings a new category to explore, spanning beer, wine, spirits, cider, ready-to-drink cocktails and more. Untappd users already know the drill: find a drink, check it in, and unlock the badge."Untappd has always been about discovery, and the Check In Challenge turns that into something the whole community can play along with," said Tyler Kairys, Vice President of Marketing at Next Glass, Untappd's parent company. "The holidays are when people gather and try something new. We want to give drinkers a reason to explore a different category every week, whether that's their first cider or the bottle of bubbly they open at midnight on New Year's Eve."How it works. Check the weekly challenge. A new challenge goes live each week from November 2 through January 10, posted at untappd, in the Untappd app, the Untappd blog, and @untappd on Facebook and Instagram.. Check in one qualifying drink. A single check-in that matches that week's category completes the challenge.. Earn the badge. Each week has its own unique badge, and earning it is your entry into that week's drawing.. Watch for winners. Two winners are drawn at random each week and announced on Untappd's social channels.Each week, two winners will each receive a $500 digital Visa gift card (or local equivalent), for a total of $10,000 across the 10-week challenge. Users can win one prize over the course of the challenge, giving more members of the community a chance to win.The $10,000 Check In Challenge is Season 1 of the Check In Challenge series, with future seasons to come.The challenge is open to Untappd users of legal drinking age in their country of residence. New to Untappd? Download the free app on iOS or Android to get started.Details for each weekly challenge will be posted at untappd.No purchase necessary. Void where prohibited. See the Official Rules at untappd for full eligibility, entry and prize details. Please drink responsibly.About UntappdAvailable for free in the App Store and on Google Play, Untappd is the leading app for drinks consumers, retailers, and producers, with over 12 million users globally and nearly 1.6 billion consumption moments captured worldwide. The Untappd app lets users search for and discover beverages, producers, and retail establishments with great drink selections. Untappd's Untappd for Business product helps bars, restaurants, breweries, and other retailers manage and promote beer, wine, spirits, and food menus in nearly 80 countries. Untappd has been recognized by TIME, The New York Times, and the Washington Post as a top Food & Beverage app.

Tyler Kairys

Next Glass

...

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Untappd Launches the $10,000 Check In Challenge, Rewarding Holiday Drinkers for Exploring Beer, Wine, Spirits and More News Provided By Next Glass November 02, 2026, 16:15 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Consumer Goods, Food & Beverage Industry, Retail, Technology, World & Regional



EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.