Amara Raja Q2 Profit Drops 45 Pc Declares Rs 4.30 Interim Dividend

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Nov 2 (IANS) Amara Raja Energy and Mobility Limited on Monday reported a 44.8 per cent year-on-year (YoY) decline in profit for the quarter ended September 2026, as rising cost pressures weighed on margins despite healthy revenue growth across key business segments.

The battery maker posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 153 crore in the second quarter of FY27, down 44.8 per cent from Rs 277 crore in the corresponding quarter last financial year (Q2 FY26), according to its stock exchange filing.

Revenue from operations, however, rose 18.5 per cent year-on-year to Rs 4,109 crore, compared with Rs 3,467 crore in the year-ago period.

Operating performance remained under pressure during the quarter. Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) fell 3.4 per cent to Rs 361.6 crore from Rs 374.3 crore a year earlier.

Consequently, EBITDA margin contracted to 8.8 per cent from 10.8 per cent in the corresponding period, as per its regulatory filing.

Alongside its quarterly earnings, the company announced an interim dividend of Rs 4.30 per equity share for the financial year 2026-27 and fixed November 6 as the record date for determining eligible shareholders.

The latest dividend marks a moderation from recent payouts by the company. Amara Raja had announced an interim dividend of Rs 4.80 per share in November 2023, which increased to Rs 5.40 per share in November 2025. The company had also declared a dividend of Rs 5.20 per share in July 2026.

Despite the decline in earnings, the company reported strong demand trends across multiple segments.

It said performance during the quarter was supported by robust double-digit growth in the automotive battery aftermarket and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) businesses, as well as continued strength in its Home Energy segment.

The results were announced after market hours. Shares of Amara Raja ended the session 3.14 per cent higher at Rs 708.4 apiece on the NSE.

The stock has risen 2.34 per cent over the past week but is down 5 per cent over the last month.

On a year-to-date basis, the shares have fallen 23.47 per cent and are down 29.34 per cent over the past year.