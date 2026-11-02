Ahmedabad Railway Division Earns Rs 830 Crore In Oct Freight Revenue Rises 7 Pc

MENAFN - IANS) Ahmedabad, Nov 2 (IANS) The Ahmedabad division of Western Railway earned Rs 830 crore in revenue in October this year, with increased freight, passenger and parcel earnings contributing to the total, according to figures released by the division.

Freight operations remained the biggest source of revenue, generating Rs 655 crore, up seven per cent from Rs 612 crore in October last year.

Passenger revenue stood at Rs 164.75 crore, an increase of nearly 10 per cent from Rs 149.50 crore, while parcel earnings rose 35 per cent to Rs seven crore from Rs 5.17 crore.

Ticket checking contributed another Rs 3.25 crore. The division also reported the transportation of several new commodities and the resumption of some freight traffic.

Kutch Copper Limited loaded seven rakes of copper slag, generating Rs 3.56 crore, while four wagons of cumin were partially loaded, earning Rs 4.72 lakh. Synergy Saurashtra Pvt. Ltd. transported a rake of met coke from Gandhidham, generating Rs 71.70 lakh.

The traffic returned to the railway network after a gap of around three-and-a-half years. Krishana Phoschem Ltd. loaded eight rakes of imported fertiliser from Mundra Port for various new destinations, earning Rs 4.55 crore.

Khaitan Chemicals and Fertilisers Limited loaded three rakes of imported fertiliser, generating another Rs 1.08 crore. Transportation of steel pipes, industrial salt, bamboo pulp and cement also contributed to freight earnings.

As part of efforts to attract new customers to rail transportation, Birla Corporation Ltd. loaded two rakes of pet coke, generating Rs 2.16 crore.

On October 27, a rake carrying 20 refrigerated containers of frozen vegetables belonging to Simplot India was loaded for the first time from the GRFV terminal.

The consignment comprised 540.49 tonnes and generated revenue of Rs 2.36 lakh. The division described the movement as an initiative to shift freight from road to rail.

Passenger services also contributed to the month's earnings, particularly during the festive season. The division operated 46 special train trips in October to accommodate additional passenger demand.

These services carried around 58,000 passengers and generated Rs 5.28 crore in revenue.

On October 30, Prime Minister Narendra Modi flagged off the inaugural services of the Sabarmati-Varanasi Superfast Express and Becharaji-Sabarmati MEMU through video conferencing.

The Sabarmati-Katosan Road MEMU was also given a stoppage at Chandkheda Road station from October 28.

The division conducted intensive ticket-checking drives at Ahmedabad, Sabarmati, Gandhidham, Mehsana, Bhuj, Palanpur and Viramgam stations. Fortress, ambush and special fortress checks resulted in the detection of 4,166 cases of irregular travel and the collection of Rs 38.62 lakh in fines.

Around 90 anti-littering cases attracted fines of Rs 60,000, while 11 anti-smoking cases resulted in penalties of Rs 22,000. The division also reported revenue initiatives outside regular passenger and freight operations.

Three-year lease agreements for two parcel-space assets are expected to generate Rs 11.13 crore. A five-year contract was awarded for the operation and maintenance of digital storage lockers at Asarwa station.

Advertising contracts were awarded for the foot overbridge at Maninagar station and seven lifts at Ahmedabad station. Displaying Maruti Suzuki cars at the Divisional Railway Manager's office premises was another source of non-fare revenue.

A Gati Shakti Cargo Terminal is being developed at Khakhrechi, while a three-year contract for the pay-and-park facility at Bhuj station was awarded.

Seven One Station One Product stalls were allotted at Ahmedabad, Palanpur, Patan, Mehsana and Gandhidham to provide outlets for local artisans and craftsmen.

Digital transactions accounted for 20.26 per cent of Passenger Reservation System (PRS) tickets and 37.34 per cent of Unreserved Ticketing System (UTS) tickets during the month.

The division also secured the first position among Indian Railways divisions in October in terms of positive passenger feedback received through the Rail Madad platform, according to the officials.

Divisional Railway Manager Ved Prakash congratulated officers and employees on the performance and appreciated their efforts.