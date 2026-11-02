Assam Govt Plans To 'Double' Farmer Producer Companies, Expand Potato Farming

MENAFN - IANS) Guwahati, Nov 2 (IANS) Assam Agriculture Minister Pijush Hazarika on Monday directed officials to work towards doubling the number of Farmer Producer Companies (FPCs) in the state while emphasising crop diversification and stronger market linkages to enhance farmers' income.

Chairing a review meeting at Krishi Bhawan in Khanapara, Hazarika assessed the progress of various agricultural initiatives, including the Makhana Mission, Edible Oil Palm Mission and Pulse Mission.

He also reviewed the proposed Rajmah Mission in the Barak Valley. The Minister stressed the need to move beyond conventional paddy cultivation and promote alternative crops such as makhana, agarwood, edible oil palm, coconut and dragon fruit, besides other fruits and horticultural produce.

He directed senior officials to ensure timely implementation of departmental schemes, strengthen accountability and improve grassroots-level engagement so that government initiatives deliver tangible benefits to farmers.

Hazarika also highlighted the state government's vision of transforming Assam into a leading horticulture-based state by exploiting the agricultural potential of individual districts.

In a separate meeting with representatives of another unit, the Minister explored opportunities to expand potato cultivation and strengthen the company's partnership with farmers across Assam.

This unit, which operates a plant in Nalbari, currently has around 1,200 potato farmers associated with its operations in the state and has a significant requirement for potatoes.

Hazarika emphasised the need to expand the existing engagement to more farmers through stronger market linkages, ensuring assured opportunities for potato growers and improving their income.

The discussions focused on strengthening the farmer-industry partnership and exploring ways to increase potato production to meet the company's requirements.

The Minister said strengthening the agriculture sector, encouraging crop diversification and promoting industry-farmer partnerships would remain key priorities of the state government.

The review meeting was attended by the Commissioner and senior officials of the Agriculture Department.