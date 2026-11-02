Bengal: E-Tendering Mandatory In Govt Depts For Better 'Transparency'

MENAFN - IANS) Kolkata, Nov 2 (IANS) The West Bengal government, on Monday, announced mandatory e-tendering in 25 state government departments in an attempt to complete project works on time and in a more transparent manner.

Accordingly, in a notification issued by the State Finance Department on Monday, it said that new e-tender portals have been opened for these 25 state government departments where e-tendering will be mandatory henceforth.

The new system will be in effect from November 3.

As per the notification signed by the Additional Chief Secretary to the State Finance Department, P.K. Mishra, the initiative had been mooted to“ensure timely and effective implementation of various schemes” and“ensure transparency” in the tendering system.

“The state government has launched this new portal so that the work of various government projects can be implemented in a timely and effective manner,” the notification read.

The notification further stated that henceforth, the departments concerned and all their subordinate branch offices would have to invite all new tenders only through this new portal.

The new web portal was launched on a trial basis in December 2025 through a special memorandum of the State Finance Department.

Subsequently, on August 12 of this year, the scope of this system was extended step by step based on the application of some specific departments, including the Public Works Department.

“This time, it has been decided to launch this service in full swing in 25 departments at once. All the necessary information from the old portal is also being quickly transferred to the new system,” a state finance department official said.

The departments where the e-tendering system had been made mandatory henceforth include the Agriculture & Agricultural Marketing Department, Animal Husbandry Development Department, Cooperatives Department, Backwards Classes Welfare Department, Consumer Protection Department, Disaster Management Department, School Education Department, Higher Education Department, Food & Supplies Department, Information & Cultural Affairs Department, Information Technology Department, Tourism Department, Fire Service Department, Home & Hill Affairs Department, Industries & Commerce Department, Labour Department, Fisheries Department, Food Processing Department, Horticulture Department, Housing Department, Prison Administration Department, Justice Department and Women & Child Welfare Department.

"The main objective of this step is to speed up the tender process and create a common digital infrastructure across all departments. The new portal will increase transparency in government work and reduce delays to a great extent as it becomes operational. The departments concerned have been instructed to strictly follow the new rules from Tuesday,” said the state finance department official.