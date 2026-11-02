ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2027 Sees Massive Global Ticket Demand

Global Surge in Cricket World Cup Interest

Global demand for the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2027 continues to build, with total ticket requests surpassing the 120 million mark (120,809,467 ticket applications have been received as of 1 November). 2.8 million unique fans from 193 countries have registered for the opportunity to purchase tickets for the 14th edition of ODI cricket's showpiece event, according to ICC Media release.

With fewer than 20 days remaining until the ballot closes on 21 November, more than 32 million match registrations have been completed demonstrating the demand for tickets not being limited to high-value fixtures or matches of certain teams. Fans from South Africa, the UK, India, the USA and Australia lead the charge in ballot registrations on Monday morning, with the African continent including fans from South Africa's co-hosts Zimbabwe and Namibia, joining the wait with more than 14.9 million ticket applications (14,936,708).

Ticket Demand by Region and Venue

The 41 fixtures being hosted across eight venues in South Africa have attracted more than 105 million applications while as matches involving South Africa (11 fixtures, including the pre-seeded Super 7 matches) have amassed nearly 26 million ticket requests. In Zimbabwe, the accumulated ticket request tally has crossed the 13 million mark (13,350,190). The highest ticket requests for a group match in Zimbabwe currently tallies just over 3.3 million ticketing requests for the Zimbabwe vs India clash on 24 October at the new Mosi-oa-Tunya International Cricket Stadium at Victoria Falls. More than two million tickets have been requested for the six fixtures to be held at Namibia Cricket Ground in Windhoek. Nearly 900,000 of these requests are for the England vs Bangladesh match on 8 October.

The October 10 clash between India and Pakistan in Johannesburg has drawn more than eight million ticket applications (8,397,294), with the Final on November 21 in the same city trailing close behind with nearly eight million (7,900,944).

Tournament Vision and Leadership Perspectives

ICC General Manager – Events and Cricket Operations, Gaurav Saxena, said:“The response to the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2027 has been outstanding. This level of demand reflects the global appeal of the tournament and the significance of bringing the Men's Cricket World Cup back to Africa for the first time in 24 years. The strong interest across South Africa, Zimbabwe and Namibia proves the scale of the opportunity to deliver a world-class event that connects fans across the continent and around the world.”

“With just 19 days remaining before the ballot closes on 21 November, we encourage fans who have not yet registered to do so and secure their opportunity to be part of this historic edition of the tournament.”

ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2027 LOC CEO, Qondisa Ngwenya, said:“The extraordinary demand for tickets is a powerful indication of the excitement surrounding the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2027 and the opportunity it presents for South Africa, Zimbabwe and Namibia. With just under 15 million ticket applications from across Africa, alongside strong interest from fans around the world, the tournament is already bringing people together in anticipation of what will be an unforgettable event for our region.”

“Beyond the cricket, this is an opportunity to showcase the people, cultures and hospitality of our three nations to a global audience and create lasting memories for fans, communities and visitors alike.”

The World Cup returns to Africa for the first time in 24 years. Fifty-seven matches will be played across 12 venues in October and November 2027, with South Africa, Zimbabwe and Namibia joining hands to host a world-class and historic tournament for the African continent, with a focus on making it as accessible as possible to all who want to be part of the spectacle. Namibia will stage Men's Cricket World Cup matches for the first time, with Zimbabwe showcasing its new stadium at Victoria Falls. The tournament is calling on all visitors to come for the cricket and stay for the culture, an invitation that spotlights the rich cultural basin that Southern Africa is.

The ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2027 will be jointly hosted by South Africa, Zimbabwe and Namibia in October and November 2027. The 14th edition of the tournament will feature 14 teams and 57 matches across 12 venues. It marks the return of the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup to Africa for the first time since 2003 and Namibia's first-time hosting of matches at the senior tournament. (ANI)

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