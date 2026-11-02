Chhattisgarh: 61 People Return To Original Faith In Ghar Wapsi Event

Ghar Wapsi Campaign in Chhattisgarh

Kabirdham (Chhattisgarh) [India], November 2 (ANI): Continuing her effort to preserve religion, culture and traditional identity through the 'Ghar Wapsi' campaign, BJP MLA from Pandariya, Bhawna Bohra organised a programme on Monday in which 61 people returned to their original faith. Inspired by the MLA's initiative in the Kui-Kukdur area of Kabirdham district, the entire community (Sarvsamaj) is now coming forward to return to its original faith through the 'Ghar Wapsi' campaign.

At an event organised in Mahidbara Gram Panchayat, people from several surrounding gram panchayats participated, and 61 people returned to their original faith. MLA Bohra welcomed them by washing their feet. A homecoming event was organised once again in the Kui-Kukdur forest area of Kabirdham district. People from all sections of society attended the event in large numbers at Mahidbara Gram Panchayat. During the event, 61 people returned to their original religion and traditional faith.

Focus on Tribal Preservation

The Pandariya Assembly constituency falls under the forest belt of Chhattisgarh, which has a large concentration of Baiga tribals. Widespread religious conversions were being observed among these tribals. To prevent this, MLA Bohra launched a 'Ghar Wapsi' campaign, through which more than 500 people have returned to their faith so far. Representatives of the community stated that this was not a political event but a collective effort to preserve religion, culture, tradition and tribal identity.

For the past six months, community members have been visiting villages and households to engage with people and reconnect them with their original traditions.“Our goal is not to oppose anyone, but to safeguard our culture, tradition, and original identity. There should be no attempt to mislead simple-hearted people in forest regions to change their faith. Those who voluntarily wish to return to their original religion should be welcomed respectfully. This campaign is an effort to strengthen social awareness and cultural identity. We will continue this work until we achieve total success; now the entire community has joined hands in this initiative,” MLA Bohra said.

Allegations of Inducement

People who returned to their original faith alleged that they had been taken to prayer meetings through various inducements. Some were promised health benefits, while others were promised education, jobs, medicines and other facilities. After experiencing these situations, they said they were now returning to their old traditions and faith. Ramlal, one of the people who returned to his original faith on Monday, alleged,“We were misled and taken to a prayer assembly. We were told we would get health benefits. For about three years, I could not understand what was right and what was wrong. Now we have realised the value of our original faith and tradition. Inspired by this Ghar Wapsi programme, we have returned to our original religion.”

Itwari Ram, a representative of the Baiga community, said,“The entire community has now taken the responsibility to protect its culture and identity. We are constantly visiting villages to guide and counsel people. We drew inspiration from the Ghar Wapsi initiative started by Bhawna Bohra Ji. Today, 61 people have returned home, and many others are currently in touch. Our demand is that legal action be taken wherever unauthorised constructions have taken place on government land. This campaign will continue in the future so that our tribal culture and identity are not lost.” (ANI)

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