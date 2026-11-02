Severe Cyclonic Storm Murasu Nears Andhra Pradesh Coastline Evacuations

Cyclone Murasu Approaches Andhra Pradesh Coast

Ongole (Andhra Pradesh) [India], November 2 (ANI): As Severe Cyclonic Storm 'Murasu' approaches the south Andhra Pradesh coast, local administrations have stepped up disaster preparedness and initiated massive evacuation drives, while weather officials indicated the system will also trigger widespread indirect rainfall across Kerala. Prakasam District Collector P Raja Babu on Thursday said that high tides and strong winds have already begun impacting the coastline, prompting authorities to shift vulnerable communities to designated cyclone relief shelters.

"We are expecting Cyclone Murasu by this evening, as per meteorological department data. We have seven mandals along the coastline, and 26 vulnerable villages were identified, and 70 habitations are probably going to be affected," Collector P Raja Babu said.

Evacuation Efforts and Emergency Response

Detailing the evacuation efforts and medical precautions taken across the district, Raja Babu noted: "From all these villages, we have shifted the people to designated cyclone centres, and vulnerable people like women, children, and pregnant women were also shifted to a safe place. All pregnant women whose expected date of delivery is near were also shifted to nearby hospitals. Schools declared a holiday. Revenue and police personnel are stationed in all villages, and every hour we are getting feedback from the field."

The administration has placed emergency response units on alert across the coastal stretch. "We have three NDRF teams that have already been deployed. We have a 74-km coastline, and we have divided these teams into three parts, and now they are stationed at designated locations near the sea. As of now, the data shows that, and also according to the factual report from the revenue officials at the coast, the tides and waves are too high, and it is windy also," the Collector added. "So, probably tonight it's going to be a little aggressive, for which we are all totally prepared. We have command control rooms open at the mandal level, at the division level, and in the collectorate also. We have the command control room open 24/7," he said.

IMD Forecast and Indirect Impact on Kerala

Meanwhile, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) stated that while the cyclone is positioned off the south Andhra Pradesh coast, Keralam will likely experience widespread rainfall as an indirect impact of the weather system. IMD Scientist Neetha K. Gopal said, "While isolated heavy rainfall is expected, most parts of Keralam will receive light to moderate rain. The rainfall activity is associated with a cyclonic circulation off the Keralam coast and the prevalence of easterly waves or a trough in the easterlies."

"Severe Cyclonic Storm Murasu, currently positioned off the South Andhra Pradesh coast, is likely to have an indirect influence on rainfall over Keralam. Once the system comes closer to the coast, crosses it, and subsequently dissipates, it will trigger an increased amount of rainfall over Keralam," the scientist said.

Clarifying the safety threat for Keralam, she added: "Consequently, widespread rainfall is expected on Friday, Saturday and Sunday. Directly, no hazardous weather associated with the cyclone will be experienced over Keralam, but its indirect impact will be felt through this increased rainfall." (ANI)

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