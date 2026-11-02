SRMIST Honours Asian Games Medalists And Chess Stars With Cash Prize

SRMIST Honours Sports Achievers

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], November 2 (ANI): The SRM Institute of Science and Technology (SRMIST) felicitated six student achievers and one alumna with cash rewards totalling Rs 23 lakh in recognition of their performances at the 2026 Asian Games and achievements in international chess.

Speaking at the felicitation ceremony, titled 'Celebrating the Asian Games Medal Winners and Three Chess Grandmasters', SRMIST Vice Chancellor Ravi Pachamuthu highlighted the importance of sports in building discipline and mental strength, while emphasising the institution's focus on preparing athletes for future Olympic competitions. "Competition fosters growth and builds mental toughness. This is why we consistently promote sports, and our universities do the same. With an eye on the Olympics, we are preparing mentally, and our director is training the students accordingly," Pachamuthu said to ANI.

The ceremony was held at Ramada Plaza in Guindy, Chennai, where the institution recognised its students and alumna for their achievements in sports and chess.

Athlete Testimonials and Olympic Goals

Indian squash player Shameena Riaz and sailor Nethra Kumanan expressed gratitude for the support provided by the university, saying the assistance had played an important role in their sporting journeys and encouraged them to aim for greater success. Shameena, who won a bronze medal for India at the Asian Games, described the achievement as a proud moment, particularly given her family's association with the sport. "Winning a bronze medal for India is a matter of pride. In squash, I consider this one of the most significant events. My father has previously won both a gold and a silver medal, so following in his footsteps -- even if with a bronze -- is a truly wonderful feeling," she said.

The SRM student also acknowledged the institution's contribution to her development, saying the recognition and financial reward would motivate her to work harder. "I am currently a student at SRM, and the institution has supported me immensely in every possible way. They have now honoured us and also provided a substantial cash reward; this motivates us to work even harder and win more medals for our country, our state, and our college," said Shameena. Shameena added that her immediate focus was on preparing for upcoming competitions. "I am training hard right now -- focusing entirely on my training -- so that I can participate in upcoming events and win them," she said.

Future Aspirations

Nethra, meanwhile, thanked the University for supporting her overseas travel, training and participation in international competitions, which she said had helped her compete at the highest level. "We are all very grateful to our university for supporting us -- enabling us to travel abroad, undergo training, participate in competitions, and compete in races. It is because of this support that we are able to perform at our best and return with achievements," Nethra told ANI.

Outlining her plans, the sailor said her immediate priority was to help India secure qualification for the Olympic Games. "My next goal is to help India qualify for the Olympics. There are some events coming up in January, for which I will begin training next week. And then, the aim is to return from the Olympics with a significant achievement," she added.

The felicitation recognised the institution's student athletes for their performances at the Asian Games, alongside chess players honoured for their achievements on the international stage. (ANI)

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