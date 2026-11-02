Vande Bharat Sleeper Cuts Bengaluru-Mumbai Travel Time By 6 Hours, But Tickets Cost Up To 96% More

The Bengaluru-Mumbai Vande Bharat Sleeper began commercial operations on November 2, promising to complete the journey in 16 hours and 10 minutes, nearly six hours faster than other trains. However, its fares are considerably higher.

The new Bengaluru-Mumbai Vande Bharat Sleeper train promises to cut travel time by almost six hours. However, passengers will have to pay considerably more for the faster overnight journey, with fares in some classes nearly double those of other trains on the route.

Flagged off by Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on November 1, the train began its commercial operations from Mumbai on November 2. It is being promoted as the fastest train on the Bengaluru-Mumbai route, covering the distance in 16 hours and 10 minutes.

Brand new Vande Bharat Sleeper At CSMT Mumbai for its first commerical run today towards SMVT Bengaluru. Looks almost exactly like what was proposed in its render. Can't wait to get aboard a month later ஆதிஸ்வரன் கோபால் (@_adish_in) November 2, 2026

Vande Bharat Sleeper Express between Bengaluru and Mumbai flagged off @RailMinIndia @AshwiniVaishnaw @SWRRLY ChristinMathewPhilip (@ChristinMP_) November 1, 2026

Despite its higher fares, the service has received a strong initial response. All classes are reportedly fully booked, with passengers being placed on waiting lists for the next couple of weeks.

The Vande Bharat Sleeper has three accommodation classes, with fares considerably higher than those of existing trains connecting Bengaluru and Mumbai.

A passenger travelling between the two cities will have to pay Rs 2,810 for AC 3 Tier, Rs 3,630 for AC 2 Tier and Rs 4,450 for AC 1 Tier.

Compared with other trains on the route, its AC 3 Tier fare is around 60–96 per cent higher. The difference is approximately 65–78 per cent in AC 2 Tier and 20–30 per cent in AC 1 Tier.

The Coimbatore-Mumbai LTT Express (Train No. 11014), one of the fastest existing services on this route, takes around 21 hours and 55 minutes to complete the journey from Bengaluru to Mumbai.

Its fares are Rs 1,435 for AC 3 Tier, Rs 2,045 for AC 2 Tier and Rs 3,425 for AC 1 Tier. This means passengers pay significantly less than they would for the new Vande Bharat Sleeper.

The Ajmer Express takes approximately 22 hours to cover a similar distance. Its AC 3 Tier ticket costs Rs 1,510, while AC 2 Tier and AC 1 Tier tickets cost Rs 2,155 and Rs 3,610, respectively.

Even the premium Humsafar Express is cheaper in AC 3 Tier. Its fare is Rs 1,725, compared with Rs 2,810 on the Vande Bharat Sleeper, making the latter nearly 63 per cent more expensive.

The biggest advantage of the new train is the time it saves. Most other trains connecting Bengaluru and Mumbai take around 22 hours or longer to complete the journey of more than 1,100 km.

The Vande Bharat Sleeper covers the same distance in just 16 hours and 10 minutes, saving passengers almost six hours.

Safety at the forefront, comfort at every step!

The #Bengaluru–#Mumbai Vande Bharat Sleeper combines advanced safer technologies with a modern travel experience.

#VandeBharat_Sleeper

@SWRRLY @RailMinIndia @PIBBengaluru DRM Mysuru (@DrmMys) November 1, 2026

Hon'ble MR Shri @AshwiniVaishnaw will flag off the Bengaluru–Mumbai Vande Bharat Sleeper Train, strengthening rail connectivity between two major economic hubs.

#VandeBharat_Sleeper UMB Division NR (@drm_umb) November 1, 2026

This makes it an option for those who want to travel overnight and reach their destination the following day without spending as much time on the train.

Officials said around 22 trains operate between Bengaluru and Mumbai or their nearby railway stations. The new service is expected to provide another travel option for passengers on this busy route.

Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw has previously defended the higher fares of premium train services, including Vande Bharat trains.

In a written reply in the Lok Sabha in March 2025, he said that ticket prices were linked to the facilities available on different trains and that Indian Railways operated services to meet the needs of different passenger groups.

"The fares of various trains/classes are based on the facilities provided in these trains," Vaishnaw said.

He also stated that the evaluation and rationalisation of passenger fares, including those of Vande Bharat trains, was a continuous process.

According to the Railway Ministry, the new train will establish an important overnight rail connection between the two major cities. It will also connect several important stations across Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh and Maharashtra.

The wait is now over! The CSMT Mumbai - SMVT Bengaluru Vande Bharat Sleeper Express is all set to take passengers on a comfortable journey.

Regular services commence from 2nd November 2026, with bookings now open at all PRS counters and on the IRCTC website. Passengers can also book unreserved tickets through the UTS system and use the RailOne app for convenient ticket booking.

#VandeBharat_Sleeper #CentralRailway #IndianRailways #Mumbai #Bengaluru

- Central Railway (@Central_Railway) November 1, 2026

The wait is now over! The CSMT Mumbai - SMVT Bengaluru Vande Bharat Sleeper Express is all set to take passengers on a comfortable journey. Regular services commence from 2nd November 2026, with bookings now open at all PRS counters and on the IRCTC website. Passengers can also book unreserved tickets through the UTS system and use the RailOne app for convenient ticket booking. #VandeBharat_Sleeper #CentralRailway #IndianRailways #Mumbai #Bengaluru

- DRM Mumbai CR (@drmmumbaicr) November 1, 2026

The train will stop at Anantapur, Guntakal, Raichur, Yadgir, Wadi, Kalaburagi, Solapur, Pune and Kalyan, among other stations along its route.

The Bengaluru-Mumbai Vande Bharat Sleeper will depart from Sir M Visvesvaraya Terminal Bengaluru (SMVT) at 7.45 pm and reach Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT), Mumbai, at 11.55 am the following day.

For the return journey, it will leave CSMT at 8.10 pm and arrive at SMVT Bengaluru at 12 noon the next day.

The service will operate six days a week. It will not run on Mondays from Bengaluru and Tuesdays from Mumbai.

The Railway Ministry said the overnight service would give passengers an additional convenient option and improve access to commercial, educational and regional centres along the route.

(With inputs from agencies)