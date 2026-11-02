Biochips - Global Strategic Business Report: Market To Reach US$44.8 Billion By 2030 As Precision Medicine And Advanced Diagnostics Accelerate Growth

Dublin, Nov. 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Biochips - Global Strategic Business Report" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global biochips market was valued at US$21.8 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach US$44.8 billion by 2030, expanding at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.8% during the forecast period. The market outlook reflects rising demand for rapid diagnostics, personalized medicine, high-throughput biological analysis, and more efficient drug discovery and development.

Biochips are increasingly used across medical diagnostics, genomics, proteomics, biomarker detection, genetic sequencing, gene expression profiling, and pharmaceutical research. Their capacity to analyze DNA, RNA, proteins, and small molecules with speed and precision supports earlier disease detection, more targeted treatment selection, and large-scale biomedical screening.

Advances in microfabrication, microarrays, microfluidics, sensors, and imaging systems continue to improve biochip sensitivity and analytical performance. Lab-on-a-chip platforms are also broadening the market by enabling integrated sample analysis in point-of-care and field environments. These capabilities are particularly valuable for real-time disease surveillance, decentralized testing, and healthcare delivery in resource-constrained settings.

Biochips Market Growth Drivers

The increasing prevalence of chronic and infectious diseases is strengthening demand for advanced clinical diagnostic technologies. Biochips are also gaining importance in personalized medicine and targeted cancer drug development, where genetic and molecular data can inform treatment decisions. Greater consumer interest in preventive healthcare and healthy lifestyles is further supporting demand for efficient screening and monitoring solutions.

Government funding for genomics research, continued investment in biotechnology, and the development of advanced diagnostic platforms are expected to sustain market expansion. Emerging applications in environmental monitoring, food safety testing, agriculture, and bioterrorism detection are creating additional commercial opportunities for biochip manufacturers and technology providers.

Market Segment and Regional Outlook



Product types: DNA chips, lab-on-a-chip systems, protein chips, and other biochip products.

Applications: Drug discovery and development, disease diagnostics, genomics, proteomics, agriculture, and other applications.

DNA chip segment: Forecast to reach US$14.7 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 11.6%.

Lab-on-a-chip segment: Expected to expand at a CAGR of 13.4% through 2030.

United States: Estimated at US$7.9 billion in 2024. China: Projected to grow at a CAGR of 14.8% and reach US$4.2 billion by 2030.

The geographic analysis covers the United States, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa. Country-level coverage includes major markets such as Germany, France, the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, India, South Korea, Australia, Brazil, Mexico, Saudi Arabia, Israel, and the United Arab Emirates.

Global Tariff and Trade Impact

The report incorporates the latest global tariff developments and evaluates their impact on the biochips market. Analysis includes tariff negotiations across more than 180 countries, supply chain disruption, sourcing challenges, geographic realignment, and changing trade relationships. Updated forecasts through 2030 account for tariff effects, economic uncertainty, and structural shifts in globalization, with particular attention to trade tensions affecting 2025 market conditions.

Domain Expert Insights

The report tracks developments in biochip innovation, manufacturing processes, emerging technologies, regional demand, competitive positioning, and global trade policy. Commentary from economists, trade specialists, and domain experts provides context for changing market conditions and identifies potential growth opportunities. The analysis also examines population trends, urbanization, healthcare investment, research funding, and other economic indicators influencing long-term demand.

Competitive Landscape

The biochips market report profiles 69 companies and evaluates their presence across major regions and application categories. Featured participants include Eppendorf AG, Fluidigm Corporation, F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG, IntegraGen SA, Agendia NV, Ocimum Biosolutions Ltd., Analis SA/NV, Empire Genomics LLC, Mobidiag, AVIVA BioSciences Corporation, Little Things Factory GmbH, IDEX Health & Science LLC, Arround Inc., and As One Corporation.

Competitive intelligence includes updated 2025 global market share estimates, company positioning, technology strategies, and assessments of leading brands and core market participants. The report also reviews product innovation, process advances, strategic initiatives, and factors shaping competition in the global biochips industry.

Report Benefits and Key Questions



Independent annual sales analysis and biochips market forecasts from 2024 through 2030.

Historical market analysis covering 2015 to 2023.

Detailed evaluation of major product, application, and geographic segments.

Assessment of market drivers, restraints, risks, and emerging revenue opportunities.

Insights into how regional and segment shares may change through 2030.

Analysis of leading companies, competitive prospects, and strategic positioning. One year of complimentary updates covering significant market developments.

This comprehensive global biochips market report supports biotechnology companies, diagnostic providers, pharmaceutical manufacturers, investors, researchers, and strategic decision-makers seeking actionable intelligence on market growth, technology trends, competitive dynamics, and evolving tariff conditions.

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