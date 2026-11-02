Biotechnology Instrumentation - Global Strategic Business Report 2026: Market To Reach US$56.1 Billion By 2032 As Automation, AI And Genomics Accelerate Growth

Dublin, Nov. 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Biotechnology Instrumentation - Global Strategic Business Report 2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global biotechnology instrumentation market was valued at US$28.3 billion in 2025 and is projected to reach US$56.1 billion by 2032, expanding at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.3% during the forecast period. Market growth is being supported by sustained investment in biotechnology research and development, rapid advances in genomics and proteomics, expanding biopharmaceutical production, and increasing demand for accurate diagnostic and analytical systems.

Biotechnology Instrumentation Market Trends and Growth Drivers

Biotechnology instrumentation plays a critical role in healthcare, pharmaceutical development, agriculture, environmental science, and academic research. Advances in genetic, protein, and cellular analysis are increasing demand for next-generation sequencing systems, chromatography instruments, mass spectrometers, PCR instruments, microscopy platforms, and related laboratory technologies.

Automation, miniaturization, and artificial intelligence are among the most influential trends shaping the global biotechnology instrumentation market. Automated platforms are improving laboratory throughput, consistency, and operational efficiency, while compact instruments are supporting more flexible research, clinical, and point-of-care applications. AI and machine learning are also strengthening data analysis, pattern recognition, workflow optimization, and scientific decision-making.

Growth in biopharmaceutical research and manufacturing is generating additional demand for instrumentation used in drug discovery, process development, quality control, and production. At the same time, increasingly rigorous regulatory and quality standards are encouraging laboratories and manufacturers to invest in precise, reliable, and compliant analytical systems. Sustainability initiatives are also influencing instrument design, resource utilization, laboratory workflows, and procurement strategies.

Report Scope

The report analyzes the global biotechnology instrumentation market by value in US dollars and provides forecasts from 2025 through 2032. Coverage includes the following segments and geographic markets:



Instrument: Chromatography instruments, microscopy instruments, PCR instruments, and spectroscopy instruments.

Technology: Flow cytometry, immunoassay, microarray, and sequencing technologies.

Application: Diagnostics, drug discovery, genomics, and proteomics.

End Use: Academic research institutions, biotechnology companies, clinical laboratories, contract research organizations, and pharmaceutical companies. Geographic Coverage: United States, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Rest of World. European analysis includes France, Germany, Italy, the United Kingdom, and the Rest of Europe.

Key Biotechnology Instrumentation Market Insights



The chromatography instrument segment is forecast to reach US$19.2 billion by 2032, advancing at a CAGR of 8.7%.

The microscopy instrument segment is projected to grow at a CAGR of 12.2% over the analysis period.

The United States biotechnology instrumentation market was valued at US$8.3 billion in 2025.

China is forecast to expand at a CAGR of 9.6%, reaching US$9.7 billion by 2032. The report also evaluates growth trends and competitive conditions across Japan, Canada, Germany, the broader European market, and Asia-Pacific.

Strategic Value of the Report



Independent analysis of annual market revenue and forecasts from 2025 to 2032.

Detailed assessment of major biotechnology instrumentation segments, technologies, applications, and end-use markets.

Regional intelligence covering established and emerging markets worldwide.

Evaluation of key market drivers, restraints, competitive developments, and revenue opportunities.

Company intelligence designed to support competitive benchmarking, investment planning, market entry, and long-term strategy. Complimentary report updates for one year, providing access to relevant market developments.

Key Questions Addressed



How will the global biotechnology instrumentation market develop through 2032?

Which technological, regulatory, and commercial factors are driving or constraining growth?

Which instrument, technology, application, and end-use segments offer the strongest growth potential?

How will regional and segment-level market positions change over the forecast period? Which companies are shaping the competitive environment, and what are their market prospects?

Companies Featured in the Biotechnology Instrumentation Market Report

Company coverage includes Abbott Laboratories; Agilent Technologies, Inc.; Beckman Coulter Inc.; Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc.; Bruker Corporation; GE HealthCare; Gilson Inc.; Harvard Bioscience Inc.; Hitachi High-Technologies Corp.; Illumina Inc.; Lonza Group AG; PerkinElmer Inc.; Roche Diagnostics; Shimadzu Corp.; Siemens Healthineers; Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.; and Waters Corp., among others.

Domain Expert Insights and Differentiated Intelligence



Domain Expert Perspectives: The analysis incorporates insights from experts across industry, enterprise, and academia, adding strategic context beyond conventional published research.

Early Market Signals: The report tracks shifts emerging from expert conversations, company activity, conference discussions, and other market-relevant developments before they are fully reflected in traditional secondary research.

Validated Intelligence Base: Findings draw from conference sessions, keynote presentations, panel discussions, corporate disclosures, annual reports, institutional publications, industry blogs, and other validated sources.

Strategic Market Direction: The report connects market signals with the factors influencing industry movement and identifies developments most likely to affect business strategy.

In-Depth Company Intelligence: Coverage extends beyond market-level forecasts to assess companies participating in and shaping the biotechnology instrumentation competitive landscape. Relevant Market Share Analysis: Where analytically appropriate, market share is examined across major regions to reflect differences in geographic competition, industry structure, and market dynamics.

Key Attributes:

