Phoenix Tailings Hosts Department Of Energy Assistant Secretary At New Hampshire, Rare Earth Metallization Facility

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Visit highlights domestic rare earth production, technology, and workforce development

EXETER, N.H., Nov. 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Phoenix Tailings hosted Assistant Secretary of Energy Audrey Robertson, Acting Assistant Secretary for Hydrocarbons and Geothermal Energy Curt Coccodrilli, and their teams on Friday at its commercial rare earth metallization facility in Exeter, New Hampshire.

The facility converts rare earth oxides into metal, a critical stage in rebuilding America's industrial supply chain and securing its technological future. One of the largest and most advanced rare earth metallization facilities in the free world, the Exeter operation demonstrates the importance of combining technology, operational excellence, and skilled people to strengthen domestic production.

“Nobody who ever did anything great did it alone. It's the people around you who make you great. This initiative brings more of those people together to solve the challenge of supply chain security. Thank you to Assistant Secretary Robertson and Acting Assistant Secretary Coccodrilli for their hard work to ensure America retains its freedom,” said Nicholas Myers, CEO and Co-Founder of Phoenix Tailings.

The Department of Energy has supported Phoenix Tailings from its early ARPA-E funding, with support from Doug Wicks, through its previously announced $66 million HERALD grant to advance the processing of nontraditional rare earth feeds such as monazite.

Founded before China's recent rare earth export restrictions, Phoenix encountered a shortage of trained operators as it developed its technology. That experience shaped the company's approach to making complex industrial processes easier to learn and run, including through its FactoryOS software platform.

DOE's new PROSPECT workforce training initiative addresses the broader need for skilled workers across the domestic critical minerals industry. For Phoenix, expanding that workforce is essential to scaling American rare earth production and building a secure supply chain.

About Phoenix Tailings

Phoenix Tailings is building the world's most advanced rare earth and critical minerals manufacturing platform. The company combines breakthrough chemistry, industrial hardware, and digital infrastructure to produce the materials that power modern technology. By rebuilding domestic separation, refining, and metal production capabilities, Phoenix Tailings is strengthening America's industrial base, securing critical supply chains, and accelerating the future of advanced manufacturing.

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