GIL Shareholder Alert: Gildan Activewear Inc. Securities Class Action Lawsuit - Investors Should Contact Levi & Korsinsky

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Gildan's SEC filings cautioned that internal controls "may not prevent or detect misstatements." The lawsuit alleges that generic warning left investors unaware of channel stuffing that pulled roughly $500 million in revenue forward

NEW YORK, Nov. 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Levi & Korsinsky, LLP examines the SEC disclosure adequacy of Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE: GIL) and notifies investors that a securities class action has been filed on behalf of those who purchased Gildan securities between February 19, 2025 and June 15, 2026. Find out if you might qualify for recovery or contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. at ... or (212) 363-7500.

GIL shares fell $11.63, or 18.7%, to close at $50.34 on June 16, 2026. The drop followed a short seller report alleging a roughly $500 million product overhang built by stuffing distributors. Gildan's 2024 annual report, filed with the SEC on February 19, 2025, stated that "due to its inherent limitations, internal control over financial reporting may not prevent or detect misstatements," and the complaint challenges whether that language told shareholders anything about problems plaintiffs say were already shaping reported sales.

Gildan SEC Disclosure Adequacy: What the Filings Said

The same report warned that controls "may become inadequate because of changes in conditions." The 2025 annual report, filed February 26, 2026, then excluded HanesBrands LLC, acquired December 1, 2025, from its evaluation of disclosure controls.

Hanes contributed $217 million in post-acquisition net sales and a $17 million net loss. It also accounted for approximately $2,470 million in current assets and $3,858 million in non-current assets. The complaint alleges channel stuffing extended to Hanes and that material issues there went undisclosed.

Disclosure Gaps Alleged



Quarter-end incentives: Sources in the short report described payment terms stretched to 90 or 120 days, versus normal net-30 terms, to move product before quarters closed.

Shipment-based sales: The report found no mention of "inventory consignment" in Gildan's SEC filings and questioned whether goods customers held without paying were booked as revenue on shipment.

Receivables concentration: One distributor was reportedly "sitting on over six months of unpaid Gildan product" right after Christmas.

The Hanes carve-out: Disclosure controls testing excluded the acquired business even as the alleged distributor loading reached it. Compliance departures: The report claimed all three seniormost members of the Ethics and Fraud Compliance Committee resigned after the 2024 board overhaul.



Why Generic Warnings May Not Shield Gildan

"Generic risk factor language cannot substitute for disclosing specific, known problems that are already affecting a company's operations. The lawsuit alleges Gildan warned that controls might fail while quarter-end distributor incentives were already influencing its reported results. Shareholders who relied on those filings may wish to understand their options." -- Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

On June 16, 2026, Gildan said it was "confident that its current disclosure provides its investors with accurate and comprehensive information." Plaintiffs counter that a warning about hypothetical control failures offers little protection when, as alleged, the risk had already materialized.

LEAD PLAINTIFF DEADLINE: December 14, 2026

Submit your information now or call (212) 363-7500.

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP is a nationally recognized shareholder rights firm. Over the past 20 years, the firm has secured hundreds of millions of dollars for aggrieved shareholders. Ranked in ISS Top 50 for seven consecutive years.

Frequently Asked Questions About the GIL Lawsuit

Q: When did Gildan Activewear Inc. allegedly mislead investors? A: The Class Period runs from February 19, 2025 to June 15, 2026. The complaint alleges that a June 16, 2026 corrective disclosure revealed information that caused a significant stock decline.

Q: What court was the GIL class action filed in? A: The case was filed in the United States District Court for the Northern District of New York, governed by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

Q: Who are the defendants named in the GIL lawsuit? A: The complaint names Gildan Activewear Inc. and individual defendants including senior executives who signed SEC filings, made public statements, or certified financial disclosures under Sarbanes-Oxley.

Q: What do GIL investors need to do right now? A: Investors may gather brokerage records showing purchase dates, share quantities, and prices paid. Submit your information for a no-cost, no-obligation evaluation of your potential recovery. No immediate action is required to remain eligible as an absent class member.

Q: What happens after I contact Levi & Korsinsky? A: An attorney will review your trading history at no cost and provide an initial assessment of your potential eligibility.

Q: What if I already sold my GIL shares -- can I still recover losses? A: Yes. Eligibility is based on when you purchased, not whether you still hold the shares. Investors who bought during the Class Period and sold at a loss may still be eligible to participate.

Q: What if I live outside the United States? A: U.S. securities class actions generally cover purchases on U.S. exchanges regardless of the investor's country of residence.

Q: Do I need to go to court or give testimony? A: No. The overwhelming majority of class members never appear in court or give depositions. If there is a settlement or recovery, eligible class members generally submit a claim form to seek their portion.

CONTACT:

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP

Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

Ed Korsinsky, Esq.

33 Whitehall Street, 27th Floor

New York, NY 10004

...

Tel: (212) 363-7500

Fax: (212) 363-7171

Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.