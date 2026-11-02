Impactful Storytelling - Kiss The Ground's Brand Awareness Jumps From 8% To 13%, Propelling The Growth Of The Regenerative Movement

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The nonprofit's hopeful message is resonating with millions-and it's inviting consumers to connect healthy soil to their own health at its Fall Virtual Meet Up on November 10.

Los Angeles, CA, Nov. 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kiss the Ground, a leading nonprofit in the Regenerative Movement, is using storytelling to grow awareness and drive consumer demand around regenerative agriculture. Through daily multi-platform storytelling, award-winning mini-documentaries, purchasing guides, and live gatherings, the organization helps millions of people understand how regenerative agriculture and healthy soil connect to personal and planetary health-and then act on it.

Award-Winning Stories, Real-World Impact

Kiss the Ground's award-winning Stories of Regeneration mini-documentary series has reached 5.5 million across platforms and earned recognition at dozens of film festivals across the country-from the Richmond International Film Festival to Ceres to the Farm to Film Fest in Iowa. Its 5 with a Farmer series brings millions more into quick, candid conversations with farmers about their work, their land, and what Regeneration looks like in practice. A new short film will also debut in early 2027.

That storytelling is paired with direct support for farmers. In 2025, Kiss the Ground awarded $500,000 directly to farmers, helping 215 farms transition 73,000 acres to regenerative practices. In 2026, Kiss the Ground shared the farmers' stories, engaging and inspiring more than 2 million people.

A Hope-Filled Evolution

Conversations around food, climate, and agriculture can often feel heavy. But Kiss the Ground's latest research points to something different: people are looking to Regeneration as a hopeful, tangible path forward.

This year, Kiss the Ground introduced a refreshed visual identity designed to reflect that optimism, with brighter colors and imagery that bring the organization's longstanding message of hope to life and reflect its broader goal of making Regeneration feel accessible, actionable, and relevant to everyday life.

The Momentum is Measurable

Kiss the Ground's brand awareness has grown from 8% to 13% in just 12 months, with audience engagement expected to grow from 5 million to 6 million. The organization now reaches more than 20 million people annually. On YouTube alone, the channel has grown by nearly 50% since the start of the year; those viewers have spent over 30,000 hours this year exploring stories about soil health and Regeneration-82% of them were new to Kiss the Ground's work.

The growth reflects the movement itself. According to Kiss the Ground's third annual Consumer Research Study of more than 2,000 U.S. adults, the share of Americans with a working understanding of regenerative agriculture has more than tripled since 2023. Personal health is the primary driver: food freshness (76%) and health benefits (72%) are the top reasons people choose regenerative, well ahead of environmental concerns (56%).

The biggest barrier is not price-only 12% cite cost-it's knowledge. Forty-five percent of people say they don't choose regenerative products more often because they don't know enough yet. At the same time, people are showing a growing interest in how their food is produced: 52% of U.S. adults say it is important to know their food's source, 31% have purchased directly from a farmer in the past year, and 18% have talked with a farmer about how their food is grown.

Free Community Virtual Meet Up: Join the Rapidly Growing Regenerative Movement

The last virtual gathering drew more than 32,000 views-and this one promises even more.

"People are linking soil health to their own health more than ever. Successful, hope-filled storytelling is driving the movement forward," said Evan Harrison, CEO of Kiss the Ground. "As we move awareness closer to the Tipping Point, consumer demand for Regeneration continues to grow."

About Kiss the Ground: Kiss the Ground is an audience-supported 501(c)(3) nonprofit promoting Regeneration and healthy soil as a solution to restore human and planetary health. Led by CEO Evan Harrison, the organization was founded in 2013 and has inspired millions to participate in the Regenerative Movement through storytelling, partnerships, and farmer work.

Take Action



Shop regeneratively: Kiss the Ground's Purchasing Guides show how choosing regenerative supports wellness and the planet.

Support a local farmer: The Regenerative Farm Map connects people directly to local and regional regenerative farms in their own communities. Donate: Every $100 donated to Kiss the Ground helps transition 10 acres toward regenerative agriculture and builds healthier soil for generations to come. For a limited time, all $100 donations will receive a newly designed Kiss the Ground calendar-featuring a year of the farms, farmers, and landscapes that supporters make possible.

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Kiss the Ground Driving Awareness for Regenerative Agriculture Kiss's the Ground's Fall Virtual Meet Up

On Tuesday, November 10 at 12 PM PT / 3 PM ET, Kiss the Ground hosts its