Flow Cytometry Products And Services - Global Strategic Business Report: Capitalize On $1.7B Growth To $6.4B By 2030 As Thermo Fisher, Becton Dickinson, Beckman Coulter And Bio-Rad Battle For Share

Dublin, Nov. 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Flow Cytometry Products and Services - Global Strategic Business Report" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global Flow Cytometry Products and Services Market to Reach US$6.4 Billion by 2030

The global flow cytometry products and services market was valued at US$4.7 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach US$6.4 billion by 2030, expanding at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.2%. The latest market analysis examines growth trends, competitive dynamics, technology developments, regional opportunities, and the effects of evolving tariffs and global trade policies.

Market expansion is supported by increasing demand for advanced cell analysis across biomedical research, clinical diagnostics, pharmaceutical development, biotechnology, and industrial applications. Continued investment in immunology, oncology, infectious disease research, drug discovery, and personalized medicine is accelerating the adoption of flow cytometry instruments, reagents, consumables, software, and related services.

Advances in high-parameter analysis, automation, data processing, and instrument sensitivity are improving laboratory efficiency and analytical performance. Demand is also rising for integrated platforms that streamline sample preparation, acquisition, analysis, and reporting. These developments are strengthening the role of flow cytometry in translational research, clinical laboratories, biopharmaceutical manufacturing, and cell and gene therapy programs.

Domain Expert Insights

The report tracks the transition toward increasingly sophisticated cell-based and bead-based flow cytometry platforms. Cell-based flow cytometry is forecast to reach US$3.8 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 5.1%. Bead-based flow cytometry is expected to expand at a CAGR of 5.3% over the analysis period, supported by its growing use in multiplex assays, biomarker analysis, and research workflows.

The report tracks demand across reagents and consumables, instruments, services, and software. Recurring purchases of antibodies, assay kits, buffers, calibration products, and other consumables remain important to market revenue, while laboratories continue to invest in instruments offering greater throughput, automation, and multiparametric capabilities. Software is becoming increasingly significant as users seek improved data visualization, workflow standardization, quality management, and analysis of complex datasets.

Global tariff developments and trade negotiations are creating additional considerations for manufacturers, distributors, laboratories, and healthcare organizations. The analysis addresses potential supply chain disruption, sourcing changes, component costs, geographic realignment, and revised investment priorities. Updated forecasts incorporate tariff effects, economic uncertainty, and structural changes in globalization, with particular attention to trade policy developments affecting more than 180 countries.

Regional Market Outlook

The United States flow cytometry products and services market was valued at approximately US$1.3 billion in 2024. The country remains a major center for biotechnology innovation, pharmaceutical research, academic science, clinical diagnostics, and advanced therapy development.

China is forecast to grow at a CAGR of 8.6% and reach approximately US$1.4 billion by 2030. Growth is being supported by healthcare investment, expansion of domestic biotechnology capabilities, greater research funding, and increasing adoption of advanced laboratory technologies. The report also evaluates market trends across Japan, Canada, Germany, the wider European market, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa.

Report Scope



Technology: Cell-based flow cytometry and bead-based flow cytometry.

Products and services: Reagents and consumables, instruments, services, and software.

Applications: Research, clinical, and industrial applications.

Geographic coverage: United States, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa. Forecast period: Annual sales analysis and market projections from 2024 through 2030, supported by historical data from 2015 through 2023.

Strategic Value of the Flow Cytometry Market Report



Independent analysis of the global flow cytometry products and services market by technology, offering, application, and region.

Assessment of market drivers, constraints, emerging opportunities, and competitive pressures.

Updated global and regional forecasts reflecting tariff developments, trade uncertainty, supply chain changes, and economic conditions.

Evaluation of product innovation, process improvements, emerging technologies, and evolving customer requirements.

Competitive intelligence covering major companies, market presence, strategic positioning, and estimated global market shares.

Actionable insights designed to support market entry, investment planning, product development, partnership strategies, and revenue growth. Complimentary updates for one year, providing ongoing access to significant market developments.

Key Questions Addressed



How will the global flow cytometry products and services market evolve through 2030?

Which technologies, products, services, and applications offer the strongest growth potential?

What factors are driving or restraining market expansion?

How will tariffs, trade negotiations, and supply chain shifts affect manufacturers and customers?

Which regional markets are expected to record the fastest growth? How are leading companies positioned within the global competitive landscape?

Selected Companies Featured

The report profiles 42 companies operating in the flow cytometry market. Selected participants include Agilent Technologies, Inc.; Apogee Flow Systems Ltd.; Beckman Coulter, Inc.; Becton, Dickinson and Company; bioMerieux SA; Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.; Cytonome/ST, LLC; Enzo Life Sciences, Inc.; Luminex Corporation; Merck KGaA; Miltenyi Biotec GmbH; Sony Biotechnology, Inc.; Stratedigm, Inc.; Sysmex Partec GmbH; and Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.

The edition also provides expert commentary from economists, trade specialists, and domain professionals. This analysis places market changes within a broader strategic context, helping organizations identify emerging opportunities, assess risk, refine competitive positioning, and make informed decisions in the global flow cytometry products and services market.

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