Automated And Rapid Microbiological Tests - Global Strategic Business Report: Secure Share Of A US$10 Billion Market By 2030 As Abbott, Biomerieux, Bio-Rad, And Becton Dickinson Accelerate

Dublin, Nov. 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Automated and Rapid Microbiological Tests - Global Strategic Business Report" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global automated and rapid microbiological tests market was valued at US$6.7 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach US$10 billion by 2030, expanding at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.7% during the forecast period. The latest market analysis examines industry trends, growth drivers, competitive conditions, regional opportunities and the impact of evolving global tariffs and trade policies.

Demand for automated and rapid microbiological testing is increasing across clinical diagnostics, pharmaceutical and biotechnology manufacturing, food and beverage safety, and environmental monitoring. Market expansion is supported by the rising prevalence of infectious diseases, heightened focus on infection prevention and the need for faster, more precise microbial detection.

Technological innovation remains a central market driver. Advances in polymerase chain reaction, next-generation sequencing and mass spectrometry are improving testing sensitivity, specificity and turnaround times. Point-of-care platforms and portable diagnostic systems are also enabling decentralized testing in hospitals, outbreak response locations and production facilities. Artificial intelligence and machine learning are increasingly being integrated into testing systems to strengthen real-time analysis, predictive monitoring and workflow efficiency.

Healthcare organizations are adopting automated microbiological testing systems to support infection control, reduce hospital-acquired infections and improve clinical decision-making. Pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies rely on these solutions for sterility testing, quality assurance and regulatory compliance. Within the food and beverage sector, rapid microbiological testing supports contamination control, product safety and adherence to public health standards.

Automated and Rapid Microbiological Tests Market Segment and Regional Outlook

The report analyzes the market by value in U.S. dollars and evaluates major clinical and non-clinical applications. Covered application segments include GC/CRT (Clinical), AISS (Clinical), ABCS (Clinical), SIRT (Clinical), ATS (Clinical), other clinical applications and non-clinical applications.

The GC/CRT clinical application segment is forecast to reach US$1.3 billion by 2030, advancing at an 8% CAGR. The AISS clinical application segment is expected to record a CAGR of 3.8% over the analysis period.

Geographic coverage includes the United States, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East and Africa. The U.S. automated and rapid microbiological tests market was valued at US$2.5 billion in 2024. China is forecast to grow at a 9.3% CAGR and reach approximately US$1 billion by 2030. The analysis also identifies evolving opportunities across Japan, Canada, Germany, India, South Korea, Australia, Brazil, Mexico, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates.

Domain Expert Insights

The report tracks the effects of tariff negotiations, sourcing disruptions, supply chain turbulence and geographic realignment across more than 180 countries. Updated forecasts incorporate trade uncertainty, tariff-related cost pressures and structural shifts in globalization, with particular attention to developments affecting the market in 2025 and beyond.

Expert commentary from economists, trade specialists and industry professionals provides context for changing regional prospects and emerging commercial opportunities. The analysis also considers economic and demographic indicators, including population growth and urbanization, alongside innovation trends influencing product development and competitive positioning.

Report Features and Strategic Value



Market forecasts: Independent annual sales analysis and forecasts from 2024 through 2030, supported by historical data from 2015 to 2023.

Tariff and trade analysis: Assessment of global tariff developments, sourcing changes and supply chain risks affecting automated and rapid microbiological testing companies.

Regional intelligence: Detailed analysis of established and emerging markets across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East and Africa.

Competitive intelligence: Updated 2025 market share estimates, competitive positioning and analysis of leading global brands and specialist participants.

Technology trends: Coverage of product innovation, process improvements, emerging testing platforms, artificial intelligence and advanced diagnostic technologies.

Actionable insights: Strategic information designed to support investment planning, market entry, competitive benchmarking and revenue opportunity identification. Ongoing coverage: Complimentary report updates for one year to reflect significant market and industry developments.

Key Questions Addressed



How will the global automated and rapid microbiological tests market evolve through 2030?

Which technological, regulatory and economic factors are driving or restraining growth?

Which clinical and non-clinical application segments offer the strongest opportunities?

How will regional market shares and competitive conditions change during the forecast period?

How are tariffs, trade negotiations and supply chain realignment affecting industry participants? Which companies are positioned to benefit from rising demand for rapid microbial detection?

Competitive Landscape

The report profiles 77 companies participating in the automated and rapid microbiological tests market. Featured organizations include:



3M Company

Abbott Laboratories, Inc.

Abbott Molecular, Inc.

American Type Culture Collection (ATCC)

AutoGenomics, Inc.

Beckman Coulter, Inc.

Becton, Dickinson and Company

Biocartis NV

BioControl Systems, Inc.

BioFire Diagnostics LLC

Biomerica, Inc.

bioMerieux SA

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

Biosystems S.A. BIT Analytical Instruments GmbH

The market outlook indicates sustained growth as healthcare providers, life sciences manufacturers, food producers and public health agencies prioritize faster microbial identification, stronger quality controls and resilient diagnostic infrastructure. Continued innovation, expanding point-of-care capabilities and increased regulatory emphasis on safety are expected to reinforce demand for automated and rapid microbiological testing through 2030.

Key Attributes:

