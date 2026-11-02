Forensic Technologies And Services - Global Strategic Business Report: Secure Share Of A $44.7B Market By 2030 As Thermo Fisher, Illumina, Agilent And BAE Systems Accelerate AI-Led Forensics

Dublin, Nov. 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Forensic Technologies and Services - Global Strategic Business Report" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global forensic technologies and services market was valued at US$24 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach US$44.7 billion by 2030, expanding at a compound annual growth rate of 10.9% during the forecast period. A comprehensive new market report examines the technologies, services, applications, regional developments, competitive conditions, and economic forces influencing this rapidly evolving industry.

The market outlook is being strengthened by rising demand for advanced investigative capabilities across law enforcement, judicial systems, cybersecurity operations, corporate investigations, biodefense, and other public- and private-sector applications. Increasingly complex criminal activity, particularly cybercrime and digital fraud, is accelerating investment in DNA profiling, digital forensics, biometric analysis, chemical analysis, toxicology, firearms identification, and trace-evidence examination.

Forensic Technologies and Services Market Trends

Technology innovation remains a central market growth driver. Advances in next-generation DNA sequencing are improving the speed, precision, and scalability of genetic analysis. Digital forensic platforms are also becoming more sophisticated as investigators address growing volumes of data from computers, mobile devices, cloud environments, connected systems, and other electronic sources.

Artificial intelligence and machine learning are supporting automated pattern recognition, data classification, predictive analysis, and evidence processing. At the same time, developments in imaging, spectroscopy, and laboratory instrumentation are enabling more detailed examination of trace materials. These capabilities are helping investigative organizations reduce processing times, manage complex evidence, and improve analytical accuracy.

Government investment in forensic laboratories, workforce education, technical training, and investigative infrastructure is further supporting market expansion. Demand is also increasing beyond traditional criminal justice applications as businesses use forensic technologies for cybersecurity incident response, fraud investigations, regulatory compliance, intellectual property protection, and internal risk management.

Market Segment and Regional Outlook



Component: Services and solutions.

Type: Chemical analysis, DNA profiling, biometric analysis, firearms identification, and other forensic technologies.

Location: Laboratory forensics and portable forensics.

Application: Judicial and law enforcement, pharmacogenetics, biodefense and biosurveillance, and other applications. Geographic coverage: United States, Canada, Japan, China, France, Germany, Italy, United Kingdom, the rest of Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the rest of the world.

The services component is forecast to reach US$29.6 billion by 2030, advancing at a CAGR of 12%. The solutions component is projected to grow at a CAGR of 9% over the same period. The United States forensic technologies and services market was estimated at US$8 billion in 2024. China is expected to expand at an 11.1% CAGR and reach US$2.7 billion by 2030. The report also evaluates market trends and growth opportunities in Japan, Canada, Germany, Europe, and the broader Asia-Pacific region.

Domain Expert Insights

The report tracks the impact of technological innovation, government expenditure, cybercrime, regulatory priorities, and changing investigative requirements on global market demand. It also assesses how forensic service providers and technology developers are responding to requirements for faster evidence processing, stronger data integrity, improved interoperability, and scalable analytical capacity.

Expert commentary from economists, trade specialists, and domain professionals provides context for shifts in regional demand, supply chains, sourcing strategies, and competitive positioning. The analysis identifies emerging opportunities associated with portable forensic systems, AI-assisted investigation, advanced DNA analysis, digital evidence management, cybersecurity, and biosurveillance.

Tariff, Trade, and Economic Analysis

The latest edition incorporates global tariff and trade developments affecting the forensic technologies and services market. It analyzes tariff negotiations involving more than 180 countries, supply chain disruption, sourcing challenges, geographic realignment, and the continuing effects of trade measures introduced during the Trump era.

Global and regional forecasts through 2030 have been adjusted to account for tariff effects, economic uncertainty, and structural changes in globalization. Historical analysis covering 2015 through 2023 provides additional context for current and projected market performance. The report also reviews economic and demographic indicators, including population growth and urbanization, that may influence demand for forensic infrastructure and investigative services.

Report Benefits and Features



Independent analysis of annual market sales and forecasts from 2024 through 2030.

Detailed evaluation of major market segments, applications, and geographic regions.

Assessment of key growth drivers, market restraints, technology trends, and revenue opportunities.

Updated 2025 global market share estimates and competitive positioning of major participants.

Company profiles and analysis of leading global brands, established providers, and specialist market participants. One year of complimentary updates covering relevant market developments.

The report addresses how the global forensic technologies and services market is expected to evolve through 2030, which segments are positioned for the strongest growth, how regional market shares may change, and which companies are shaping the competitive landscape.

Selected Companies Featured

The report profiles 280 companies, including Agilent Technologies, Inc.; BAE Systems Plc; Belkasoft; Capsicum Group LLC; Computer Forensic, Inc.; Creative Forensic Services, LLC; Cyber Agents, Inc.; Forensic Fluids Laboratories Inc.; Forensic Pathways Ltd.; Foster + Freeman Ltd.; Global Digital Forensics, Inc.; HORIBA, Ltd.; Illumina, Inc.; LGC Limited; Neogen Corporation; NMS Labs; Pyramidal Technologies Ltd.; Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.; Tri-Tech Forensics, Inc.; and Ultra-Electronics Forensic Technology Inc.

By combining market forecasts, regional analysis, competitive intelligence, tariff assessments, and expert commentary, the report provides organizations with actionable information for strategic planning, investment evaluation, market entry, product development, and revenue growth within the global forensic technologies and services industry.



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