RNA Targeting Small Molecule Drug Discovery Market - Global Strategic Business Report: Secure A US$5.3B Market By 2030 As Amgen, Astrazeneca, Roche And Merck Accelerate RNA Pipelines

Dublin, Nov. 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "RNA Targeting Small Molecule Drug Discovery Market - Global Strategic Business Report" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global RNA targeting small molecule drug discovery market was valued at US$1.8 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach US$5.3 billion by 2030, expanding at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 19.9% during the forecast period. The comprehensive market report examines industry trends, technological advances, competitive dynamics, regional opportunities, and the effects of recent global tariff and trade developments.

RNA-Targeting Drug Discovery Trends

RNA-targeting small molecules are reshaping drug discovery by creating therapeutic opportunities beyond conventional protein-based approaches. RNA's central role in gene expression and disease regulation has made it an increasingly important target in oncology, neurological disorders, infectious diseases, metabolic conditions, and rare genetic diseases.

Advances in structural biology, high-throughput screening, computational modeling, and artificial intelligence are accelerating the identification of compounds that selectively bind to RNA structures. RNA-focused chemical libraries and fragment-based drug discovery platforms are also improving candidate selection, optimization, and development efficiency. These capabilities support the pursuit of disease targets that have historically been difficult to address through traditional therapeutic modalities.

Scientific Innovation Expands the Addressable Market

Progress in RNA biology continues to broaden the range of therapeutically relevant targets. Functional RNA structures, including riboswitches, long non-coding RNAs, microRNAs, and structured RNA motifs, are creating new pathways for therapeutic intervention. Cryo-electron microscopy, nuclear magnetic resonance spectroscopy, and advanced RNA structural mapping are enabling researchers to identify druggable motifs with greater specificity.

Investment has also been reinforced by the clinical and commercial momentum of RNA-based therapeutics, including messenger RNA vaccines and antisense oligonucleotides. Emerging RNA degrader technologies, including ribonuclease-targeting chimeras, are extending the field by enabling selective degradation of disease-associated RNA. These developments are encouraging partnerships between biotechnology companies, pharmaceutical manufacturers, academic institutions, and research organizations.

Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Investment Accelerates

Pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies are expanding RNA-focused pipelines to address unmet medical needs and overcome limitations associated with protein-targeted drug development. RNA-targeting small molecules may intervene before disease-associated proteins are produced, while their cellular penetration and established small-molecule development characteristics strengthen their commercial potential.

Strategic collaborations, licensing agreements, mergers, acquisitions, and platform investments are increasing across the sector. Regulatory support for innovative therapies, rising research funding, and demand for precision medicine are further advancing programs in cancer, infectious diseases, neurological disorders, and rare genetic conditions.

Domain Expert Insights

The report tracks the technologies, therapeutic indications, end users, competitive strategies, and regional developments influencing the RNA targeting small molecule drug discovery market. Key growth drivers include improvements in RNA structural analysis, AI-enabled drug discovery, high-throughput screening, growing disease prevalence, and increased confidence in RNA-directed therapeutic strategies.

Market expansion is also supported by the emergence of specialized biotechnology startups and greater pharmaceutical investment in non-coding and structured RNA targets. Continued innovation, strategic partnerships, and regulatory engagement are expected to improve development productivity and expand the commercial pipeline through 2030.

Market Scope and Segment Analysis



Indications: Cancer, infectious diseases, metabolic diseases, neurological diseases, and other indications.

End Users: Pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical companies, academic and research institutes, and other organizations. Geographic Coverage: United States, Canada, Japan, China, France, Germany, Italy, United Kingdom, the rest of Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the rest of the world.

The cancer indication segment is forecast to reach US$2 billion by 2030, advancing at a CAGR of 18.1%. The infectious diseases segment is projected to grow at a CAGR of 20.7% during the analysis period. The United States market was valued at US$471.1 million in 2024, while China is forecast to reach US$823.1 million by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 19%.

Report Benefits



Independent analysis of annual market value and forecasts from 2024 through 2030.

Assessment of major RNA targeting small molecule drug discovery segments and regional markets.

Competitive intelligence covering leading companies, market presence, and strategic positioning.

Analysis of innovation, emerging technologies, investment trends, and commercialization opportunities.

Actionable insights supporting portfolio planning, business development, market entry, and investment decisions. Complimentary report updates for one year.

Tariff, Trade, and Economic Analysis

The report incorporates recent global tariff negotiations and trade developments across more than 180 countries. It assesses supply chain disruption, sourcing challenges, geographic realignment, economic uncertainty, and structural changes in globalization. Revised global and regional forecasts through 2030 reflect tariff effects and evolving macroeconomic conditions, supported by historical analysis covering 2015 through 2023.

Additional analysis addresses population and urbanization trends, product and process innovation, emerging technologies, and updated 2025 market share estimates. Competitive positioning classifies major participants by market presence and evaluates the strategies of leading global brands and specialized RNA drug discovery companies.

Companies Featured

The report profiles 32 companies active in the RNA targeting small molecule drug discovery market. Featured organizations include Accent Therapeutics Inc., Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc., Amgen Inc., Anima Biotech Inc., Arbutus Biopharma Corporation, Arrakis Therapeutics, Astellas Pharma Inc., AstraZeneca PLC, Bayer AG, Biogen Inc., Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc., Eli Lilly and Company, Epics Therapeutics, Evotec SE, Expansion Therapeutics, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, H3 Biomedicine Inc., Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc., and Merck & Co., Inc.

Key Questions Addressed



How will the global RNA targeting small molecule drug discovery market evolve through 2030?

Which scientific, commercial, regulatory, and economic factors are shaping market growth?

Which indications and end-user segments offer the strongest growth opportunities?

How will regional market shares change during the forecast period? Which companies are leading the competitive landscape, and what strategies support their market positions?

Key Attributes:

