TENX Shareholder Alert: Investors With Losses May Seek To Lead The Class Action In Tenax Therapeutics Securities Lawsuit - Contact Levi & Korsinsky

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Important Information Regarding Section 20(a) Individual Liability Claims: Tenax's chief executive and three successive chief financial officers face control person claims over allegedly misleading statements about TNX-103

NEW YORK, Nov. 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Levi & Korsinsky, LLP alerts investors in Tenax Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: TENX) that a pending securities class action names the Company's CEO and three successive CFOs as defendants. The case asserts Section 20(a) control person liability claims covering purchases between November 13, 2023 and August 7, 2026. Find out if you may be eligible to recover losses or contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. at ... or (212) 363-7500.

Tenax shares lost $12.06 apiece, an 89.77% collapse, on August 10, 2026. That day, the Company announced that its Phase 3 LEVEL trial of TNX-103 missed its primary endpoint. The securities action alleges that these officers controlled the Company's public messaging while Tenax raised approximately $134 million in gross proceeds from investors, and the window to apply for lead plaintiff closes on December 28, 2026.

The Named Individual Defendants

Christopher T. Giordano has led Tenax as President and Chief Executive Officer at all relevant times, while three different officers held the finance seat. Eliot M. Lurier served as Interim Chief Financial Officer until December 8, 2023, Lawrence R. Hoffman held the interim role from January 9, 2024 until December 2, 2024, and Thomas A. McGauley has served as Chief Financial Officer since December 2, 2024. The Company's Chief Medical Officer is also named as a defendant.

Alleged Control Person Liability Under Section 20(a)

As claimed in the complaint, the individual defendants:



Possessed the power and authority to control the contents of Tenax's SEC filings, press releases, and other market communications

Received copies of the challenged filings and releases before or shortly after issuance, with the ability to prevent their issuance or cause them to be corrected

Had access to material information unavailable to the public and allegedly knew that adverse facts about TNX-103 were not being disclosed

Oversaw Company statements that allegedly failed to disclose that TNX-103 was less effective than investors were led to believe and that its clinical, regulatory, and commercial prospects were overstated Held their posts while Tenax issued annual reports on Form 10-K and quarterly reports on Form 10-Q, filings that generally carry CEO and CFO certifications under Sarbanes-Oxley Sections 302 and 906

Accountability for Tenax's TNX-103 Messaging

"Corporate officers have a duty to ensure their companies' public statements are accurate and complete. In Tenax's case, the complaint alleges that one chief executive and a rotating series of finance chiefs oversaw nearly three years of upbeat TNX-103 disclosures before the LEVEL results were announced. Section 20(a) allows investors to test whether those individuals share responsibility for the alleged losses." -- Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

Submit your information to learn more or call (212) 363-7500.

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP is a nationally recognized shareholder rights firm. Over the past 20 years, the firm has secured hundreds of millions of dollars for aggrieved shareholders. Ranked in ISS Top 50 for seven consecutive years.

Frequently Asked Questions About the TENX Lawsuit

Q: What court was the TENX class action filed in? A: The case was filed in the United States District Court for the Middle District of North Carolina and is governed by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

Q: Who are the defendants named in the TENX lawsuit? A: The complaint names Tenax Therapeutics, Inc. and individual defendants, including senior executives who signed SEC filings, made public statements, or certified financial disclosures under Sarbanes-Oxley.

Q: What is the TENX class action lawsuit about? A: A securities class action has been filed against Tenax Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: TENX) alleging materially false and misleading statements between November 13, 2023 and August 7, 2026. Shares fell approximately 89.77% after the Company disclosed that its Phase 3 LEVEL trial of TNX-103 did not meet its primary endpoint of improvement in 6-minute walk distance versus placebo. Investors who purchased shares during the Class Period and suffered losses may be eligible to seek compensation.

Q: What do TENX investors need to do right now? A: Investors may gather brokerage records showing purchase dates, share quantities, and prices paid. Submit your information for a no-cost, no-obligation evaluation of your potential recovery. No immediate action is required to remain eligible as an absent class member.

Q: What happens after I contact Levi & Korsinsky? A: An attorney will review your trading history at no cost and provide an initial assessment of your potential eligibility.

Q: What if I already sold my TENX shares -- can I still recover losses? A: Yes. Eligibility is based on when you purchased, not whether you still hold the shares. Investors who bought during the Class Period and sold at a loss may still be eligible to participate.

Q: Do I need to go to court or give testimony? A: No. The overwhelming majority of class members never appear in court or give depositions. If there is a settlement or recovery, eligible class members generally submit a claim form to seek their portion.

Q: What if Tenax Therapeutics goes bankrupt before the case resolves? A: Securities class action claims may survive bankruptcy in many circumstances. D&O insurance policies are frequently a potential source of settlement funds.

CONTACT:

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP

Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

Ed Korsinsky, Esq.

33 Whitehall Street, 27th Floor

New York, NY 10004

...

Tel: (212) 363-7500

Fax: (212) 363-7171

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