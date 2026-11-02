Global Social And Emotional Learning (SEL) Market Intelligence Report 2026-2031 AI Platforms And Policy Adoption Fuel 20.8% CAGR As Market Reaches US$15.29 Billion

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) AI-assisted tools, well-being analytics and district integrations, backed by strong evidence and embedded mental-health support, are key to market success.

Dublin, Nov. 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Global Social & Emotional Learning Market: Industry Intelligance Report 2026 Edition" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global social and emotional learning market is valued at US$ 4.93 billion in 2025 and is forecast to reach US$ 15.29 billion by 2031. According to the report, the market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 20.8% from 2026-2031, supported by rising student mental-health concerns, expanding state and national SEL policies, and increasing adoption of technology-enabled learning and support systems.

Social and emotional learning is moving beyond stand-alone lessons as schools, districts and education authorities integrate SEL into digital platforms, student screeners, well-being analytics and broader academic support frameworks. This transition is creating opportunities for providers that can combine evidence-based content with scalable technology, measurable outcomes and effective district integrations.

North America leads the global social and emotional learning market, accounting for 38.5% of revenue in 2025. The United States represents US$ 1.72 billion across the 15 countries profiled in the report, reflecting established policy support, institutional investment and widespread implementation across public education systems. Continued demand for student well-being programs, digital assessment tools and integrated academic and mental-health support is expected to sustain the region's market position.

Asia Pacific is projected to be the fastest-growing regional market, expanding at a CAGR of 24.8%. Growth is being driven by curriculum reforms and national education initiatives in China, India, Japan and Singapore. As these countries embed social-emotional skills into formal learning environments, demand is expected to increase for localized curricula, educator resources, digital platforms and analytics solutions aligned with national standards.

Solutions account for 66.0% of total market revenue in 2025, demonstrating strong demand for technology platforms, instructional content, assessments and data-driven tools. On an end-user basis, middle and high schools generate 45.0% of revenue, making secondary education the leading segment. This position reflects growing attention to student engagement, emotional well-being, academic performance and mental-health support during adolescence.

Public funding underwrites 77.0% of the social and emotional learning market. Government and district budget cycles therefore remain a key factor influencing procurement timelines, contract awards and implementation activity. Vendors with flexible deployment models, clear evidence of impact and alignment with public-sector requirements are likely to be better positioned to manage funding variability and secure long-term partnerships.

The competitive landscape includes 15 profiled providers. Renaissance Learning, McGraw Hill and Houghton Mifflin Harcourt collectively represent approximately 11.9% of estimated 2025 revenue. The remaining market is distributed among specialist vendors, nonprofit organizations and regional firms, indicating a fragmented environment with opportunities for partnerships, product expansion and strategic consolidation.

Through 2031, AI-assisted tools, well-being analytics and deeper integration between SEL, academic instruction and mental-health support are expected to reshape market competition. Platform providers offering strong research evidence, secure data capabilities, actionable analytics and seamless district integrations are expected to gain an advantage. Providers will also need to demonstrate measurable educational outcomes and adaptability across different curricula, funding structures and regional policy environments.

Overall, the report identifies sustained global expansion as education systems prioritize student mental-health, social-emotional development and technology-supported intervention. North America will remain the largest regional market, while Asia Pacific is positioned to deliver the strongest growth as national curriculum initiatives accelerate adoption.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Introduction & Report Scope

1.1 Scope & Methodology

2. Global Social & Emotional Learning Market Segmentation

2.1 By Offering

2.2 By Core Competency

2.3 By End User

2.4 By Delivery Mode

2.5 By Funding Source

2.6 By Provider Type

2.7 Segmentation Summary

2.8 Market Structure - Latest Estimated Mix

3. Global Social & Emotional Learning Market Analysis

3.1 Market Snapshot

3.2 Current Market Trend

3.3 Predicted Market Trend

3.4 Market Value Reconciliation

3.5 Pricing Analysis

3.6 Regulatory Landscape

3.7 Market Attractiveness Analysis

4. Regional Market Analysis

4.1 Global Regional Comparison

4.2 North America Social & Emotional Learning Market

United States

Canada

4.3 Europe Social & Emotional Learning Market

United Kingdom

Germany

France

Spain

4.4 Asia Pacific Social & Emotional Learning Market

China

India

Japan

Singapore

Australia

4.5 Latin America & MEA Social & Emotional Learning Market

Brazil

Mexico

United Arab Emirates

South Africa

5. Competitive Landscape

5.1 Competitive Landscape Introduction

5.2 Market Share Analysis

5.3 Market Share Trend, 2023-2025

5.4 Recent Developments

5.5 Market Concentration & Entry Barriers

6. Company Profiles

6.1 Renaissance Learning

6.2 McGraw Hill

6.3 Houghton Mifflin Harcourt

6.4 Panorama Education

6.5 Navigate360

6.6 Imagine Learning

6.7 EVERFI

6.8 Newsela

6.9 Nearpod

6.10 RethinkEd

6.11 Positive Action

6.12 Committee for Children

6.13 CharacterStrong

6.14 7 Mindsets

6.15 Wings for Kids

7. Market Dynamics

7.1 Growth Drivers

7.2 Market Challenges

7.3 Market Trends

7.4 Technology Landscape

7.5 Pricing & Funding Models by Region

8. Strategic Outlook

8.1 Strategic Recommendations

8.2 Investment Themes for Investors

8.3 Case Study - District-Wide SEL Rollout

8.4 Forward Outlook & Conclusion

List of Figures [39]

Companies Featured



Renaissance Learning

McGraw Hill

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt

Panorama Education

Navigate360

Imagine Learning

EVERFI

Newsela

Nearpod

RethinkEd

Positive Action

Committee for Children

CharacterStrong

7 Mindsets Wings for Kids

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