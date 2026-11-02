Global Medical Furniture Market Size, Share, Trends, And Forecast 2026-2031 Hospital Upgrades And Home Care Lift Value To US$18.2 Billion Asia Pacific Leads Growth

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Target Asia Pacific's fastest-growing markets, prioritize electric medical beds and hospital demand, and capitalize on replacement cycles, capacity expansion and rising home care.

Dublin, Nov. 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Global Medical Furniture Market: Industry Intelligance Report 2026 Edition" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global medical furniture market is valued at US$ 13.3 Billion in 2025 and is forecast to reach US$ 18.2 Billion by 2031, expanding at a 5.4% CAGR during 2026-2031. According to the report, market growth is supported by hospital expansion, the replacement of aging medical beds and equipment, additional capacity across care homes, and the continued development of home care services.

Healthcare providers are investing in furniture that supports patient care, clinical workflows and facility modernization. Demand is expected to remain closely linked to healthcare infrastructure investment, demographic trends and the need to upgrade equipment across hospitals, residential care facilities and home care environments. Replacement cycles are particularly important as providers seek to maintain reliable, efficient and appropriate equipment across treatment and recovery settings.

North America represents the largest regional market, accounting for a 36% share in 2025. The United States leads the region with a market value of US$ 4.35 billion, supported by its extensive hospital network, established long-term care sector and ongoing healthcare facility investment. The region's large installed base also creates sustained replacement demand for medical beds, seating, tables, cabinets, carts and trolleys.

Asia Pacific is identified as the fastest-growing regional market, with a projected 7.0% CAGR. China and India are the leading growth markets, benefiting from healthcare capacity expansion and rising investment in medical infrastructure. The region's outlook reflects the addition and modernization of hospitals and other care facilities as healthcare systems respond to expanding patient requirements.

Medical beds remain the largest product category, generating 42.0% of market revenue. Chairs and seating account for 18.0%, while tables represent 15.0%. Cabinets, carts and trolleys collectively contribute another 15.0%. This product mix highlights the central role of patient handling, treatment support, storage and mobility equipment within healthcare facilities.

Electric medical furniture accounts for 46.0% of revenue, making it a significant part of the market. Hospitals are the leading end user, holding a 52.0% share. Their dominant position reflects the breadth of furniture required across patient rooms, operating and treatment areas, diagnostic departments and other clinical environments. Care homes and home care settings provide additional growth opportunities as capacity increases outside traditional hospital facilities.

The competitive landscape remains moderately concentrated. The 15 companies profiled in the report represent approximately 56% of total 2025 revenue, while the top three account for about 26%. Stryker, Baxter (Hillrom) and Steris lead the market, supported by established healthcare portfolios, broad customer relationships and significant industry reach.

Recent supplier performance indicates stable but measured market demand. Arjo reported 2025 net sales of SEK 11.00 billion, with organic growth of 3.4%. Getinge recorded organic growth of 4.9%. These results suggest steady purchasing activity among healthcare customers while reinforcing the importance of replacement demand, capacity expansion and long-term infrastructure investment to the medical furniture market outlook.

Overall, the report presents a positive growth trajectory through 2031. Hospital development, care home expansion, home care growth and equipment replacement are expected to sustain demand, while Asia Pacific offers the strongest regional growth potential and North America retains the largest market share.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction & Report Scope

1.1 Scope & Methodology

2 Global Medical Furniture Market Segmentation

2.1 By Product

2.2 By Application

2.3 By End User

2.4 By Operation Type

2.5 By Material

2.6 By Supplier Type

2.7 Segmentation Summary

2.8 Market Structure - Latest Estimated Mix

3 Global Medical Furniture Market Analysis

3.1 Market Snapshot

3.2 Current Market Trend

3.3 Predicted Market Trend

3.4 Market Value Reconciliation

3.5 Pricing Analysis

3.6 Regulatory Landscape

3.7 Market Attractiveness Analysis

4 Regional Market Analysis

4.1 Global Regional Comparison

4.2 North America Medical Furniture Market (incl. United States, Canada)

4.3 Europe Medical Furniture Market (incl. Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy)

4.4 Asia Pacific Medical Furniture Market (incl. China (Mainland), Japan, South Korea, India, Australia)

4.5 Latin America & MEA Medical Furniture Market (incl. Brazil, Mexico, United Arab Emirates, South Africa)

5 Competitive Landscape

5.1 Competitive Landscape Introduction

5.2 Market Share Analysis

5.3 Market Share Trend, 2023-2025

5.4 Recent Developments

5.5 Market Concentration & Entry Barriers

6 Company Profiles

6.1 Stryker (Medical)

6.2 Baxter (Hillrom)

6.3 Steris

6.4 Midmark

6.5 Paramount Bed

6.6 Arjo

6.7 Medline

6.8 Drive DeVilbiss Healthcare

6.9 Getinge

6.10 Invacare

6.11 LINET Group

6.12 Stiegelmeyer

6.13 Joerns Healthcare

6.14 Yuwell Medical

6.15 Merivaara

7 Global Medical Furniture Market Dynamics

7.1 Growth Drivers

7.2 Market Challenges

7.3 Market Trends

7.4 Technology Landscape

7.5 Commercial Models by Region

8 Strategic Outlook

8.1 Strategic Recommendations

8.2 Investment Themes for Investors

8.3 Case Study - Replacing Beds with Connected Models

8.4 Forward Outlook & Conclusion

List of Figures [26]

Companies Featured



Stryker (Medical)

Baxter (Hillrom)

Steris

Midmark

Paramount Bed

Arjo

Medline

Drive DeVilbiss Healthcare

Getinge

Invacare

LINET Group

Stiegelmeyer

Joerns Healthcare

Yuwell Medical Merivaara

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