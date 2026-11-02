Malaysia Wire And Cable Market Size, Share, Industry Trends, And Growth Forecasts, 2026-2031 Data Centers And Grid Modernization Drive A USD 655.32 Million Opportunity

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Target high-voltage and fiber demand from grid and data centers; secure certifications, expand local capacity, and use commodity-linked contracts to protect margins.

Dublin, Nov. 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Malaysia Wire and Cable - Market Share Analysis, Industry Trends & Statistics, Growth Forecasts (2026-2031)" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Malaysia Wire and Cable Market to Reach USD 655.32 Million by 2031

The Malaysia wire and cable market was valued at USD 488.11 million in 2025 and is projected to increase from USD 510.21 million in 2026 to USD 655.32 million by 2031. The market is expected to record a CAGR of 5.13% during the 2026-2031 forecast period, supported by data center investment, national grid modernization, renewable energy development, transport infrastructure, and continued building electrification.

Data Center and Cloud Infrastructure Expansion

Large data center developments are increasing demand for extra-high-voltage underground power cables and high-capacity fiber backbones, particularly in Johor and Selangor. In May 2026, Equinix announced an investment of more than USD 190 million in its KL2 facility in Cyberjaya. The facility is expected to provide more than 2,200 cabinets upon completion.

Data centers require dedicated bulk-power connections, resilient electricity infrastructure, and extensive internal fiber networks. These technical requirements are creating opportunities for manufacturers capable of supplying products that meet demanding performance and reliability standards. The expansion of cloud infrastructure may also accelerate qualification opportunities for domestic producers with certified high-voltage manufacturing capabilities.

National Grid Modernization Supports Cable Demand

TNB's MYR 43 billion grid modernization commitment is strengthening demand for medium-voltage, high-voltage, and extra-high-voltage cables. In October 2025, TNB and the State Grid Corporation of China agreed to collaborate on power system planning, resilient network design, and AI-enabled grid management.

These initiatives require advanced products that meet stricter technical, testing, and reliability requirements than standard distribution cables. Utility procurement is therefore placing greater emphasis on certified quality, proven testing records, manufacturing capacity, and dependable delivery. Grid expansion and reliability improvements are expected to distribute demand across Malaysia's principal transmission corridors.

Renewable energy interconnections and energy storage projects provide an additional source of growth. New generation capacity requires transmission links, substations, and supporting distribution infrastructure. Public transport projects, industrial parks, commercial developments, and wider building electrification are also contributing to demand, although construction cycles and project-approval timelines remain potential constraints.

Raw Material Volatility Remains a Market Challenge

Fluctuations in copper, aluminum, and polymer prices continue to affect cable manufacturing costs and supplier margins. Polymer price volatility is especially challenging for businesses operating under long-term fixed-price agreements. Larger manufacturers may reduce their exposure through commodity-linked purchase orders, while smaller low-voltage suppliers often have fewer options for managing rapid cost changes. As a result, contracts that include raw-material price adjustment mechanisms may become more common across the Malaysia wire and cable market.

Voltage Segment Outlook

Low-voltage cables represented 41.23% of the market in 2025, supported by widespread use in residential properties, commercial buildings, and industrial facilities. The segment remains the largest by volume because internal wiring and local distribution networks require substantial cable installations. However, fragmented competition and changing material costs can place pressure on supplier pricing.

Medium-voltage cables serve industrial parks, renewable-energy substations, and commercial developments, providing steady demand between major transmission projects. Extra- and high-voltage cables are forecast to grow at a CAGR of 6.12% from 2026 to 2031 as grid investment and large data center connections increase the need for technically advanced products.

SIRIM testing and Energy Commission requirements create higher qualification thresholds for grid-connected cables. Domestic manufacturers are responding by expanding production capabilities. Southern Cable Group is adding medium- and extra-high-voltage production lines, with full operations targeted for 2027.

Power and Fiber-Optic Cable Growth

Power cables accounted for 38.98% of the Malaysia wire and cable market in 2025. Utility distribution projects, renewable-energy connections, building construction, and replacement requirements across existing electricity networks continue to support demand. The category's broad application across multiple end-user industries provides suppliers with a diversified order base.

Fiber-optic cables are projected to record a CAGR of 7.03% through 2031, making them one of the market's fastest-growing categories. Growth is being driven by data center construction, telecommunications upgrades, and demand for high-capacity connectivity between facilities.

In September 2025, Telekom Malaysia joined the CANDLE submarine cable consortium to develop an 8,000 km system connecting Malaysia with several Asian markets. Operations are scheduled to begin in 2028. Signal and control cables are also benefiting from industrial automation, smart-building technologies, and electric vehicle charging infrastructure, while applicable type-approval and IEC requirements continue to direct purchasing toward compliant products.

Key Topics Covered:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Assumptions and Market Definition

1.2 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET LANDSCAPE

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Market Drivers

4.2.1 Data Center and Cloud Infrastructure Expansion

4.2.2 National Grid Modernization and Reliability Investment

4.2.3 Renewable Energy Interconnection and Storage Build-Out

4.2.4 Public Transport, Industrial Parks, and Building Electrification

4.2.5 Integrated Power and Fiber Requirements in Smart Infrastructure

4.2.6 Local Extra-High-Voltage Manufacturing and Import Substitution

4.3 Market Restraints

4.3.1 Copper, Aluminum, and Polymer Input Price Volatility

4.3.2 Construction Cycle and Project-Approval Exposure

4.3.3 Limited Domestic Qualification Capacity for Advanced Cable Systems

4.3.4 Thermal, Land, and Water Constraints Around Hyperscale Data Centers

4.4 Industry Supply Chain Analysis

4.5 Regulatory Landscape

4.6 Technological Outlook

4.7 The Impact of Macroeconomic Factors on the Market

4.8 Investment Analysis

4.9 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

4.9.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.9.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers

4.9.3 Threat of New Entrants

4.9.4 Threat of Substitutes

4.9.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5 MARKET SIZE AND GROWTH FORECASTS (VALUE)

5.1 By Voltage

5.1.1 Extra- and High-Voltage (Greater Than 35 kV)

5.1.2 Medium-Voltage (1-35 kV)

5.1.3 Low-Voltage (Less Than 1 kV)

5.2 By Cable Type

5.2.1 Power Cable

5.2.2 Fiber-Optic Cable

5.2.3 Signal and Control Cable

5.2.4 Coaxial and Data Cable

5.3 By Conductor Material

5.3.1 Copper

5.3.2 Aluminum

5.3.3 Optical Glass / Polymer

5.4 By Installation

5.4.1 Overhead

5.4.2 Underground

5.4.3 Submarine

5.5 By End-User Vertical

5.5.1 Residential Construction

5.5.2 Commercial Construction

5.5.3 Power Infrastructure (Utilities and Renewables)

5.5.4 Telecommunications and Data Centers

5.5.5 Oil and Gas and Petrochemicals

5.5.6 Automotive and Mobility

5.5.7 Industrial Manufacturing

5.6 By Insulation

5.6.1 Insulated

5.6.2 Non-Insulated

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Market Concentration

6.2 Strategic Moves

6.3 Vendor Positioning Analysis

6.4 Company Profiles (Includes Global Level Overview, Market Level Overview, Core Segments, Financials as Available, Strategic Information, Market Rank/Share for Key Companies, Products and Services, and Recent Developments)

6.4.1 Southern Cable Group Berhad

6.4.2 Tenaga Cable Industries Sdn Bhd

6.4.3 Leader Cable Industry Berhad

6.4.4 Universal Cable (M) Berhad

6.4.5 Prysmian Group Malaysia Sdn Bhd

6.4.6 Nexans Malaysia Sdn Bhd

6.4.7 Hengtong Optic-Electric Malaysia Sdn Bhd

6.4.8 Opcom Holdings Berhad

6.4.9 Powerwell Holdings Berhad

6.4.10 Cable General Sdn Bhd

6.4.11 Kejuruteraan Powerwell Sdn Bhd

6.4.12 Prestige Cable Industries Sdn Bhd

6.4.13 Malayan Cables Sdn Bhd

6.4.14 Crest Cable Sdn Bhd

6.4.15 Megacable (M) Sdn Bhd

6.4.16 Khind Cable Industries Sdn Bhd

6.4.17 Furukawa Electric Co., Ltd.

6.4.18 Sumitomo Electric Industries, Ltd.

6.4.19 LS Cable & System Ltd.

6.4.20 CommScope Technologies LLC

6.4.21 Belden Inc.

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE OUTLOOK

7.1 White-Space and Unmet-Need Assessment

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