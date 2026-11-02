Turkey ICT - Market Size, Share, Trends, And Growth Forecasts (2026-2031) Cloud, 5G, And Digital Commerce Propel 8.81% CAGR And A USD 58.62 Billion Opportunity

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) ROI opportunities center on cloud migration, 5G and fiber, digital payments, network sharing, localized solutions, and subscriptions that offset hardware and currency risks.

Dublin, Nov. 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Turkey ICT - Market Share Analysis, Industry Trends & Statistics, Growth Forecasts (2026-2031)" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Turkey ICT Market to Reach USD 58.62 Billion by 2031 as 5G, Cloud Services and Digital Payments Accelerate

The Turkey ICT market was valued at USD 35.29 billion in 2025 and is projected to increase from USD 38.4 billion in 2026 to USD 58.62 billion by 2031. The market is expected to register a CAGR of 8.81% during the 2026-2031 forecast period, supported by government digitalization programs, expanding 5G and fiber infrastructure, rising cloud adoption, and sustained growth in e-commerce and digital payments.

Government-led "Digital Turkiye" Strategy Supports ICT Investment

Turkey's Digital Turkiye roadmap is a major catalyst for market growth, with national priorities focused on gigabit connectivity, secure critical infrastructure and advanced digital public services. Public-private investment is being directed toward 5G spectrum, fiber backbones, base-station upgrades and cybersecurity frameworks. A single-window permit system is also helping shorten deployment timelines and improve investor confidence.

Preferential financing for locally-sourced equipment is strengthening domestic technology capabilities and helping retain intellectual property within Turkey. Regulatory clarity from the Information and Communication Technologies Authority is encouraging international cloud providers to establish edge infrastructure and pursue joint ventures with Turkish telecommunications operators. These developments are expected to expand the availability of low-latency services while improving network capacity across major cities and regional markets.

E-Commerce and Digital Payments Drive Technology Demand

Rapid expansion in e-commerce is increasing demand for cloud platforms, digital payment infrastructure, embedded finance and omnichannel retail systems. Merchants are adopting frictionless checkout and buy-now-pay-later services, while financial institutions continue to digitize credit-origination processes. The USD 87 million acquisition of Paynet by iyzico highlights consolidation within Turkey's fintech sector and the growing emphasis on service quality, scale and interoperability.

Integration between fintech APIs and core-banking platforms is accelerating the adoption of instant-payment capabilities. At the same time, retailers are connecting physical stores with online storefronts through centralized inventory and order-management systems. This transition is expanding demand for cloud services, cybersecurity solutions, software platforms and managed IT services.

Cloud Services Lead Market Growth

Communication Services accounted for the largest market share at 30.62% in 2025. Telecommunications operators are investing in massive-MIMO upgrades, low-latency backhaul and broader network capacity to support mobile broadband, video streaming and data-intensive applications. Network-sharing agreements are reducing infrastructure duplication and allowing operators to allocate more capital to edge-content delivery and service improvements in secondary cities.

Cloud Services are forecast to record the fastest CAGR of 9.04%, reflecting the migration of enterprise workloads from internal data rooms to hosted platforms. Cost-sensitive small and medium enterprises are increasingly adopting tiered-storage, subscription-based software and managed cloud services. Regulated organizations are also deploying hybrid-cloud orchestration tools to keep sensitive databases on-premise while using public cloud environments for analytics and scalable computing.

Cybersecurity spending is rising alongside cloud and network adoption. Public agencies and private enterprises are responding to increased breach activity by investing in managed security services, threat-intelligence capabilities and zero-trust architectures. Domestic software providers are also using low-code platforms to accelerate e-government portal development and deliver localized compliance features.

Currency Volatility Constrains Hardware Investment

Currency depreciation and elevated financing costs remain significant challenges for the Turkey ICT market. Many distributors depend on dollar-denominated credit lines, while imported servers, routers and storage systems become more expensive as the lira weakens. Enterprises are extending hardware replacement cycles, delaying on-premise infrastructure projects and shifting toward subscription-based alternatives.

Some manufacturers are moving final assembly into free-trade zones to benefit from tariff exemptions, although current production scale does not fully offset exchange-rate exposure. Procurement uncertainty also complicates budgeting for public-sector technology contracts. Despite these pressures, localized assembly, consignment inventory and currency-hedging strategies are helping distributors maintain product availability.

Additional market momentum comes from Turkey's young population, high mobile-broadband penetration and increasing cloud adoption among small and medium enterprises. However, data-localization requirements and uncertainty surrounding digital-services taxation may affect investment decisions. Overall, continued infrastructure modernization, digital commerce growth and enterprise cloud migration are expected to sustain the Turkey ICT market's expansion through 2031.

Key Topics Covered:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Assumptions and Market Definition

1.2 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET LANDSCAPE

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Impact of Macroeconomic Factors

4.3 Market Drivers

4.3.1 Government-led "Digital Turkiye" and 5G investment push

4.3.2 Rapid e-commerce and digital payments expansion

4.3.3 High mobile-broadband penetration and young population

4.3.4 Cloud adoption surge among SMEs

4.3.5 Regional disaster-recovery data-center hub emergence

4.3.6 New submarine-cable corridors boosting wholesale traffic

4.4 Market Restraints

4.4.1 Currency volatility and high hardware import costs

4.4.2 Digital-services tax and data-localization uncertainty

4.4.3 Scarcity of bilingual AI/ML training datasets

4.4.4 Electricity-price swings hurting data-center margins

4.5 Value Chain Analysis

4.6 Regulatory Landscape

4.7 Technological Outlook

4.8 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

4.8.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.8.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers

4.8.3 Threat of New Entrants

4.8.4 Threat of Substitutes

4.8.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

4.9 Investment Analysis

4.10 Industry Stakeholder Analysis

5 MARKET SIZE AND GROWTH FORECASTS (VALUE)

5.1 By Product Type

5.1.1 IT Hardware

5.1.1.1 Computer Hardware

5.1.1.2 Networking Equipment

5.1.1.3 Peripherals

5.1.2 IT Software

5.1.3 IT Services

5.1.3.1 IT Consulting and Implementation

5.1.3.2 IT Outsourcing (ITO)

5.1.3.3 Business Process Outsourcing (BPO)

5.1.3.4 Managed Security Services

5.1.3.5 Cloud and Platform Services

5.1.4 IT Infrastructure

5.1.5 IT Security/Cybersecurity

5.1.6 Communication Services

5.2 By Enterprise Size

5.2.1 Small and Medium-sized Enterprises

5.2.2 Large Enterprises

5.3 By End-user Industry Vertical

5.3.1 Government and Public Administration

5.3.2 BFSI

5.3.3 IT and Telecom

5.3.4 Energy and Utilities

5.3.5 Retail, E-commerce, and Logistics

5.3.6 Manufacturing and Industry 4.0

5.3.7 Healthcare and Life Sciences

5.3.8 Oil and Gas

5.3.9 Gaming and Esports

5.3.10 Other Verticals

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Market Concentration

6.2 Strategic Moves

6.3 Market Share Analysis

6.4 Company Profiles (includes Global level Overview, Market level overview, Core Segments, Financials as available, Strategic Information, Market Rank/Share for key companies, Products and Services, and Recent Developments)

6.4.1 Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S.

6.4.2 Turk Telekomunikasyon A.S.

6.4.3 Vodafone Telekomunikasyon A.S.

6.4.4 Amazon Web Services Inc.

6.4.5 Microsoft Corporation

6.4.6 International Business Machines Corporation

6.4.7 Google Cloud LLC

6.4.8 Apple Inc.

6.4.9 SAP SE

6.4.10 Oracle Corporation

6.4.11 Accenture plc

6.4.12 Cisco Systems Inc.

6.4.13 Logo Yazilim Sanayi ve Ticaret A.S.

6.4.14 HAVELSAN Hava Elektronik Sanayi ve Ticaret A.S.

6.4.15 ASELSAN Elektronik Sanayi ve Ticaret A.S.

6.4.16 Trendyol Tech (DSM Grup Danismanlik Iletisim ve Satis Ticaret A.S.)

6.4.17 Getir Perakende Lojistik A.S. (GetirFintech)

6.4.18 Yemeksepeti Elektronik Iletisim Perakende Gida A.S.

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE OUTLOOK

7.1 White-space and Unmet-need Assessment

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