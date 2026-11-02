KLEVV UNVEILS ALL-NEW CRAS V RGB PRIME DDR5 GAMING/OC MEMORY

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Taipei, TAIPEI, Nov. 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- KLEVV, the leading consumer memory and storage brand introduced by Essencore, today unveils the all-new CRAS V RGB PRIME DDR5 Gaming/OC Memory. Purpose-built for elite gaming rigs and demanding creative workloads, this new premium memory unleashes ultra-low CAS latency down to CL26 at 6000 MT/s and blazing overclocking speeds of up to 8000 MT/s at CL38, dressed in a striking black-and-gold finish and armed with dual-platform overclocking support for gamers, PC builders, and performance enthusiasts who demand nothing but the best.







KLEVV CRAS V RGB Prime

Refined Flagship Design and Craftsmanship

Building on the aluminum heat spreader design of the flagship CRAS V RGB, winner of both the Red Dot and iF Design Awards, the CRAS V RGB PRIME introduces a striking new black-and-gold interpretation of the series' signature look.

An advanced hard-anodizing process, combined with a specialized surface treatment, gives the modules a smooth, piano-lacquer-like sheen that adds depth and sophistication from every angle. The result is an understated yet luxurious aesthetic that offers users a fresh, premium design choice while preserving the refined craftsmanship of the original CRAS V RGB.

High-Speed Performance with Lower Latency

The CRAS V RGB PRIME further advances KLEVV's DDR5 overclocking memory lineup with tested speeds of 6000, 6400, and 8000 MT/s and CAS latencies of CL26, CL28, and CL38, respectively.

The 6000 MT/s configuration features tested timings of 26-36-36-76, while the 6400 MT/s configuration delivers timings of 28-38-38-78. For users seeking extreme frequencies, the 8000 MT/s models operate at tested timings of 38-48-48-128. All configurations are tested at 1.4V.

The 6000 and 6400 MT/s configurations are available in dual-channel kits ranging from 32GB (16GBx2), 64GB (32GBx2), to 128GB (64GBx2), while the 8000 MT/s models are offered in both 32GB (16GBx2) and 48GB (24GBx2) kits. This diverse range gives users greater flexibility to select the ideal balance of speed, latency, and capacity for their systems.

Next-Generation AMD EXPOTM Technology: Featuring Ultra Low Latency

“AMD EXPOTM Technology: Featuring Ultra Low Latency” is the latest evolution of AMD's established memory overclocking technology. The new AMD EXPO ULL profile incorporates optimized memory sub-timing settings designed to reduce latency and improve overall performance on compatible AMD platforms. As the first product in KLEVV's overclocking memory lineup to adopt this technology, the CRAS V RGB PRIME delivers a more responsive gaming and overclocking experience.

The 6000 MT/s and 6400 MT/s 32GB (16GBx2) configurations are certified for AMD EXPO Ultra Low Latency. According to AMD, certified Ultra Low Latency memory can deliver an average 4% improvement in FPS compared with non-ULL AMD EXPO memory on compatible systems.*

Broad Intel and AMD Platform Support

Offering broad support across the latest desktop platforms, the CRAS V RGB PRIME is compatible with AMD RyzenTM processors on the AM5 platform and Intel® CoreTM Ultra 200S Plus processors.

Each kit comes preloaded with both Intel® Extreme Memory Profile and AMD EXPOTM Technology overclocking profiles, allowing users to unlock high-speed performance through a simple BIOS setting on compatible motherboards with supported BIOS versions. With both profiles included, users can confidently choose their preferred speed and capacity without the hassle of selecting separate Intel- or AMD-specific models.

Premium Components for Uncompromising Stability

The CRAS V RGB PRIME features rigorously screened, high-quality memory ICs from a leading Korean manufacturer, ensuring consistent high-speed performance and exceptional stability under demanding workloads.

Paired with a high-density 10-layer PCB, the modules deliver enhanced signal integrity and greater resistance to interference during high-speed operation. Integrated PMIC and on-die ECC technologies further support stable power management and long-term reliability, creating a robust foundation for gaming and overclocking performance.

To ensure broad compatibility, the CRAS V RGB PRIME has also been validated on the QVLs (Qualified Vendor Lists) of four major motherboard manufacturers. Its RGB lighting supports ASUS Aura Sync, GIGABYTE RGB Fusion, MSI Mystic Light Sync, and ASRock Polychrome Sync, allowing users to seamlessly coordinate lighting across compatible components and systems.

A Complete DDR5 Gaming/OC Memory Lineup

The introduction of the CRAS V RGB PRIME further expands KLEVV's comprehensive DDR5 Gaming/OC memory portfolio.

With the CRAS, URBANE, BOLT, and FIT series available across a wide range of designs and specifications, KLEVV continues to provide flexible memory choices for different performance requirements, system configurations, and aesthetic preferences.

Warranty and Availability

The CRAS V RGB PRIME DDR5 comes with a limited lifetime peace of mind warranty and will be available from November 2026. Please visit the KLEVV website to check product availability across online and offline retail channels.

ABOUT KLEVV

KLEVV is a premium brand of Essencore, a major vendor of memory modules and NAND flash application products. The KLEVV range focuses on high-performance gaming memory modules and solid-state drives, engineered for enthusiasts who demand world-class quality and reliability. KLEVV memory and SSD products have been recognized with Germany's Red Dot Design Award and iF Design Award for their innovative design. For more information, please visit .

ABOUT ESSENCORE

Established in 2014, Essencore Limited aims to become the world's top vendor of DRAM modules and NAND flash application products. The company started with one goal: to“Change the world and be a leader in semiconductor distribution.” The business strategies of Essencore are to adopt the newest technologies to differentiate themselves from competitors, deliver dedicated Memory products, and offer various product portfolios for customers' competition readiness. For more information, please visit .

*Based on AMD testing. Actual performance may vary depending on processor, motherboard, BIOS version, memory configuration, and application workload.

Overclocking and/or Undervolting AMD processors and memory, including without limitation, altering clock frequencies / multipliers or memory timing / voltage, to operate outside of AMD's published specifications will void any applicable AMD product warranty, even when enabled via AMD hardware and/or software. This may also void warranties offered by the system manufacturer or retailer. Users assume all risks and liabilities that may arise out of overclocking / undervolting AMD processors, including, without limitation, failure of or damage to hardware, reduced system performance and/or data loss, corruption or vulnerability. GD-106.







KLEVV CRAS V RGB Prime DDR5

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Emily Lin

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Essencore

Taipei, Taiwan